Meet the All-WNY Scholar-Athlete Fall 2 honorable mention selections
Meet the All-WNY Scholar-Athlete Fall 2 honorable mention selections

Bennett Lancaster Football

Lancaster kicker Michael DePasquale kicks an extra point against Bennett on April 2, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete Fall 2 sports team consists of 92 winners and 301 honorable mentions.

To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and been a starter or significant player in their fall sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools and the selections are made by the committee.

Here are honorable mention selections listed by sport and then by school. More information on the program can be found at section6.e1b.org.

Isabella Asmus - Cheerleading, Akron

Mitchell Dugan – Football, Akron

Anthony Farinacci – Football, Akron

Justin Matusek – Football, Akron

Jacob Mazza – Football, Akron 

Jamie Meyer – Girls Volleyball, Akron

Adam Mietz – Football, Akron

Kayleigh Schilling – Cheerleading, Akron

Cayden Vohwinkel – Football, Akron

Madison Abbott  Girls Volleyball, Alden

Emersen Bartsch – Girls Volleyball, Alden

Brianna Boucher – Girls Volleyball, Alden

Anthony Cometto – Football, Alden

Luke Drew – Football, Alden

McKenzie Ezzo – Girls Volleyball, Alden

Allison Panek – Girls Volleyball, Alden

Emma Schloss – Cheerleading, Alden

Quinn Stoltman – Football, Alden

Meghan Whiteford  Girls Volleyball, Alden

Caroline Wrest  Girls Volleyball, Alden

Joslyn Yambor  Cheerleading, Alden

Eve Carlo  Girls Volleyball, Amherst

Darion Frederick – Football, Amherst

Isaiah Okoro  Football, Amherst 

Nick Tiberi – Football, Amherst

Eric Geisler  Boys Volleyball, Canisius

Owen Kavanaugh  Boys Volleyball, Canisius

Jackson Mann – Boys Volleyball, Canisius

Will Pieroni  Boys Volleyball, Canisius

Ian Roche  Boys Volleyball, Canisius

John Scioli  Boys Volleyball, Canisius

Enrico Tomasello – Football, Canisius 

Luke Martinez – Football, Cardinal O’Hara

Nathan Engdahl – Football, Chautauqua Lake

Lucas Waters – Football, Chautauqua Lake

Justin Barnes – Football, Clarence

Colin Hand  Football, Clarence

Andrew Hill – Football, Clarence

Jack Hutchison  Football, Clarence

Hunter Makosky  Football, Clarence

Zach Norton  Football, Clarence

Emma Riedel – Cheerleading, Clarence

Ben Serra  Football, Clarence

Nick Victoria  Football, Clarence

Camryn Davis  Girls Volleyball, Cleveland Hill 

Timothy Ransbury – Football, Cleveland Hill

Rachel Glowniak – Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk

Edgar Jael Soto  Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk

Jessica Oquendo Vazquez  Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk

Alyssa Salerno – Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk

Gina Salerno  Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk

Courtney Zatorski  Girls Volleyball, Dunkirk

Caleb Heigl – Boys Volleyball, East Aurora

Paityn Hill  Girls Volleyball, East Aurora

TJ Marsh  Football, East Aurora

Jenna Ramsay  Girls Volleyball, East Aurora

Andrew Wlodarczyk  Boys Volleyball, East Aurora

Jenna Hadley  Girls Volleyball, Ellicottville

Marissa Cash – Girls Volleyball, Fredonia

Tess Correll  Girls Volleyball, Fredonia

Dominic Gullo  Football, Fredonia

Joe Gullo  Football, Fredonia

Jake Helmer  Football, Fredonia

Claire Lanski  Girls Volleyball, Fredonia

Madison Marsh  Girls Volleyball, Fredonia

Rhayna Myers – Girls Volleyball, Fredonia

Adrianna Pucci  Girls Volleyball, Fredonia

Anna Valone  Girls Volleyball, Fredonia

