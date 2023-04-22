Here are the All-Western New York boys basketball large schools second and third teams as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.

SECOND TEAM

Drew Hind, Randolph, 5-10 sophomore guard

Player of the Year in CCAA I East helped Cardinals to their first New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class C state championship, averaging 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists, and 3.3 steals. Had eight assists in state final victory. A threat on the court to shoot, make plays, or penetrate opposing defenses. Had 10 games with at least 20 points.

Andy Herrick, Salamanca, 6-3 senior forward

Herrick is such a baller the school announced on Senior Night that it was retiring his jersey at the end of the season. Serving as a point forward at times, he averaged 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.5 steals per game and was named to the CCAA East I first team. His favorite moment of the season was beating Randolph at home on “Beat Cystic Fibrosis Night,” a condition Herrick is battling. With his high school career over, he said the memory he cherishes the most was leading Salamanca to its first NYSPHSAA final four last season.

Nakyhi Harris, Bishop Timon, 6-3 sophomore guard

In his first season with the Manhattan Cup champion Tigers, he proved to be one of their more important players, averaging 18.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 steals per game. Son of Niagara Falls and Syracuse alum Paul Harris, Nakyhi has carved out his own niche in Western New York, by being named to the All-Catholic second team as a sophomore and helping the Tigers to the state Catholic Class A championship game. Some Air Heads and listening to “Crazy Story” by King Von is what got Harris ready for games.

Carson Conley, Randolph, 6-2 senior guard

Led the Cardinals in scoring in the regular season with 16.1 points per game and stepped up his production in the playoffs to average 23 points. In the postseason, he scored at least 20 points in four consecutive games, a feat he hadn’t accomplished in the regular season. Had three 30-point games, six games with at least 25 points, and 11 instances with at least 20. Named to CCAA East I first team and MVP of Class C sectional tournament.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Ethan Fry, Fredonia, 6-2 senior guard

Selected to CCAA I West first team and led the Hillbillies to a Section VI Class B championship as the No. 10 seed. Averaged 15.4 points, six rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game. Scored his 1,000th career point during the season. Had seven games of at least 20 points. Also a playmaker for the team, with four games of at least 10 assists, and recorded three triple-doubles.

THIRD TEAM

Jaiden Huntington, Randolph, 6-4 senior center

It’s not hyperbole to call Huntington a Randolph legend. In the state championship game, he hit what’s to be believed a state finals record of eight three-pointers against Haldane and was named the game’s MVP. His ability to space the floor made him difficult to guard, averaging 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds. Will continue his football career at Lock Haven University.

Bobby Beilein, Lewiston-Porter, 6-0 senior guard

Repeat selection on Niagara Frontier League first team and a Class B1 all-tournament selection. Averaged 20 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 3.1 steals per game. Had three 30-point games and 14 20-point games, including a career-high 37 points against Grand Island. Made seven three-pointers in the Class B1 final.

Matthew Pannes, Southwestern, 6-1 senior guard

Selected to CCAA I West first team, Pannes averaged 23.7 points, six rebounds and 2.7 assists. Had five 30-point games, 16 20-points outings, and scored 40 points in consecutive games (47 vs. Olean and 43 vs. Dunkirk). Only Trojan to average double figures, Pannes scored at least 10 points in all but two games. Is a career 1,000-point scorer.

Julienn Clements, Lackawanna, 6-4 senior forward

ECIC III Player of the Year and All-ECIC first-team selection averaged 19.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Team’s primary scorer, eclipsing 20 points nine times, which was highlighted during a four-game stretch in which he averaged 24.5 points in early January. Repeat All-WNY small schools third-team selection.

Chase Welch, Park School, 5-11 senior guard

His speed with the ball is something to behold. Guarding Welch can be difficult and he showed that on a nightly basis, averaging 20.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.8 steals. Selected to All-Catholic second team, Welch had 13 20-point games, including a streak of nine games. Had six double-doubles and four 30-point outings.