Meet the All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete team for spring

The 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete Spring sports team consists of 101 winners and 527 honorable mentions.
To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and must have been a starter or significant player in their fall sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools, and the selections are made by the committee.
Here are the winners listed in alphabetical order. The honorable mention selections are available at buffalonews.com. More information on the program can be found at section6.e1b.org.
Kolby Amici, Nichols lacrosse
Jenna Augugliaro, Niagara Wheatfield softball
Allison Banko, Eden lacrosse
Akash Bhambhani, Clarence tennis
Matthew Bowen, St. Francis lacrosse
Brielle Brodnicki, Sweet Home lacrosse
Noah Brosnick, Eden baseball
Marissa Calloway, Eden softball
Andrew Cancilla, St. Joe’s track and field
Caroline Carlson, Sacred Heart tennis
Drew Carlson, Jamestown track and field
Maya Castro, Lancaster track and field
Brigid Christ, Sacred Heart track and field
Rachel Chunco, Newfane track and field
Celia Cocca, East Aurora track and field
Kayleigh Colleary, Sacred Heart lacrosse
Steven Collins, Cleveland Hill baseball
Peyton Consigli, St. Francis baseball
Jason Copella, Olean track and field
Finnian Cosgrove, East Aurora track and field
Hailey D’Angelo, Williamsville South girls lacrosse
Tessa DiCicco, Amherst softball
Megan Del Regno, Sacred Heart girls lacrosse
Mara DeLucia, Hamburg girls lacrosse
Alexis Deni, Clarence track and field
Samantha Dzierba, Orchard Park softball
Tessa Fabiniak, Williamsville East lacrosse
Julia Faery, Wilson softball
Emily Fischer, Mount St. Mary’s lacrosse
Krysta Frankowski, Amherst girls lacrosse
Hayly Fredrickson, Ellicottville, track and field
Rachel Fuerst, West Seneca East softball
Nathan Gabler, Olean wrestling
Gared Gaut, Amherst baseball
Allen Gelfond, Williamsville East track and field
Sofia Genareo, Southwestern softball
Eve Giancarlo, Sweet Home track and field
Ashley Gotowka, Dunkirk softball
Colin Hand, Clarence baseball
Abbey Hanes, Lake Shore softball
Carson Harper, Maryvale baseball
Brady Harris, West Seneca West track and field
Ashlyn Harvey, Panama softball
Katelyn Hawkins, Starpoint softball
Marina Heister, Olean golf
James Hoffman, St. Francis track and field
Holly Isaacson, Jamestown track and field
Braden Johnson, Allegany Limestone golf
Samuel Jones, City Honors tennis
Penny Joseph, Buffalo Seminary tennis
Hunter Jurek, West Seneca East track and field
Henry Kamis, Orchard Park tennis
Kiera Kavcic, East Aurora lacrosse
Drew Kenney, East Aurora lacrosse
Alex Kiedrowski, Mount St. Mary’s lacrosse
Adam Knorz, Clarence track and field
Elisabeth LaCourse, Cleveland Hill softball
Jacob LaDuca, Canisius baseball
Mikaela LeBaron, Falconer track and field
Gavin MacLean, Williamsville East track and field
Brandon Makowski, West Seneca West lacrosse
Ryan Malarkey, Jamestown tennis
Olivia Mancuso, Williamsville East track and field
Jack Marso, Lockport tennis
Abby Marzec, Nichols softball
Phil Messina, Dunkirk baseball
Grace Meyers, Sacred Heart softball
Joshua Milleville, Starpoint baseball
Brigid Molloy, Nardin track and field
Parker Murray, Williamsville North baseball
Vikasini Nandhakumar, Williamsville North, track and field
Zachary Norton, Clarence lacrosse
Dean Parentis, Nichols lacrosse
Sarah Parzych Williamsville North softball
Mia Piede, Dunkirk track and field
Ignacio Pimentel-Mendez, Amherst lacrosse
Eliza Podlas, Sacred Heart tennis
Christopher Potts, Niagara Wheatfield, tennis
Macy Pritchard, Cass./Little Valley softball
Kylie Procknal, Silver track and field
Justice Ramsey, Kenmore East track and field
Joseph Ricotta, Nichols track and field
Sean Riter, Orchard Park baseball
Noah Rockensuess, Canisius track and field
Nolan Rogers, East Aurora baseball
AnnaRose Roulley, Kenmore West softball
Matthew Russo, Depew track and field
Lucas Schaffer, Orchard Park wrestling
Connor Schmitt, St. Mary’s baseball
Kaitlyn Schmitz, Eden softball
Logan Schwartz, Depew lacrosse
Courtney Sexton, Ellicottville softball
Benjamin Sheehan, St. Francis track and field
Jacob Sigeti, East Aurora tennis
Jackson Strong, West Seneca East baseball
Carleigh Sutfin, Eden lacrosse
Samuel Taylor, Starpoint wrestling
Olivia Vail, Hamburg lacrosse
Tristan Weigand, St. Joe’s baseball
Ryan Wisniewski, Allegany Limestone track and field
Marisa Zarcone, Niagara Wheatfield track and field