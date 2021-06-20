Meet the All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete team for Fall 2

The 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete Fall 2 sports team consists of 92 winners and 301 honorable mentions.
To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and must have been a starter or significant player in their fall sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools, and the selections are made by the committee.
Here are the winners listed in alphabetical order. The honorable mention selections are available at buffalonews.com. More information on the program can be found at section6.e1b.org.
Note: Because of the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, The News was unable to take photographs of all the Fall 2 winners.
Matt Baksa – Football, Orchard Park
Sydney Baldwin – Cheerleading, Williamsville South
Paige Banach – Cheerleading, Frontier
Charlie Bartolotti – Football, Orchard Park
Conor Black – Football, St. Francis
Reagan Bleecher – Cheerleading, Niagara Wheatfield
Joshua Blumenson – Volleyball, Williamsville South
Julianne Bolton – Volleyball, Clarence
Sam Braidich – Football, Silver Creek
Emily Brochey – Volleyball, Niagara Wheatfield
Delaney Brodfuehrer – Cheerleading, Starpoint
Serena Camarata – Volleyball, Falconer
Owen Clemens-Regan – Volleyball, Sweet Home
Danielle Corless – Swimming, West Seneca East
Ryan Current – Football, Iroquois
Adam Devic – Volleyball, Lancaster
Ian DeWilde – Volleyball, Starpoint
Stephen Dobrasz – Football, Canisius
Alexis Dunn – Cheerleading, Tonawanda
Jonathan Dusza – Volleyball, Amherst
Nicole Ewing – Cheerleading, Orchard Park
Emily Fischer – Volleyball, Mount St. Mary’s
Delaney Flanigan – Cheerleading, West Seneca East
Seth Franusiak – Football, North Tonawanda
Brenna Freeman – Swimming, Niagara Falls
Jordan Friend – Cheerleading, Williamsville East
Nathan Gabler – Football, Olean
Jack Gall – Volleyball, Frontier
Shaun Gallagher – Football, Frontier
Kaelynn Gibbs – Cheerleading, Wilson
Kendal Haberer – Volleyball, Lake Shore
Alyssa Hall – Swimming, Niagara Wheatfield
Sydney Hall – Volleyball, Akron
Abbey Hanes – Volleyball, Lake Shore
Summer Harris – Volleyball, Orchard Park
Hudson Harris – Volleyball, Orchard Park
Abigail Hart – Volleyball, Cleveland Hill
Ashlyn Harvey – Volleyball, Panama
David Hill – Volleyball, Clarence
Daya Iyer – Cheerleading, Williamsville North
Jennifer James – Cheerleading, Akron
Olivia Jarosz – Volleyball, Mount Mercy
David Kalinowski – Football, Akron
Gabriella Keller – Volleyball, Starpoint
Andrew Kerwin – Football, Canisius
Zoey Kota – Volleyball, Gowanda
Ethan Kowalski – Football, Lancaster
Makayla Kulikowski – Volleyball, Williamsville North
Elisabeth LaCourse – Volleyball, Cleveland Hill
Joshua LaCourse – Football, Cleveland Hill
Ryan Lane – Volleyball, St. Joe’s
Madylin Leach – Volleyball, Lancaster
Reagan Lilley – Swimming, Mount St. Mary’s
Lydia Lokietek – Volleyball, Dunkirk
Lucas Mages – Volleyball, Iroquois
Olivia Mancuso – Cheerleading, Williamsville East
Abigail Mansfield – Volleyball, Randolph
Lake Martinez – Football, Cardinal O’Hara
Emily McNeill – Volleyball, North Tonawanda
Paul McPartland – Volleyball, Amherst
Rose Meaney – Volleyball, Grand Island
Grace Meyers – Volleyball, Sacred Heart
Alex Miley – Football, Pioneer
Claire Montgomery – Volleyball, Williamsville South
Meagan Muller – Swimming, Niagara Wheatfield
Elizabeth Murphy – Volleyball, Mount St. Mary’s
Connor Nowak – Volleyball, West Seneca West
Alexis Ochs – Volleyball, Frontier
Paige Palinski – Volleyball, Nichols
Ivory Parker – Football, Hutch-Tech
David Jai Pawlowski – Volleyball, Williamsville North
Stephanie Porter – Cheerleading, Wilson
Logan Prescott – Football, Lancaster
Alexandra Randall – Swimming, Cardinal O’Hara
Ammie Register – Cheerleading, Starpoint
Clayton Rowland – Football, Ellicottville
Jacob Sacilowski – Volleyball, St. Francis
Madelyn Seeley – Volleyball, Wilson
Ella Smith – Volleyball, Jamestown
Evan Stickney – Football, Niagara Wheatfield
Diana Stone – Volleyball, Williamsville East
Rachel Stressinger – Volleyball, Springville
Jackson Strong – Volleyball, West Seneca East
Ella Suszynski – Cheerleading, Lancaster
Paul Swiencicki III – Football, St. Joe’s
Ryan Szymendera – Volleyball, Williamsville East
Madeleine Turton – Volleyball, West Seneca East
Ethan Weislo – Volleyball, Canisius
Noah Weislo – Volleyball, Canisius
Cheyanne Whitmer – Cheerleading, Alden
Laura Wilhelm – Volleyball, Portville
Thomas Zagrobeln – Volleyball, East Aurora