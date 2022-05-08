Meet the 2022 All-Western New York small schools second and third team in boys basketball

Here are the All-Western New York boys basketball small schools second and third teams as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.

SECOND TEAM

Jaiden Harrison, Bishop Timon, 6-3 sophomore guard

Averaged 20.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Tigers. All-Catholic second-team selection said his favorite moments were reaching the Manhattan Cup final and breaking 1,000 career points. He said he loves playing at home because of the support the fans bring each game, especially in rivalry and playoff situations. He said his most memorable game was a home playoff game against St. Francis because the intensity.

Jalen Duff, Nichols, 5-9 junior guard

Named first-team All-Catholic after leading Monsignor Martin in points (24.7) and assists (six). He also corralled 7.5 rebounds and recorded 1.7 steals. He had at least 30 points in six games and four double-doubles in his first season after transferring from Lewiston-Porter.

Bryant Rosa, Riverside, 6-foot senior guard

Need a bucket? Rosa will get one for you. He averaged 28.5 points per game along with 4.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals. Scoring was his specialty, as he scored at least 30 points in 12 games. He was named the Yale Cup II Player of the Year.

LaMar Matthews, Tapestry, 6-3 senior guard

Named the Charter Schools’ Player of the Year, Matthews averaged 25.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and three steals. He scored at least 30 points in seven games, and at least 20 points in 19 games. He said his favorite moment of the season was scoring his 1,000th career point at Buffalo State against Southwestern.

Caleb Chapman, City Honors, 6-foot senior guard

Averaged 24.2 points for Yale Cup II champions who went 11-1 and was named to first team in the league. He will continue his basketball career at D’Youville University.

THIRD TEAM

Trevin Boling, Tonawanda, 6-foot senior guard

He returned to Tonawanda because he wanted to leave a mark on the program. Statistically, he did, becoming the only player in school history to eclipse 2,000 points and also holds the school record for career 3-pointers. He led Section VI in scoring with 33 points, and averaged 6.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals this season. He will play collegiately at D’Youville.

Jakye Rainey, Nichols, 5-8 sophomore guard

After averaging 9.6 points as a freshman, Rainey more than doubled his average as a sophomore, putting up 24.1 points along with 4.6 rebounds and 2.3 steals. He was named to the All-Catholic second team, and his top moment of the season was scoring 44 points vs. St. Mary’s.

Julienn Clements, Lackawanna, 6-2 junior guard/forward

Clements averaged 18 points and led the Steelers to the Section VI Class B1 championship game. He scored more than 20 points 10 times and had a stretch of four consecutive 20-point games. He scored a season-high 32 points versus Alden.

Romeo Bell, Tapestry, 6-1 junior guard

Half of Tapestry’s top duo, Bell averaged 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 5.4 steals. He did a little bit of everything for the Thunderhawks and was named to first-team All-Charter Schools. His top moments from the season included reaching 1,000 points and recording a triple-double against Nichols.

Nahzion James, Olean, 6-1 senior guard

During his senior season, the CCAA West Division I first-team selection averaged 14 points, six rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals. He said his top moment of the season was the Huskies’ victory against Lackawanna in the Class B1 title game.