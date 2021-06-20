Meet the All-WNY Scholar-Athlete Fall 2 honorable mention selections

The 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete Fall 2 sports team consists of 92 winners and 301 honorable mentions.
To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and been a starter or significant player in their fall sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools and the selections are made by the committee.
Here are honorable mention selections listed by sport and then by school. More information on the program can be found at section6.e1b.org.
Isabella Asmus - Cheerleading, Akron
Mitchell Dugan – Football, Akron
Anthony Farinacci – Football, Akron
Justin Matusek – Football, Akron
Jacob Mazza – Football, Akron
Jamie Meyer – Girls Volleyball, Akron
Adam Mietz – Football, Akron
Kayleigh Schilling – Cheerleading, Akron
Cayden Vohwinkel – Football, Akron
Madison Abbott – Girls Volleyball, Alden
Emersen Bartsch – Girls Volleyball, Alden
Brianna Boucher – Girls Volleyball, Alden
Anthony Cometto – Football, Alden
Luke Drew – Football, Alden
McKenzie Ezzo – Girls Volleyball, Alden
Allison Panek – Girls Volleyball, Alden
Emma Schloss – Cheerleading, Alden
Quinn Stoltman – Football, Alden
Meghan Whiteford – Girls Volleyball, Alden
Caroline Wrest – Girls Volleyball, Alden
Joslyn Yambor – Cheerleading, Alden
Eve Carlo – Girls Volleyball, Amherst
Darion Frederick – Football, Amherst
Isaiah Okoro – Football, Amherst
Nick Tiberi – Football, Amherst
Eric Geisler – Boys Volleyball, Canisius
Owen Kavanaugh – Boys Volleyball, Canisius
Jackson Mann – Boys Volleyball, Canisius
Will Pieroni – Boys Volleyball, Canisius
Ian Roche – Boys Volleyball, Canisius
John Scioli – Boys Volleyball, Canisius
Enrico Tomasello – Football, Canisius
Luke Martinez – Football, Cardinal O’Hara
Nathan Engdahl – Football, Chautauqua Lake
Lucas Waters – Football, Chautauqua Lake
Justin Barnes – Football, Clarence
Colin Hand – Football, Clarence
Andrew Hill – Football, Clarence
Jack Hutchison – Football, Clarence
Hunter Makosky – Football, Clarence
Zach Norton – Football, Clarence
Emma Riedel – Cheerleading, Clarence
Ben Serra – Football, Clarence
Nick Victoria – Football, Clarence
Camryn Davis – Girls Volleyball, Cleveland Hill
Timothy Ransbury – Football, Cleveland Hill
Rachel Glowniak – Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk
Edgar Jael Soto – Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk
Jessica Oquendo Vazquez – Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk
Alyssa Salerno – Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk
Gina Salerno – Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk
Courtney Zatorski – Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk
Caleb Heigl – Boys Volleyball, East Aurora
Paityn Hill – Girls Volleyball, East Aurora
TJ Marsh – Football, East Aurora
Jenna Ramsay – Girls Volleyball, East Aurora
Andrew Wlodarczyk – Boys Volleyball, East Aurora
Jenna Hadley – Girls Volleyball, Ellicottville
Marissa Cash – Girls Volleyball, Fredonia
Tess Correll – Girls Volleyball, Fredonia
Dominic Gullo – Football, Fredonia
Joe Gullo – Football, Fredonia
Jake Helmer – Football, Fredonia
Claire Lanski – Girls Volleyball, Fredonia
Madison Marsh – Girls Volleyball, Fredonia
Rhayna Myers – Girls Volleyball, Fredonia
Adrianna Pucci – Girls Volleyball, Fredonia
Anna Valone – Girls Volleyball, Fredonia
Traden Gray – Football, Frewsburg
Richal Hair – Football, Frewsburg
Jayme Dean – Football, Frontier
Brandon Durski – Football, Frontier
Michael Evans – Boys Volleyball, Frontier
Austin Georgi – Football, Frontier
Victoria Leone – Girls Volleyball, Frontier
Riley Lepsch – Football, Frontier
Sarah May – Girls Volleyball, Frontier
Hailee Ochs – Girls Volleyball, Frontier
Hannah Olejniczak – Girls Volleyball, Frontier
Janey Schmidt – Cheerleading, Frontier
Christopher Shea – Football, Frontier
Emma Turner – Girls Volleyball, Frontier
Alicia Vogl – Girls Volleyball, Frontier
Kathleen Young – Cheerleading, Frontier
Abigail Valone – Girls Volleyball, Gowanda
Jack Dlugokinski – Football, Grand Island
Josh Hunt – Football, Grand Island
Alyssa Nelson – Girls Volleyball, Grand Island
Joseph Seifert – Football, Grand Island
Lucas Seifert – Football, Grand Island
Lucas Tahara – Football, Grand Island
Sheri Grant – Girls Volleyball, Holland
Emily Zehnder – Girls Volleyball, Holland
Jacob Cantie – Boys Volleyball, Iroquois
Jacob Mages – Boys Volleyball, Iroquois
Charlie Pietrantone – Boys Volleyball, Iroquois
Quentasia Leeper – Girls Volleyball, Jamestown
Olivia Pinciaro – Girls Volleyball, Jamestown
Claire Pumford – Girls Volleyball, Jamestown
Lauren Tracy – Girls Volleyball, Jamestown
Katelynn Blask – Cheerleading, Lancaster
Sarah Dauer – Girls Volleyball, Lancaster
Michael DePasquale – Football, Lancaster
Jacob Elias – Boys Volleyball, Lancaster
Olivia Foltarz – Cheerleading, Lancaster
Kayli Gossett-Orrick – Cheerleading, Lancaster
Joshua Jelonek – Football, Lancaster
Lily Kufel – Girls Volleyball, Lancaster
Brooke Kulbacki – Cheerleading, Lancaster
Carly Laratonda – Girls Volleyball, Lancaster
Isaiah Littleton – Football, Lancaster
Jason Mansell – Football, Lancaster
Alexis Meara – Cheerleading, Lancaster
Desirae Ostrowski – Girls Volleyball, Lancaster
Megan Palumbo – Cheerleading, Lancaster
Julia Pilecki – Girls Volleyball, Lancaster
Phillip Polakiewicz – Football, Lancaster
Sarah Reese – Cheerleading, Lancaster
Kaylie Sage – Cheerleading, Lancaster
Charlie Snyder – Football, Lancaster
Ella Suszynski – Cheerleading, Lancaster
Jeremy Beeson – Boys Volleyball, Maryvale
Shaughnessy Butler – Cheerleading, Maryvale
Ershad Ghairat – Boys Volleyball, Maryvale
Carson Harper – Football, Maryvale
Ian Irby – Football, Maryvale
Jennifer Lin – Girls Volleyball, Maryvale
Cameron Sauer – Girls Volleyball, Maryvale
Drew Ward – Football, Maryvale
Kailee Wawrowski – Girls Volleyball, Maryvale
Raegen Willard – Cheerleading, Maryvale
Corey Saj – Football, Medina
Aislinn Farrell – Girls Volleyball, Mt. Mercy
Megan Quinn – Girls Volleyball, Mt. Mercy
Emma Wilson – Girls Volleyball, Mt. Mercy
Amy Barry – Swimming, Mt. St. Mary’s
Katerina Esford – Girls Volleyball, Mt. St. Mary’s
Morgan Feyko – Girls Volleyball, Mt. St. Mary’s
Sarah Ginnane – Girls Volleyball, Mt. St. Mary’s
Mae Jauch – Girls Volleyball, Nardin
Emily Krzeminski – Girls Volleyball, Nardin
Kristina Kwitzer – Girls Volleyball, Nardin
Meredith Stamm – Girls Volleyball, Nardin
Michael Carmer – Football, Newfane
Jason Dumais – Football, Newfane
Rainna Frombgen – Girls Volleyball, Newfane
Taylor Heschke – Cheerleading, Newfane
Trevor Heschke – Football, Newfane
Madison Meincke – Girls Volleyball, Newfane
Ava Morgan – Girls Volleyball, Newfane
Tyler Oudette – Football, Newfane
Natallie Seib – Girls Volleyball, Newfane
Zach Snow – Football, Newfane
Cararose Lamb – Swimming, Niagara Falls
Catherine Lynch – Cheerleading, Niagara Falls
Abigail Roeser – Girls Volleyball, Niagara Falls