Traden Gray – Football, Frewsburg

Richal Hair  Football, Frewsburg

Jayme Dean  Football, Frontier

Brandon Durski  Football, Frontier

Michael Evans – Boys Volleyball, Frontier

Austin Georgi  Football, Frontier

Victoria Leone – Girls Volleyball, Frontier

Riley Lepsch  Football, Frontier

Sarah May  Girls Volleyball, Frontier

Hailee Ochs  Girls Volleyball, Frontier

Hannah Olejniczak  Girls Volleyball, Frontier

Janey Schmidt  Cheerleading, Frontier

Christopher Shea  Football, Frontier

Emma Turner  Girls Volleyball, Frontier

Alicia Vogl  Girls Volleyball, Frontier

Kathleen Young  Cheerleading, Frontier

Abigail Valone  Girls Volleyball, Gowanda

Jack Dlugokinski  Football, Grand Island

Josh Hunt  Football, Grand Island

Alyssa Nelson  Girls Volleyball, Grand Island

Joseph Seifert  Football, Grand Island

Lucas Seifert  Football, Grand Island

Lucas Tahara  Football, Grand Island

Sheri Grant  Girls Volleyball, Holland

Emily Zehnder  Girls Volleyball, Holland

Jacob Cantie  Boys Volleyball, Iroquois

Jacob Mages  Boys Volleyball, Iroquois

Charlie Pietrantone  Boys Volleyball, Iroquois

Quentasia Leeper  Girls Volleyball, Jamestown

Olivia Pinciaro  Girls Volleyball, Jamestown

Claire Pumford  Girls Volleyball, Jamestown

Lauren Tracy  Girls Volleyball, Jamestown

Katelynn Blask  Cheerleading, Lancaster

Sarah Dauer  Girls Volleyball, Lancaster

Michael DePasquale  Football, Lancaster

Jacob Elias  Boys Volleyball, Lancaster

Olivia Foltarz – Cheerleading, Lancaster

Kayli Gossett-Orrick  Cheerleading, Lancaster

Joshua Jelonek  Football, Lancaster

Lily Kufel  Girls Volleyball, Lancaster

Brooke Kulbacki  Cheerleading, Lancaster

Carly Laratonda  Girls Volleyball, Lancaster

Isaiah Littleton  Football, Lancaster

Jason Mansell  Football, Lancaster

Alexis Meara  Cheerleading, Lancaster

Desirae Ostrowski  Girls Volleyball, Lancaster

Megan Palumbo  Cheerleading, Lancaster

Julia Pilecki  Girls Volleyball, Lancaster

Phillip Polakiewicz  Football, Lancaster

Sarah Reese  Cheerleading, Lancaster

Kaylie Sage  Cheerleading, Lancaster

Charlie Snyder  Football, Lancaster

Ella Suszynski  Cheerleading, Lancaster

Jeremy Beeson  Boys Volleyball, Maryvale

Shaughnessy Butler  Cheerleading, Maryvale

Ershad Ghairat  Boys Volleyball, Maryvale

Carson Harper  Football, Maryvale

Ian Irby  Football, Maryvale

Jennifer Lin  Girls Volleyball, Maryvale

Cameron Sauer  Girls Volleyball, Maryvale

Drew Ward – Football, Maryvale

Kailee Wawrowski – Girls Volleyball, Maryvale

Raegen Willard – Cheerleading, Maryvale

Corey Saj – Football, Medina

Aislinn Farrell – Girls Volleyball, Mt. Mercy

Megan Quinn – Girls Volleyball, Mt. Mercy

Emma Wilson – Girls Volleyball, Mt. Mercy

Amy Barry – Swimming, Mt. St. Mary’s

Katerina Esford – Girls Volleyball, Mt. St. Mary’s

Morgan Feyko – Girls Volleyball, Mt. St. Mary’s

Sarah Ginnane – Girls Volleyball, Mt. St. Mary’s

Mae Jauch – Girls Volleyball, Nardin

Emily Krzeminski – Girls Volleyball, Nardin

Kristina Kwitzer – Girls Volleyball, Nardin

Meredith Stamm – Girls Volleyball, Nardin

Michael Carmer – Football, Newfane

Jason Dumais – Football, Newfane

Rainna Frombgen – Girls Volleyball, Newfane

Taylor Heschke – Cheerleading, Newfane

Trevor Heschke – Football, Newfane

Madison Meincke – Girls Volleyball, Newfane

Ava Morgan – Girls Volleyball, Newfane

Tyler Oudette – Football, Newfane

Natallie Seib – Girls Volleyball, Newfane

Zach Snow – Football, Newfane

Cararose Lamb – Swimming, Niagara Falls

Catherine Lynch – Cheerleading, Niagara Falls

