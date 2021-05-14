Meet the 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete winners for winter

The 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete winter sports team consists of 100 winners and 359 honorable mentions.
To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and been a starter or significant player in their fall sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools and the selections are made by the committee.
Here are the winners listed in alphabetical order. The honorable mention selections are available at buffalonews.com. More information on the program can be found at section6.e1b.org.
Note: Because of the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, The News was unable to take photographs of all the fall winners.
Athlete, school, sport
Eric Abbate, Sweet Home, hockey
Holly Arrison, Nichols, track
Brandon Barthold, Williamsville South, hockey
Olivia Beamer, Mt. St. Mary’s, bowling
Kenzie Beyer, Wilson, basketball
Paige Book, North Tonawanda, basketball
Ainsley Boras, Nardin, basketball
Mason Brown, Lancaster, hockey
Andrew Cancilla, St. Joe’s, track
Jackson Chlebowy, North Tonawanda, hockey
Kyle Thomas Chistensen, Jamestown, bowling
Rachel Chunco, Newfane, basketball
Meaghan Collins, Salamanca, bowling
Tyler Conhiser-Uy, Sweet Home, bowling
Peyton Consigli, St. Francis, basketball
Olivia Corbett, Dunkirk, bowling
Sean Deakin, St. Joe’s, hockey
Morganne Dee, Lancaster, hockey
Anthony Delisanti, Niagara Wheatfield, hockey
Luke DenHaese, Niagara Wheatfield, basketball
Dominic Derenda, Nichols, hockey
Michael Dobrasz, Canisius, bowling
Zach Eisenmann, Hamburg, swimming
Crew Ferrentino, Clarence, rifle
Parker Fils, West Seneca West, bowling
Elizabeth Fitch, Clarence, basketball
Josette Fleming, Clarence, basketball
Heather Forster, Mt. St. Mary’s, bowling
Hayly Fredrickson, Ellicottville, alpine skiing
Nathan Gabler, Olean, swimming
Eric Geisler, Canisius, basketball
Sofia Genareo, Southwestern, basketball
Eve Giancarlo, Sweet Home, track
Alayna “AJ” Godios, Hamburg, basketball
Carter Green, Roy-Hart, swimming
Jayden Gustafson, Allegany Limestone, basketball
Daniel Gutsu, Sweet Home, track
Sydney Hall, Akron, basketball
Yusef Hashmi, Williamsville East, basketball
Cameron Heim, Clarence, hockey
Madison Henning, Akron, basketball
Kayleigh Hogan, Williamsville South, track
Ava Horn, Williamsville East, track
Colin Hand, Clarence, basketball
Brooke Horn, Williamsville East, track
Caleb Hutchins, Park, basketball
Amanda Jackson, Niagara Wheatfield, hockey
David Kalinowski, Akron, basketball
Samantha Kaufman, West Seneca East, basketball
Michael Kelly, Williamsville South, basketball
Drew Kenney, East Aurora, basketball
Emily Kessler, Mt. Mercy, basketball
Trevor Khangi, Canisius, hockey
Maya Lasker, Lancaster, hockey
Mikaela LeBaron, Falconer, basketball
Danielle Liu, Starpoint, swimming
Faith Lunn, Starpoint, basketball
Benjamin Lyman, Wilson, basketball
Brandon Makowski, West Seneca West, hockey
Victoria Mariano, Nichols, hockey
Jack Marso, Lockport, swimming
Alexander Muscarella, Clarence, swimming
Zishan Munir, Southwestern, basketball
Kayla Myers, Williamsville East, track
Ray Noonan, Williamsville North, track
Connor Nowak, West Seneca West, bowling
Kaylee Pattyson, Cassadaga Valley, basketball
Emma Perry, Nardin, bowling
Kathleen Rachwal, East Aurora, basketball
Andrew Rasulo, Kenmore West, hockey
Aidan Roberts, St. Francis, hockey
Clayton Rowland, Ellicottville, basketball
Joshua Ruffner, Lancaster, hockey
Ellie Schau, Williamsville East, hockey
Blaze Schelble, Springville, swimming
Madelyn Seeley, Wilson, basketball
Mattingly Selk, Lancaster, bowling
Nicholas Seth, Lancaster, rifle
Jaden Slaughter, St. Joe’s, basketball
Gerald Sorrentino, Clarence, hockey
Connor Streit, Alden, swimming
Brinn Stworzydlak, Frontier, hockey
Benjamin Terhaar, Williamsville East, swimming
Nick Tiberi, Amherst, basketball
Reggie Tkacik, Portville, basketball
Lauren Marie Tracey, Jamestown, basketball
Carly Washcalus, Niagara Falls, bowling
Erin Weir, Niagara Wheatfield, basketball
Ezra Webster, East Aurora, swimming
Hannah Weise, Chautauqua Lake, basketball
Javier West, Forestville, basketball
Jacob Wilson, Sweet Home, swimming
Christian Williams, Williamsville South, hockey
Brooke Woodard, Eden, basketball