Meet the 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete winners for winter
Nardin 49, Park 36 in Monsignor Martin Div B Championship (copy)

Ainsley Boras dribbles against Park during second half action of the Monsignor Martin Division B championship at Sacred Heart.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The 2021 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete winter sports team consists of 100 winners and 359 honorable mentions.

To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and been a starter or significant player in their fall sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools and the selections are made by the committee.

Here are the winners listed in alphabetical order. The honorable mention selections are available at buffalonews.com. More information on the program can be found at section6.e1b.org.

Note: Because of the restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, The News was unable to take photographs of all the fall winners.

Athlete, school, sport 

Eric Abbate, Sweet Home, hockey

Holly Arrison, Nichols, track

Brandon Barthold, Williamsville South, hockey

Olivia Beamer, Mt. St. Mary’s, bowling

Kenzie Beyer, Wilson, basketball

Paige Book, North Tonawanda, basketball

Ainsley Boras, Nardin, basketball

Mason Brown, Lancaster, hockey

Andrew Cancilla, St. Joe’s, track

Jackson Chlebowy, North Tonawanda, hockey

Kyle Thomas Chistensen, Jamestown, bowling

Rachel Chunco, Newfane, basketball

Meaghan Collins, Salamanca, bowling

Tyler Conhiser-Uy, Sweet Home, bowling

Peyton Consigli, St. Francis, basketball

Olivia Corbett, Dunkirk, bowling

Sean Deakin, St. Joe’s, hockey

Morganne Dee, Lancaster, hockey

Morganne Dee LID CASH 5-0 girls hockey

LID forward Morganne Dee skates with the puck.

Anthony Delisanti, Niagara Wheatfield, hockey

Luke DenHaese, Niagara Wheatfield, basketball

Dominic Derenda, Nichols, hockey

Michael Dobrasz, Canisius, bowling

Zach Eisenmann, Hamburg, swimming

Crew Ferrentino, Clarence, rifle

Parker Fils, West Seneca West, bowling

Elizabeth Fitch, Clarence, basketball

Josette Fleming, Clarence, basketball

Heather Forster, Mt. St. Mary’s, bowling

Hayly Fredrickson, Ellicottville, alpine skiing

Nathan Gabler, Olean, swimming

Canisius 59, Jamestown 51

Canisius player Eric Geisler (22) steals the ball away from Jamestown's Trey Drake (5).

Eric Geisler, Canisius, basketball

Sofia Genareo, Southwestern, basketball

Eve Giancarlo, Sweet Home, track

Alayna “AJ” Godios, Hamburg, basketball

Carter Green, Roy-Hart, swimming

Jayden Gustafson, Allegany Limestone, basketball  

Daniel Gutsu, Sweet Home, track

Sydney Hall, Akron, basketball

Yusef Hashmi, Williamsville East, basketball

Cameron Heim, Clarence, hockey

Madison Henning, Akron, basketball

Kayleigh Hogan, Williamsville South, track

Ava Horn, Williamsville East, track

Colin Hand, Clarence, basketball

Brooke Horn, Williamsville East, track

Caleb Hutchins, Park, basketball

Park School basketball 2021

Caleb Hutchins during the basketball game where Park School hosted St. Joseph's Colligate Institute.

Amanda Jackson, Niagara Wheatfield, hockey

David Kalinowski, Akron, basketball

Samantha Kaufman, West Seneca East, basketball

Michael Kelly, Williamsville South, basketball

Drew Kenney, East Aurora, basketball

Emily Kessler, Mt. Mercy, basketball

Trevor Khangi, Canisius, hockey

Maya Lasker, Lancaster, hockey

Mikaela LeBaron, Falconer, basketball

Danielle Liu, Starpoint, swimming

Faith Lunn, Starpoint, basketball

Benjamin Lyman, Wilson, basketball

Brandon Makowski, West Seneca West, hockey

Victoria Mariano, Nichols, hockey

Jack Marso, Lockport, swimming

Alexander Muscarella, Clarence, swimming

Zishan Munir, Southwestern, basketball

Kayla Myers, Williamsville East, track

Ray Noonan, Williamsville North, track

Connor Nowak, West Seneca West, bowling

West Seneca West bowling

West Seneca West bowlers Parker Flis (from left), Carson Guise, Connor Nowak and coach Brian Guise.

Kaylee Pattyson, Cassadaga Valley, basketball

Emma Perry, Nardin, bowling

Kathleen Rachwal, East Aurora, basketball

Andrew Rasulo, Kenmore West, hockey

Aidan Roberts, St. Francis, hockey

Clayton Rowland, Ellicottville, basketball

Kick Save

Lancaster's Joshua Ruffner makes a save on Williamsville North's Max Diamond.

Joshua Ruffner, Lancaster, hockey

Ellie Schau, Williamsville East, hockey

Blaze Schelble, Springville, swimming

Madelyn Seeley, Wilson, basketball

Mattingly Selk, Lancaster, bowling

Nicholas Seth, Lancaster, rifle

Slaughter takes a shot (copy)

Jaden Slaughter (24) of St. Joe's shoots and scores during the Manhattan Cup final win over Bishop Timon-St. Jude.

Jaden Slaughter, St. Joe’s, basketball

Gerald Sorrentino, Clarence, hockey

Connor Streit, Alden, swimming

Brinn Stworzydlak, Frontier, hockey

Benjamin Terhaar, Williamsville East, swimming

Nick Tiberi, Amherst, basketball

Reggie Tkacik, Portville, basketball

Lauren Marie Tracey, Jamestown, basketball

Carly Washcalus, Niagara Falls, bowling

Erin Weir, Niagara Wheatfield, basketball

Ezra Webster, East Aurora, swimming

Hannah Weise, Chautauqua Lake, basketball

Javier West, Forestville, basketball

Jacob Wilson, Sweet Home, swimming

Christian Williams, Williamsville South, hockey

Eden Girls Basketball

Eden player Brooke Woodard is introduced prior to playing Alden.

Brooke Woodard, Eden, basketball

