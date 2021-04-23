 Skip to main content
Meet the 2021 All-WNY boys basketball fourth team
Meet the 2021 All-WNY boys basketball fourth team

Canisius 59, Jamestown 51

Canisius player Declan Ryan shoots.

 Robert Kirkham

Declan Ryan

Canisius: 6-7 junior forward

PPG: 15.7 Reb.: 7.9 Ast.: 1.2

First-team All-Catholic player formed a nice twin-towers attack with Dowling before a broken leg ended Ryan’s season prematurely. Nice post moves and slick passing ability made him a handful in paint. Ryan shot 61% from the field and posted five double-doubles.

Tyler Putney

Fredonia: 6-6 senior guard

PPG: 20.2 Reb.: 8.2 Ast.: 2.8

A 1,072 points scorer, Putney helped Fredonia win its first section title since 2016. Scored 36 points in quarterfinal win over Olmsted. Added 23 points in title-game win over Roy-Hart. Also a football standout.

Tyler Chinn

Medina: 6-0 senior guard

PPG: 17.8 Ast.: 5.4 Reb.: 5.0 Steals: 4.7

The Niagara-Orleans League Player of the Year is described as a team-first player by his coach. A clutch performer, Chinn posted his lone double-double (19 points, 10 assists) in B-2 final against Lackawanna to help Mustangs win their first Section VI title since 1971.

Haskell drives

Joshua Haskell (4) of St. Joe's drives toward the basket as Timon's Jamyier Patton (3) covers him during the Manhattan Cup championship game at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.

Josh Haskell

St. Joe’s: 6-7 junior guard

PPG: 13.4 Reb.: 4.4 Ast.: 2.1

A big man with a sweet outside shot, Haskell showed he’s willing to attack the basket, which made St. Joe’s offense lethal. Displayed a knack for hitting big shots at key moments to help the Marauders succeed.

Boys basketball: Middle Early College 73, Tapestry 50

Tapestry starter Tariq Eubanks is introduced.

Tariq Eubanks

Tapestry: 5-9 senior guard

PPG: 12.9 Ast.: 10.1 Steals: 7.1 Reb.: 3.7

Eubanks surpassed 1,000 career points and will graduate as the program’s all-time leader in total assists and steals. Perhaps one of the best pure point guards in the area, he led Western New York in assists while guiding the Thunderhawks to the Class C-1 championship.

