Meet the 2021 All-WNY boys basketball fourth team

Declan Ryan
Canisius: 6-7 junior forward
PPG: 15.7 Reb.: 7.9 Ast.: 1.2
First-team All-Catholic player formed a nice twin-towers attack with Dowling before a broken leg ended Ryan’s season prematurely. Nice post moves and slick passing ability made him a handful in paint. Ryan shot 61% from the field and posted five double-doubles.
Tyler Putney
Fredonia: 6-6 senior guard
PPG: 20.2 Reb.: 8.2 Ast.: 2.8
A 1,072 points scorer, Putney helped Fredonia win its first section title since 2016. Scored 36 points in quarterfinal win over Olmsted. Added 23 points in title-game win over Roy-Hart. Also a football standout.
Tyler Chinn
Medina: 6-0 senior guard
PPG: 17.8 Ast.: 5.4 Reb.: 5.0 Steals: 4.7
The Niagara-Orleans League Player of the Year is described as a team-first player by his coach. A clutch performer, Chinn posted his lone double-double (19 points, 10 assists) in B-2 final against Lackawanna to help Mustangs win their first Section VI title since 1971.
Josh Haskell
St. Joe’s: 6-7 junior guard
PPG: 13.4 Reb.: 4.4 Ast.: 2.1
A big man with a sweet outside shot, Haskell showed he’s willing to attack the basket, which made St. Joe’s offense lethal. Displayed a knack for hitting big shots at key moments to help the Marauders succeed.
Tariq Eubanks
Tapestry: 5-9 senior guard
PPG: 12.9 Ast.: 10.1 Steals: 7.1 Reb.: 3.7
Eubanks surpassed 1,000 career points and will graduate as the program’s all-time leader in total assists and steals. Perhaps one of the best pure point guards in the area, he led Western New York in assists while guiding the Thunderhawks to the Class C-1 championship.