Here are the All-Western New York girls basketball large schools second and third teams as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.

Second team

Marley Drake, Jamestown, 5-5 senior guard

Drake was at the heart of a special season for the Red Raiders that included reaching the Section VI Class AA final. She averaged 22.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 steals, and 4.6 three-pointers per game. Her 105 threes were the most made by a Section VI player. Named to All-EIC large school first team and eighth-team all-state in Class AA. Before each game, she needed to listen to Drake’s “Forever,” while eating a bacon turey bravo from Panera. She’ll be continuing her career at Houghton College.

Emily McDonald, St. Mary’s (Lancaster), 5-8 freshman guard

Listening to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” and eating chicken and rice is how McDonald got ready for her games. In her first season with the Lancers, she established herself as one of the best players in the area, averaging 14.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, along with three double-doubles and a triple-double. Named to sixth-team all-state in Class B. The first team All-Catholic selection has offers from the University at Buffalo and Niagara.

Ella Corry, Clarence, 5-10 junior guard

Named the team MVP with averages of 17.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and three assists. She had eight 20-point games, six double-doubles, and a triple-double. The ECIC I first-teamer said her favorite moment of the season was a 26-point, 10-assist game against Depew, handing the Wildcats one of only two regular season losses.

Quinn Benchley, Nichols 5-9 senior guard

Co-leader of a special season for the Vikings that included dethroning Cardinal O’Hara and leading Nichols to a Monsignor Martin championship and being the only team to beat Williamsville South during the regular season. An All-WNY third-team selection last season, Benchley averaged 12.9 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals per game in repeated on the All-Catholic first team. She scored in double figures 17 times and scored a season-high 28 points in the win against the Billies. Headed to John Caroll.

Miranda Burgett, Williamsville North, 6-1 senior center

Repeat second-team selection led the Spartans to the Section VI Class AA playoffs, averaging 20 points, 13.3 rebounds, 2.2 blocks, and 1.6 steals. Had 18 double-doubles, 11 20-point games, eight 15-rebound outings, and scored a season-high 40 points against Clarence. Reigning state pentathlon champion will compete in track and field at Arkansas State.

Third team

Emily Zander, North Tonawanda, 5-10 senior forward

Only Lumberjack to average double figure, putting up 19.9 points per game. Zander was named to Niagara Frontier League first team. She had nine double-doubles, and her best statistical game of the season was against CSAT, with 32 points, 19 rebounds, nine steals and five assists. Repeats as All-WNY selection.

Meghan Trapper, Scared Heart, 5-10 senior forward

All-Catholic first-team selection averaged 20.7 points, 6.7 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.9 blocks per game. She leaves Sacred Heart fifth in career scoring with 1,333 points. Named to all-state fourth team in Class A. Trapper says she, “loved every second of my high school career and will miss it very much.” With one phase of her life over, another begins as she committed Sunday to play collegiately at Daemen.

Lauren Hubert, Sweet Home 5-10 senior center

Adds another All-WNY selection to her resume, making it three in volleyball and two in basketball. Averaged 13.5 points and 15.7 rebounds, she was second in Section VI in total rebounds with 346 after finishing second in total rebounds last season with 369. Led the Panthers to consecutive sectional Class A1 final appearances. Totaled 15 double-doubles, six 20-rebound games, and two 20-point, 20-rebound games and was named to All-ECIC large schools first team and all-state third team in Class A. Hubert will be continuing her volleyball career at Canisius.

Hannah Farley, Clarence, 5-10 senior guard

Selected to ECIC I first team, Farley averaged 15.8 points and 7.7 rebounds per game for the Red Devils. Winner of the sportsmanship award in ECIC I. Beating Depew late in the regular season was her most memorable moment of the season and said she was “beyond blessed and honored to play with such an amazing team, be taught by an amazing coach, and play alongside an incredible point guard Ella Corry.” Farley will play at Houghton.

Jordyn Williams, Cardinal O’Hara, 5-10 junior forward

She did a little bit of everything: playmaking, scoring, and guarding the opponent’s best player. Averaged 9.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.7 steals per game and scored in double figures 13 times. Made a verbal commitment Tuesday to attend Niagara.