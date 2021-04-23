 Skip to main content
Meet the 2021 All-WNY boys basketball third team
Meet the 2021 All-WNY boys basketball third team

Kamar Goudelock

Bishop Timon-St. Jude: 6-0 junior guard

PPG: 16.9 Reb.: 4.3 Ast.: 2.7 Steals: 2.3

A first-team All-Catholic and sound defender, Goudelock can let it fly from beyond the arc. He set the school record for 3-pointers in a game with eight against O’Hara. Scored a career-high 29 points in Manhattan Cup final.

Max Dowling

Canisius: 6-7, senior forward

PPG: 12.8 Reb.: 7.9 Ast.: 2.1

Dowling provided leadership for a young Canisius team whose only losses came against St. Joe’s and Timon. He played his best in the team’s biggest games. He recorded four double-doubles, including a 26-point, 10-rebound effort in quarterfinal win over Nichols.

Jalen Duff

Lewiston-Porter: 5-8 sophomore guard

PPG: 28.3 Reb.: 5.0. Ast.: 3.8 Steals: 2.0

Third-year starter filled the scoring void left by the departure of two-time first-team selection and Ohio State-commit Roddy Gayle to prep school. Duff, the third-leading scorer in area, had three 40-point games, two of them coming in wins over Lancaster and Kenmore East.

James Brooks

Olean: 5-10, senior guard

PPG: 21.8 Reb.: 4.0 Ast.: 4.0 Steals: 26

The CCAA I West Player of the Year set a career high with 39-point game against Southwestern. Scored 30 in victory over V-Bolivar that started Huskies’ 10-game winning streak. Finished with 29 points in semifinal win over East.

Xander Fletcher

Niagara-Wheatfield: 5-11, sophomore guard

PPG: 20.3 Ast.: 4.8 Reb.: 4.7 Steals: 2.8

First-team Niagara Frontier League pick is a quick, fearless rim attacker who helped Falcons reach first sectional final since 1951. He went for 29 points, 12 boards and six assists in win over eventual A-2 finalist CSAT.

