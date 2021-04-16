Meet the 2021 All-Western New York girls basketball third team

PPG: 20.2 Steals: 5.4 Ast.: 5.1

Third-year starter drained 55 3-pointers and shot 52% from floor. Set school record for career 3-pointers (181). Had two 30-point games, as she finished with 1,141 for her career, good for fourth in program history. Her 102 steals were second in Section VI.

Sophie Auer

Lewiston-Porter: 5-8 sophomore forward

PPG: 20.1 Reb.: 8.2 Steals: 4.0

Auer captained the Lancers to their first NFL title since 1996. She scored a career-high 32 points in a win over CSAT. Finished with five double-doubles. A three-sport athlete, she helped the girls soccer team win the Section VI Class A-2 title in the fall.

Sydney Hvizdzak

Randolph: 5-9 senior guard

PPG: 26.9 Reb.: 9.6 Ast.: 4.5 Steals: 4.0

Hvizdzak capped her scholastic career by helping unbeaten Randolph earn a championship and she reached a milestone in her final game. The Daemen College commit delivered a 34-point, 10-rebound effort in the Class C championship game win over Frewsburg. In the same game, she became the third girl this season and just 15th total to surpass 2,000 career points. She finishes with 2,029 points, good for 14th on the all-time WNY list.

