Here are the All-Western New York girls basketball small schools second and third teams as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.

SECOND TEAM

Skylar Herington, 5-8 eighth grade guard

Very rare to see a middle schooler step in and contribute as a primary scorer on a team that reached the state championship game, yet that anomaly applies to Herington. Led the Class C state finalists in scoring with 14.5 points per game, along with four rebounds, and 2.2 steals, and made key baskets during the playoff run. Set program record for 3-pointers in a game with 10 against Portville. Named to CCAA West 1 first team and Class C all-state fifth team. Has established herself as a player to watch in Western New York for the immediate future.

Mia Vannelli, Depew, 5-10 junior forward

Averaged 19.1 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, as she helped lead the Wildcats to their first Far West Regional game. Second-team all-state selection in Class B had 12 20-point games, 13 double-doubles, and three games of at least 15 rebounds. All-ECIC small schools first teamer scored in double figures in all of her 26 appearances and is 382 points shy of becoming the second player in school history with 2,000 career points. Reigning All-WNY Player of the Year in softball is a Stony Brook commit as a catcher.

Maggie Zittel, Eden, 5-7 senior guard

ECIC IV Player of the Year led Raiders to Section VI Class B2 final and became sixth player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points. Averaged 21.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 4.1 steals per game. Selection to all-state third team in Class B and to All-ECIC small school first team. Had 13 20-point games, nine five-steal outings, and 11 double-doubles. Had 23 points and 11 steals in B2 semifinal victory against Akron.

Peyton McInnis, Wilson, 5-9 junior guard

Niagara Orleans Player of the Year averaged 13.9 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game. Had 11 double-doubles and five 20-point games. Tops in Niagara Orleans lead with 190 rebounds and second with 320 points. Led Lakewomen to Section VI Class C final with 23 points and 10 rebounds against Cassadaga Valley in the semifinals.

Molly Mescall, Iroquois, 5-8 sophomore guard

Missed seven of the team’s first eight games with injury, but came back strong to lead the Chiefs to the Section VI Class B1 semifinals. Averaged 20.9 points in 16 games and ended the season with eight 20-point games in the final 10 games of the season. That included a 40-point game against Albion in the opening round of the playoffs followed by a 38-point outing against City Honors. Named to All-ECIC large schools first team and to all-state fourth team in Class B.

THIRD TEAM

Lilly Bentley, Portville, 5-11 junior center

CCAA East 1 Player of the Year was Portville’s interior presence, averaging 17.2 points and 12.1 rebounds. Had nine double-doubles, including a season-high streak of five. Five games of at least 20 points, including season-high 22 against Cuba-Rushford and Frewsburg. All-state sixth-team selection in Class C led Panthers to sectional semifinal.

Dani Krenzer, Falconer, 5-4 senior guard

CCAA East 1 first-team selection averaged 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.1 steals per game. Had five 20-point games, two 30-point outings, and five five-steal games, which included 12 steals against Cattaraugus/Little Valley. Named to all-state eighth team in Class B.

Hayden Fisher, Sherman, 5-6 senior guard

Made the CCAA West 2 first team after a stellar season in which she averaged 13.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for defensive-minded Sherman. Had three 20-point outings and two double-doubles as Sherman reached Section VI Class D final.

Anna Brinker, East Aurora, 6-foot senior guard

Averaged 13.2 points, six rebounds and three steals per game. Scored a season-high 30 points against Lackawanna and led Blue Devils to the Section VI Class B1 semifinals. Selected to All-ECIC small schools first team and ECIC III first team.

Ava Purks, City Honors, 5-7 senior forward

Canisius Cup I first-team selection averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 4.1 steals per game as Centaurs went 16-6 overall and 13-1 in division play. Eclipsed 1,000 career points. Had 28 points against Park and 26 against Kenmore West in consecutive games.