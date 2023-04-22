Here are the All-Western New York boys basketball large schools' second and third teams as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.

SECOND TEAM

Trey Drake, Jamestown, 6-4 senior guard

ECIC I Player of the Year led the Red Raiders to the Section VI Class AA game after averaging 15.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. He leaves Jamestown as a 1,000-point scorer, first in program history in 3-pointers (181). Eating pasta and listening to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares” was part of Drake’s pregame routine. Named to the third team last season. All-WNY first-team quarterback will attend North Dakota State University on a full scholarship.

Luke Granto, Canisius, 6-1 senior guard

Definition of a floor general for the Crusaders, making sure his teammates were in the right spots and was an extension of coach Kyle Husband on the floor to help Canisius reach the Manhattan Cup final. Along with being a trustworthy ballhandler, All-Catholic first-team selection was team's second-leading scorer at 13 points. Led the team in assists at 4.3 per game and was top free-throw shooter in Monsignor Martin at 86%. Will play at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Xavier Benton, Health Sciences, 5-9 senior guard

Averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Led the Falcons on a 19-game winning streak and an appearance in the Class AA semifinals. Had four 20-point games, including a season-high 29 points on Jan. 9 against Tapestry. Went 8-for-8 from the free-throw line in a sectional quarterfinal win against Orchard Park.

Mekhi Williams, McKinley, 5-11 senior guard

Yale Cup I Player of the Year averaged 20 points for the Macks, leading them to their first sectional title since 2014 and a third consecutive Yale Cup I championship. Had 14 games of at least 20 points, which included a season-high four consecutive 20-point games to start this season, along with six 25-point games. Scored a season-high 34 against Clarence on Jan. 24.

Nicco DiGiulio, Williamsville South, 5-9 senior guard

All-ECIC second-team selection averaged 18.2 and 3.3 steals per game in leading the Billies to the Section VI Class A2 championship game. Signature game of the season came on Feb. 9 against local rival Williamsville East, finishing with 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists. Finished with nine 20-point games.

Third team

Grayson White, Clarence, 6-6 senior center

Two-way threat for the Red Devils, averaging 16 points, 11.4 rebounds, 2.1 blocks and 1.5 steals per game. White had 13 double-doubles, including nine in a row to start the season, and a 26-point, 22-rebound outing against Lancaster. The 22 rebounds are a school record. Led Clarence to the Section VI Class AA playoffs and was named to All-ECIC first team.

Isaiah Odom, St. Joseph’s, 6-1 senior guard

Led the Marauders in scoring with 15.3 points per game with a 53/47/74 shooting split and also averaged 4.2 rebounds. Named to All-Catholic first team and led St. Joseph’s to the Monsignor Martin playoffs. Scored final four points in a 61-58 victory against rival Canisius that secured the regular season sweep.

Dorian Facen Jr., Williamsville East, 6-1 senior guard

Selected to ECIC II first team, he averaged 16.2 points, 5.1 assists, 5 rebounds and 3.6 steals per game. Had eight 20-point games, three 30-point outings. Had three games with at least six 3-pointers. In two playoff games, he averaged 28.5 points, 6 rebounds and 7.5 assists. Named to All-WNY first team as a defensive end.

Patrick McNeill, North Tonawanda, 6-6 senior guard

Only Lumberjack to average double figures in scoring, averaging 17.5 points per game. McNeill established himself as a shooter, making a 3-pointer in 18 consecutive games and had seven against Williamsville East. Averaged 9.4 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 2.1 assists while being selected to the Niagara Frontier League first team. Recorded 12 double-doubles. Bounced back after missing all but seven games last season because of a knee injury in the summer of 2021.

Davon Wade, Niagara Falls, 6-2 senior center

Ask Wolverines coach Carlos Bradberry who was the team’s most important player, and he’d say Wade. He was an all-star in his role, averaging 10.7 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Class AA champions. Had seven double-doubles and 10 double-digit rebound games. Named to Niagara Frontier League first team.