Meet the All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete team for spring
Meet the All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete team for spring

Eden's Marissa Calloway.

 James P. McCoy

The 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete Spring sports team consists of 101 winners and 527 honorable mentions.

To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and must have been a starter or significant player in their fall sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools, and the selections are made by the committee.

Here are the winners listed in alphabetical order. The honorable mention selections are available at buffalonews.com. More information on the program can be found at section6.e1b.org.

Kolby Amici, Nichols lacrosse

Jenna Augugliaro, Niagara Wheatfield softball

Allison Banko, Eden lacrosse

Akash Bhambhani, Clarence tennis

Matthew Bowen, St. Francis lacrosse

Brielle Brodnicki, Sweet Home lacrosse

Noah Brosnick, Eden baseball

Marissa Calloway, Eden softball

Andrew Cancilla, St. Joe’s track and field

Caroline Carlson, Sacred Heart tennis

Drew Carlson, Jamestown track and field

Maya Castro, Lancaster track and field

Brigid Christ, Sacred Heart track and field

Rachel Chunco, Newfane track and field

Celia Cocca, East Aurora track and field

Kayleigh Colleary, Sacred Heart lacrosse

Steven Collins, Cleveland Hill baseball

Peyton Consigli, St. Francis baseball

Jason Copella, Olean track and field

Finnian Cosgrove, East Aurora track and field

Hailey D’Angelo, Williamsville South girls lacrosse

Tessa DiCicco, Amherst softball

Megan Del Regno, Sacred Heart girls lacrosse

Mara DeLucia, Hamburg girls lacrosse

Alexis Deni, Clarence track and field

Samantha Dzierba, Orchard Park softball

Tessa Fabiniak, Williamsville East lacrosse

Julia Faery, Wilson softball

Emily Fischer, Mount St. Mary’s lacrosse

Krysta Frankowski, Amherst girls lacrosse

Hayly Fredrickson, Ellicottville, track and field

Rachel Fuerst, West Seneca East softball

Nathan Gabler, Olean wrestling

Gared Gaut, Amherst baseball

Allen Gelfond, Williamsville East track and field

Sofia Genareo, Southwestern softball

Eve Giancarlo, Sweet Home track and field

Ashley Gotowka, Dunkirk softball

Colin Hand, Clarence baseball

Abbey Hanes, Lake Shore softball

Carson Harper, Maryvale baseball

Brady Harris, West Seneca West track and field

Ashlyn Harvey, Panama softball

Katelyn Hawkins, Starpoint softball

Marina Heister, Olean golf

James Hoffman, St. Francis track and field

Holly Isaacson, Jamestown track and field

Braden Johnson, Allegany Limestone golf

Samuel Jones, City Honors tennis

Penny Joseph, Buffalo Seminary tennis

Hunter Jurek, West Seneca East track and field

Henry Kamis, Orchard Park tennis

Kiera Kavcic, East Aurora lacrosse

Drew Kenney, East Aurora lacrosse

Alex Kiedrowski, Mount St. Mary’s lacrosse

Adam Knorz, Clarence track and field

Elisabeth LaCourse, Cleveland Hill softball

Jacob LaDuca, Canisius baseball

Mikaela LeBaron, Falconer track and field

Gavin MacLean, Williamsville East track and field

Brandon Makowski, West Seneca West lacrosse

Ryan Malarkey, Jamestown tennis

Olivia Mancuso, Williamsville East track and field

Jack Marso, Lockport tennis

Abby Marzec, Nichols softball

Phil Messina, Dunkirk baseball

Grace Meyers, Sacred Heart softball

Joshua Milleville, Starpoint baseball

Brigid Molloy, Nardin track and field

Parker Murray, Williamsville North baseball

Vikasini Nandhakumar, Williamsville North, track and field

Zachary Norton, Clarence lacrosse

Dean Parentis, Nichols lacrosse

Sarah Parzych Williamsville North softball

Mia Piede, Dunkirk track and field

Ignacio Pimentel-Mendez, Amherst lacrosse

Eliza Podlas, Sacred Heart tennis

Christopher Potts, Niagara Wheatfield, tennis

Macy Pritchard, Cass./Little Valley softball

Kylie Procknal, Silver track and field

Justice Ramsey, Kenmore East track and field

Joseph Ricotta, Nichols track and field

Sean Riter, Orchard Park baseball

Noah Rockensuess, Canisius track and field

Nolan Rogers, East Aurora baseball

AnnaRose Roulley, Kenmore West softball

Matthew Russo, Depew track and field

Lucas Schaffer, Orchard Park wrestling

Connor Schmitt, St. Mary’s baseball

Kaitlyn Schmitz, Eden softball

Logan Schwartz, Depew lacrosse

Courtney Sexton, Ellicottville softball

Benjamin Sheehan, St. Francis track and field

Jacob Sigeti, East Aurora tennis

Jackson Strong, West Seneca East baseball

Carleigh Sutfin, Eden lacrosse

Samuel Taylor, Starpoint wrestling

Olivia Vail, Hamburg lacrosse

Tristan Weigand, St. Joe’s baseball

Ryan Wisniewski, Allegany Limestone track and field

Marisa Zarcone, Niagara Wheatfield track and field

