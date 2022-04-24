Meet the 2022 All-Western New York large schools second and third team in girls basketball

Here are the All-Western New York girls basketball large schools second and third teams as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.

SECOND TEAM

Jade Rutledge, Cardinal O’Hara, 6-foot senior forward

Averaged eight points, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals, but her stats don’t show how vital she is for the perennial Monsignor Martin champions. A defensive star, she was named All-Catholic first team and Class AA all-state first team. Will continue her career at Niagara University.

Emily Zander, North Tonawanda, 5-10 junior forward

Posted averages of 19.5 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.9 steals for NT, which started 10-0 and went 18-2. Favorite moment of the season was beating Lewiston-Porter in their second meeting to secure a tie between the teams for NFL championship. Named to fifth-team all-state in Class A.

Lauren Hubert, Sweet Home, 5-10 junior forward

Averaged 11.6 points and 18.5 rebounds, and her 369 total boards were second in Section VI. Dominance on the boards helped lead the Panthers to ECIC II division title, the Class A1 final and a 20-3 overall record. Her favorite moment of the season was a 17-point comeback win against Williamsville South. Also a two-time coaches All-WNY first-teamer in volleyball.

Miranda Burgett, Williamsville North, 6-1 junior forward

Averaged 19.8 points and 15.1 rebounds. Named to the All-ECIC large schools first team. Most memorable game was beating Clarence after North went 0-3 against the Red Devils last season, including in the Class AA sectionals. Also a Coaches All-WNY second-team selection in field hockey.

Presleigh Brunner, Nardin, 5-9 senior guard

Named to All-Catholic first team and finished third in Monsignor Martin at 18.4 points per game. Will continue her basketball career at St. John Fisher.

THIRD TEAM

Amber Murak, Sweet Home, 5-6 sophomore point guard

Led Panthers with 15.4 points per game and 56 3-pointers. Ran the offense and helped Sweet Home go 20-3, its best record since 1993-94. Favorite moment of the season was leading Sweet Home to a comeback win over Williamsville South.

Ella Corry, Clarence, 5-9 sophomore point guard

Averaged 16 points, four steals and four assists. Selected to her second consecutive ECIC I first team. Corry, a rising talent in Western New York, said her favorite moments were competing against top players, including Shay Ciezki, Gretchen Dolan and Kaylee Kryzstof.

Madelyn Harrison, Hamburg, 6-2 senior center

Averaged 11.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game to help the Bulldogs to a three-peat as Class A1 sectional champion. A second-team All-WNY large schools selection in volleyball, she will play for Division I Saint Peter’s University.

Zoey Zienski, Iroquois, 5-10 senior guard

Led team in scoring at 13.8 points per game, and had eight double-doubles as Chiefs reached the Class A2 final. Named to All-ECIC large schools second team. Although she was the only senior on her team, she liked taking the leadership role and helping young players to grow.

Quinn Benchley, Nichols, 5-9 junior guard

All-Catholic first-team selection averaged 13.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 7.8 assists and 2.8 steals. Team MVP. Most memorable game was semifinal victory against Nardin in which she had 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals.