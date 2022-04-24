Meet the 2022 All-Western New York small schools second and third team in girls basketball

Here are the All-Western New York girls basketball small schools second and third teams as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.

SECOND TEAM

Mandy Brink, Panama, 5-6 junior guard

CCAA West II Player of the Year averaged 21.9 points, 7.2 steals, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists. Became only the fourth player in program history to eclipse 1,000 points. Named to the all-state second team in Class D.

Abby Rice, Silver Creek, 5-11 senior forward

Not just one of the best players in school history but among the best in Chautauqua County history. Holds the county record with 2,232 points and has Black Knights girls basketball career records for points, rebounds (1,104), assists (560), and 3-pointers (334). Averaged 22.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.9 steals, and 3.2 blocks. Will play at Franklin Pierce University.

Mallory Welty, Portville, 5-5 senior guard

Averaged 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds for Class C1 sectional champions, their first sectional championship since 2006. CCAA Central Player of the Year as her team went 9-1 in league play.

Tessa Schuey, Lewiston-Porter, 5-6 senior point guard

Section VI leader in assists with 155 and the program recordholder with 301 for her career. NFL Co-Player of the Year averaged 14.9 points, 6.2 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 3.6 steals. Will play at St. John Fisher.

Elise Sposato, Frewsburg, 5-7 senior guard

Third-team all-state selection in Class C averaged 17.9 points per game and led the Bears (20-4) to a Class C sectional title. Ranked No. 9 in Section VI in total points with 448.

THIRD TEAM

Mia Vannelli, Depew, 5-10 sophomore forward

Averaged 19.2 points and 11.6 rebounds, and had the sixth-most rebounds in Section VI with 255. Reached 1,000 career points. Also a softball star, she was named to All-WNY first team and set the Depew single-season record for batting average at .610.

Haley Potenza, East Aurora, 5-5 senior guard

Posted averages of 17.4 points, 4.7 assists, and 4.6 steals, and is the seventh player in school history to eclipse 1,000 points. Named to All-WNY overall fourth team last season. Finished fourth in ECIC III history in career points with 1,156.

Payton Morrison, Randolph, 5-9 freshman guard

One of two freshmen in top 15 in Section VI scoring, she averaged 19.2 points. Also posted 6.6 rebounds per game for the CCAA West I champions.

Jenna Fisher, Sherman, 5-6 senior guard

Her quickness and defensive and ballhandling skills were among the reasons that Sherman reached the Class D state championship game. Averaged 10 points per game. Scored 17 in sectional final against Pine Valley and was named game MVP.

Grace Lundmark, Falconer, 5-8 senior forward

Averaged 16.1 points and 7.6 rebounds and led the Falcons to the Class C1 sectional championship game. Had 17 points and 16 rebounds in a sectional semifinal upset of top-seeded Wilson. Will continue her basketball career at Jamestown Community College.