Abigail Roeser – Girls Volleyball, Niagara Falls

David Wagner – Boys Volleyball, Niagara Falls

Tyler Coleman – Boys Volleyball, Niagara Wheatfield

Paige Book – Girls Volleyball, North Tonawanda

Lauren Gondek – Girls Volleyball, North Tonawanda

Shay Woodard – Girls Volleyball, North Tonawanda

Brynn Ackerman – Girls Volleyball, Olean

Jason Copella – Football, Olean

Kaden Cruz – Football, Olean

Keon Cruz – Football, Olean

Maggie McClelland – Girls Volleyball, Olean

Maura Bleech – Girls Volleyball, Orchard Park

Connor Bowman – Boys Volleyball, Orchard Park

Haley Cole – Cheerleading, Orchard Park

Katherine Couell – Cheerleading, Orchard Park

Eric Deitz – Football, Orchard Park

Aidan Dempsey – Football, Orchard Park

Nyna Garduno – Cheerleading, Orchard Park

Arianna Giglio – Cheerleading, Orchard Park

Edwin Irizarry – Football, Orchard Park

Bryce Kirk – Football, Orchard Park

Sarah McLaughlin – Cheerleading, Orchard Park

Olivia Nellis – Girls Volleyball, Orchard Park

Brianna Odrzywolski – Cheerleading, Orchard Park

Domminik Pitt – Boys Volleyball, Orchard Park

Hannah Ramsey – Girls Volleyball, Orchard Park

Ian Rauh – Boys Volleyball, Orchard Park

Jessica Roman – Girls Volleyball, Orchard Park

Jalen Salgado – Football, Orchard Park

Jacob Schrantz – Boys Volleyball, Orchard Park

Luke York – Football, Orchard Park

Marra Hovey – Girls Volleyball, Panama

Maddie Johnson – Girls Volleyball, Panama

Larissa Falcone – Cheerleading, Pioneer

Joe Stover – Football, Pioneer

Ethan Dean – Football, Portville

Olivia Emley – Girls Volleyball, Portville

Blake George – Football, Portville

Torianne Morrow – Cheerleading, Portville

Autumn Reed – Cheerleading, Portville

Shannon Rocheleau – Cheerleading, Portville

Caleb Stromberg – Football, Portville

Reggie Tkacik – Girls Volleyball, Portville

Alex Wenke – Football, Portville

Samantha Capen – Girls Volleyball, Roy-Hart

Erin Cavanaugh – Swimming, Sacred Heart

Charlotte Collard – Girls Volleyball, Sacred Heart

Kayleigh Colleary – Girls Volleyball, Sacred Heart

Lauren Devin – Swimming, Sacred Heart

Julia Fulfaro – Swimming, Sacred Heart

Erin Trapper – Girls Volleyball, Sacred Heart

Melanie Barry – Girls Volleyball, Springville

Austin Boies – Football, Springville

Sara Ehlers – Girls Volleyball, Springville

Marie Emerling – Girls Volleyball, Springville

Devin Hitchcock – Football, Springville

Katelyn Mesch – Girls Volleyball, Springville

Peyton Consigli – Boys Volleyball, St. Francis

Jason Lowry – Football, St. Francis

Braden Reaska – Boys Volleyball, St. Francis

Vincent Harrer – Football, St. Joe’s

Nicholas Valentino – Football, St. Joe’s

Tyler Wopperer – Boys Volleyball, St. Joe’s

Alex Zdon – Boys Volleyball, St. Joe’s

Lily Anastasi – Girls Volleyball, Starpoint

Hunter Briggs – Football, Starpoint

Samantha Fetterman – Cheerleading, Starpoint

Cole Harrington – Football, Starpoint

Samuel Lee – Boys Volleyball, Starpoint

Armand Moskaluk – Boys Volleyball, Starpoint

Taylor Olson – Cheerleading, Starpoint

Beckham Peehler – Football, Starpoint

Tyler Preisch – Football, Starpoint

Carilena Schreader – Girls Volleyball, Starpoint

Elena Stoelting – Cheerleading, Starpoint

Larissa Battaglia – Girls Volleyball, Sweet Home

Emily Grucello – Girls Volleyball, Sweet Home

Jorja Urbaniak – Cheerleading, Sweet Home

Nikolas Balling – Football, Tonawanda

Joeseph Downey – Football, Tonawanda

Emily Jenkins – Cheerleading, Tonawanda

Justin Mangold – Football, Tonawanda

Brooke Pieszala – Cheerleading, Tonawanda

Chelsea Williams – Girls Volleyball, Tonawanda

