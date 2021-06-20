 Skip to main content
Meet the All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete team for Fall 2
Meet the All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete team for Fall 2

The 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete Fall 2 sports team consists of 92 winners and 301 honorable mentions.

To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and must have been a starter or significant player in their fall sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools, and the selections are made by the committee.

Here are the winners listed in alphabetical order. The honorable mention selections are available at buffalonews.com. More information on the program can be found at section6.e1b.org.

Note: Because of the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, The News was unable to take photographs of all the Fall 2 winners.

Matt Baksa – Football, Orchard Park

Sydney Baldwin – Cheerleading, Williamsville South

Paige Banach – Cheerleading, Frontier

Charlie Bartolotti – Football, Orchard Park

Conor Black – Football, St. Francis

Reagan Bleecher – Cheerleading, Niagara Wheatfield

Joshua Blumenson – Volleyball, Williamsville South

Julianne Bolton – Volleyball, Clarence

Sam Braidich – Football, Silver Creek

Emily Brochey – Volleyball, Niagara Wheatfield

Delaney Brodfuehrer – Cheerleading, Starpoint

Serena Camarata – Volleyball, Falconer

Owen Clemens-Regan – Volleyball, Sweet Home

Danielle Corless – Swimming, West Seneca East

Ryan Current – Football, Iroquois

Adam Devic – Volleyball, Lancaster

Ian DeWilde – Volleyball, Starpoint

Stephen Dobrasz – Football, Canisius

Alexis Dunn – Cheerleading, Tonawanda

Jonathan Dusza – Volleyball, Amherst

Nicole Ewing – Cheerleading, Orchard Park

Emily Fischer – Volleyball, Mount St. Mary’s

Delaney Flanigan – Cheerleading, West Seneca East

Seth Franusiak – Football, North Tonawanda

Brenna Freeman – Swimming, Niagara Falls

Jordan Friend – Cheerleading, Williamsville East

Nathan Gabler – Football, Olean

Jack Gall – Volleyball, Frontier

Shaun Gallagher – Football, Frontier

Kaelynn Gibbs – Cheerleading, Wilson

Kendal Haberer – Volleyball, Lake Shore

Alyssa Hall – Swimming, Niagara Wheatfield

Sydney Hall – Volleyball, Akron

Abbey Hanes – Volleyball, Lake Shore

Summer Harris – Volleyball, Orchard Park

Hudson Harris – Volleyball, Orchard Park

Abigail Hart – Volleyball, Cleveland Hill

Ashlyn Harvey – Volleyball, Panama

David Hill – Volleyball, Clarence

Daya Iyer – Cheerleading, Williamsville North

Jennifer James – Cheerleading, Akron

Olivia Jarosz – Volleyball, Mount Mercy

David Kalinowski – Football, Akron

Gabriella Keller – Volleyball, Starpoint

Andrew Kerwin – Football, Canisius

Zoey Kota – Volleyball, Gowanda

Ethan Kowalski – Football, Lancaster

Makayla Kulikowski – Volleyball, Williamsville North

Elisabeth LaCourse – Volleyball, Cleveland Hill

Joshua LaCourse – Football, Cleveland Hill

Ryan Lane – Volleyball, St. Joe’s

Madylin Leach – Volleyball, Lancaster

Reagan Lilley – Swimming, Mount St. Mary’s

Lydia Lokietek – Volleyball, Dunkirk

Lucas Mages – Volleyball, Iroquois

Olivia Mancuso – Cheerleading, Williamsville East

Abigail Mansfield – Volleyball, Randolph

Lake Martinez – Football, Cardinal O’Hara

Emily McNeill – Volleyball, North Tonawanda

Paul McPartland – Volleyball, Amherst

Rose Meaney – Volleyball, Grand Island

Grace Meyers – Volleyball, Sacred Heart

Alex Miley – Football, Pioneer

Claire Montgomery – Volleyball, Williamsville South

Meagan Muller – Swimming, Niagara Wheatfield

Elizabeth Murphy – Volleyball, Mount St. Mary’s

Connor Nowak – Volleyball, West Seneca West

Alexis Ochs – Volleyball, Frontier

Paige Palinski – Volleyball, Nichols

Ivory Parker – Football, Hutch-Tech

David Jai Pawlowski – Volleyball, Williamsville North

Stephanie Porter – Cheerleading, Wilson

Logan Prescott – Football, Lancaster

Alexandra Randall – Swimming, Cardinal O’Hara

Ammie Register – Cheerleading, Starpoint

Clayton Rowland – Football, Ellicottville

Jacob Sacilowski – Volleyball, St. Francis

Madelyn Seeley – Volleyball, Wilson

Ella Smith – Volleyball, Jamestown

Evan Stickney – Football, Niagara Wheatfield

Diana Stone – Volleyball, Williamsville East

Rachel Stressinger – Volleyball, Springville

Jackson Strong – Volleyball, West Seneca East

Ella Suszynski – Cheerleading, Lancaster

Paul Swiencicki III – Football, St. Joe’s

Ryan Szymendera – Volleyball, Williamsville East

Madeleine Turton – Volleyball, West Seneca East

Ethan Weislo – Volleyball, Canisius

Noah Weislo – Volleyball, Canisius

Cheyanne Whitmer – Cheerleading, Alden

Laura Wilhelm – Volleyball, Portville

Thomas Zagrobeln – Volleyball, East Aurora

