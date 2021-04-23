Meet the 2021 All-WNY boys basketball fourth team

A big man with a sweet outside shot, Haskell showed he’s willing to attack the basket, which made St. Joe’s offense lethal. Displayed a knack for hitting big shots at key moments to help the Marauders succeed.

Eubanks surpassed 1,000 career points and will graduate as the program’s all-time leader in total assists and steals. Perhaps one of the best pure point guards in the area, he led Western New York in assists while guiding the Thunderhawks to the Class C-1 championship.