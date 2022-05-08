Meet the 2022 All-Western New York large schools second and third team in boys basketball

Here are the All-Western New York boys basketball large schools second and third teams as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.

SECOND TEAM

Solomon Jackson, St. Joseph’s, 6-4 senior guard/forward

He averaged 19.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.1 steals and 1.5 assists. Jackson’s top moment of the season was having a 28-point, 12-rebound game in a comeback win against Aquinas; he also had 29 points and 10 rebounds against Timon. He said the top moment of his career was winning the Manhattan Cup in 2021.

Teddy McDuffie, Amherst, 6-4 senior guard/forward

The MVP of the Tigers’ playoff run, he led program to its first state semifinal appearance. He was No. 1 in Western New York in total rebounds with 349, and was named first-team ECIC II and All-ECIC. Averaged 13.5 points per game, and had five 20-rebound games and 18 double-doubles.

Trey Kleitz, Iroquois, 6-foot senior guard

Iroquois’ all-time leading scorer ended his career with 1,679 points. For the season, he averaged 25.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 5.8 steals. His play led to first-team All-ECIC II and All-ECIC selections. Was an All-WNY first-team choice in football as a quarterback. Signed to play basketball at Roberts Wesleyan College.

Xander Fletcher, Niagara Wheatfield, 6-1 junior guard

He was the leading man during the Falcons’ special season, which included the program’s first Niagara Frontier League championship

and a 16-0 league record and the first sectional title since 1973. The NFL Player of the Year, he averaged 16.7 points, 5.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 steals.

Dominic McKenzie, Niagara Falls, 6-3 senior forward

All-Niagara Frontier League first-team selection averaged 16.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks. He scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half of the Class AA semifinal to lead team to title game. Had a 26-point, 22-rebound game versus Rochester East.

THIRD TEAM

Nate Parker, CSAT, 5-11 senior guard

He averaged the most points in school history at 25.2 per game, along with six rebounds, three steals and three blocks. Became the first player in school history to make All-Niagara Frontier League first team. He scored more than 30 points six times during the season. He said his is favorite moment was playing his final high school game at Buffalo State.

Trey Drake, Jamestown, 6-3 junior guard

His favorite moment from this season was beating Aquinas in the Far West Regional at Buffalo State to reach the Class AA state final four. He said being in Glens Falls with his father and coach, Ben, was a dream come true. He averaged 13.8 points and 6.5 rebounds and was named first-team All-ECIC I.

TJ Jacobs, Hutch Tech, 6-4 senior guard

Unquestionably one of the most athletic players in Western New York. His Twitter handle includes “showtime” because of his ability to levitate in the air for an eye-popping dunk or acrobatic layup. Jacobs led the Engineers to the Class A1 semifinals, averaging 22.3 points, 12.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3.2 steals.

Jahodd Martin, McKinley, 6-2 senior guard

Scoring in double figures in 16 of his team’s 20 games, Martin was an important piece to the Macks becoming back-to-back Yale Cup 1 champions. The league Player of the Year, he averaged 16 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals per game.

TJ Robinson, Niagara Wheatfield, 5-10 senior guard

Robinson at times throughout the season was the Falcons’ most important player. All-NFL first-team selection averaged 18.9 points and four rebounds for the league champions. He finished his career with 1,480 points (second in program history), and winner of a Class A1 sectional title.