David Wagner – Boys Volleyball, Niagara Falls
Tyler Coleman – Boys Volleyball, Niagara Wheatfield
Paige Book – Girls Volleyball, North Tonawanda
Lauren Gondek – Girls Volleyball, North Tonawanda
Shay Woodard – Girls Volleyball, North Tonawanda
Brynn Ackerman – Girls Volleyball, Olean
Jason Copella – Football, Olean
Kaden Cruz – Football, Olean
Keon Cruz – Football, Olean
Maggie McClelland – Girls Volleyball, Olean
Maura Bleech – Girls Volleyball, Orchard Park
Connor Bowman – Boys Volleyball, Orchard Park
Haley Cole – Cheerleading, Orchard Park
Katherine Couell – Cheerleading, Orchard Park
Eric Deitz – Football, Orchard Park
Aidan Dempsey – Football, Orchard Park
Nyna Garduno – Cheerleading, Orchard Park
Arianna Giglio – Cheerleading, Orchard Park
Edwin Irizarry – Football, Orchard Park
Bryce Kirk – Football, Orchard Park
Sarah McLaughlin – Cheerleading, Orchard Park
Olivia Nellis – Girls Volleyball, Orchard Park
Brianna Odrzywolski – Cheerleading, Orchard Park
Domminik Pitt – Boys Volleyball, Orchard Park
Hannah Ramsey – Girls Volleyball, Orchard Park
Ian Rauh – Boys Volleyball, Orchard Park
Jessica Roman – Girls Volleyball, Orchard Park
Jalen Salgado – Football, Orchard Park
Jacob Schrantz – Boys Volleyball, Orchard Park
Luke York – Football, Orchard Park
Marra Hovey – Girls Volleyball, Panama
Maddie Johnson – Girls Volleyball, Panama
Larissa Falcone – Cheerleading, Pioneer
Joe Stover – Football, Pioneer
Ethan Dean – Football, Portville
Olivia Emley – Girls Volleyball, Portville
Blake George – Football, Portville
Torianne Morrow – Cheerleading, Portville
Autumn Reed – Cheerleading, Portville
Shannon Rocheleau – Cheerleading, Portville
Caleb Stromberg – Football, Portville
Reggie Tkacik – Girls Volleyball, Portville
Alex Wenke – Football, Portville
Samantha Capen – Girls Volleyball, Roy-Hart
Erin Cavanaugh – Swimming, Sacred Heart
Charlotte Collard – Girls Volleyball, Sacred Heart
Kayleigh Colleary – Girls Volleyball, Sacred Heart
Lauren Devin – Swimming, Sacred Heart
Julia Fulfaro – Swimming, Sacred Heart
Erin Trapper – Girls Volleyball, Sacred Heart
Melanie Barry – Girls Volleyball, Springville
Austin Boies – Football, Springville
Sara Ehlers – Girls Volleyball, Springville
Marie Emerling – Girls Volleyball, Springville
Devin Hitchcock – Football, Springville
Katelyn Mesch – Girls Volleyball, Springville
Peyton Consigli – Boys Volleyball, St. Francis
Jason Lowry – Football, St. Francis
Braden Reaska – Boys Volleyball, St. Francis
Vincent Harrer – Football, St. Joe’s
Nicholas Valentino – Football, St. Joe’s
Tyler Wopperer – Boys Volleyball, St. Joe’s
Alex Zdon – Boys Volleyball, St. Joe’s
Lily Anastasi – Girls Volleyball, Starpoint
Hunter Briggs – Football, Starpoint
Samantha Fetterman – Cheerleading, Starpoint
Cole Harrington – Football, Starpoint
Samuel Lee – Boys Volleyball, Starpoint
Armand Moskaluk – Boys Volleyball, Starpoint
Taylor Olson – Cheerleading, Starpoint
Beckham Peehler – Football, Starpoint
Tyler Preisch – Football, Starpoint
Carilena Schreader – Girls Volleyball, Starpoint
Elena Stoelting – Cheerleading, Starpoint
Larissa Battaglia – Girls Volleyball, Sweet Home
Emily Grucello – Girls Volleyball, Sweet Home
Jorja Urbaniak – Cheerleading, Sweet Home
Nikolas Balling – Football, Tonawanda
Joeseph Downey – Football, Tonawanda
Emily Jenkins – Cheerleading, Tonawanda
Justin Mangold – Football, Tonawanda
Brooke Pieszala – Cheerleading, Tonawanda
Chelsea Williams – Girls Volleyball, Tonawanda
Kaitlyn Wood – Girls Volleyball, Tonawanda