Kaitlyn Wood – Girls Volleyball, Tonawanda

Robert Woolcott – Football, Tonawanda

Kaitlyn Beehler – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca East

Brady Frys – Football, West Seneca East

Jeffrey Klein – Boys Volleyball, West Seneca East

Kathryn Kociszewski – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca East

Megan Patterson – Swimming, West Seneca East

Maria Spinelli – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca East

Brooke Sweeney – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca West

Emily Dearlove – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca West

Devin Dulinawka – Football, West Seneca West

Parker Flis – Boys Volleyball, West Seneca West

James Kibler – Boys Volleyball, West Seneca West

Megan Pitz – Cheerleading, West Seneca West

Kayla Powell – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca West

Rachel Scharf – Girls Volleyball, West Seneca West

De'Merion Weatherspoon – Football, West Seneca West

Joseph Wesley – Boys Volleyball, West Seneca West

Michael Witt – Football, West Seneca West

Jacob Cloen – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville East

Mia Cosentino – Cheerleading, Williamsville East

Kristian Early – Football, Williamsville East

Ella Erickson – Cheerleading, Williamsville East

Julia Evans – Cheerleading, Williamsville East

Mia Gennaro – Cheerleading, Williamsville East

Trinity Sullivan – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville East

Julia Tufillaro – Cheerleading, Williamsville East

Brenna Voye – Cheerleading, Williamsville East

Samantha Winterhalter – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville East

Evan Brophy – Football, Williamsville North

Jake Bruno – Football, Williamsville North

Alexis Dellinger – Cheerleading, Williamsville North

Aiden Gray – Williamsville North Football

Sean McNess – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville North

Peter Nguyen – Football, Williamsville North

Benjamin Reynolds – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville North

Mia Ruffino – Cheerleading, Williamsville North

Cassandra Thome – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville North

Stephanie Zappa – Cheerleading, Williamsville North

Siena Allen – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville South

Julia Barr – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville South

Kristina Benz – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville South

Cecilia Brooks – Girls Volleyball, Williamsville South

Jonathan Clifford – Football, Williamsville South

Conor Daly – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville South 

John Janusz – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville South 

Maeve Johnson – Cheerleading, Williamsville South

John Kokinos – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville South 

Linh Le – Cheerleading, Williamsville South

Jacob McManigle – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville South 

Aidan Ostrowski – Football, Williamsville South

Lucia Palladino – Cheerleading, Williamsville South

Daisy Schunk – Cheerleading, Williamsville South

Joel Scime – Football, Williamsville South

Zachary Sutton – Football, Williamsville South 

Jacky Yang – Boys Volleyball, Williamsville South 

Jared Jaques – Football, Wilson

Ben Lyman – Football, Wilson

Taylor Mielke – Girls Volleyball, Wilson

Megan Musall – Girls Volleyball, Wilson

Victoria Pawlak – Girls Volleyball, Wilson

Alycia Thompson – Girls Volleyball, Wilson