Robert Woolcott – Football, Tonawanda
Kaitlyn Beehler – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca East
Brady Frys – Football, West Seneca East
Jeffrey Klein – Boys Volleyball, West Seneca East
Kathryn Kociszewski – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca East
Megan Patterson – Swimming, West Seneca East
Maria Spinelli – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca East
Brooke Sweeney – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca West
Emily Dearlove – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca West
Devin Dulinawka – Football, West Seneca West
Parker Flis – Boys Volleyball, West Seneca West
James Kibler – Boys Volleyball, West Seneca West
Megan Pitz – Cheerleading, West Seneca West
Kayla Powell – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca West
Rachel Scharf – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca West
De'Merion Weatherspoon – Football, West Seneca West
Joseph Wesley – Boys Volleyball, West Seneca West
Michael Witt – Football, West Seneca West
Jacob Cloen – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville East
Mia Cosentino – Cheerleading, Williamsville East
Kristian Early – Football, Williamsville East
Ella Erickson – Cheerleading, Williamsville East
Julia Evans – Cheerleading, Williamsville East
Mia Gennaro – Cheerleading, Williamsville East
Trinity Sullivan – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville East
Julia Tufillaro – Cheerleading, Williamsville East
Brenna Voye – Cheerleading, Williamsville East
Samantha Winterhalter – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville East
Evan Brophy – Football, Williamsville North
Jake Bruno – Football, Williamsville North
Alexis Dellinger – Cheerleading, Williamsville North
Aiden Gray – Williamsville North Football
Sean McNess – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville North
Peter Nguyen – Football, Williamsville North
Benjamin Reynolds – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville North
Mia Ruffino – Cheerleading, Williamsville North
Cassandra Thome – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville North
Stephanie Zappa – Cheerleading, Williamsville North
Siena Allen – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville South
Julia Barr – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville South
Kristina Benz – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville South
Cecilia Brooks – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville South
Jonathan Clifford – Football, Williamsville South
Conor Daly – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville South
John Janusz – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville South
Maeve Johnson – Cheerleading, Williamsville South
John Kokinos – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville South
Linh Le – Cheerleading, Williamsville South
Jacob McManigle – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville South
Aidan Ostrowski – Football, Williamsville South
Lucia Palladino – Cheerleading, Williamsville South
Daisy Schunk – Cheerleading, Williamsville South
Joel Scime – Football, Williamsville South
Zachary Sutton – Football, Williamsville South
Jacky Yang – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville South
Jared Jaques – Football, Wilson
Ben Lyman – Football, Wilson
Taylor Mielke – Girls Volleyball, Wilson
Megan Musall – Girls Volleyball, Wilson
Victoria Pawlak – Girls Volleyball, Wilson
Alycia Thompson – Girls Volleyball, Wilson