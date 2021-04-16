 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet the 2021 All-Western New York girls basketball third team
0 comments

Meet the 2021 All-Western New York girls basketball third team

Support this work for $1 a month
East Aurora Depew Girls basketball

Depew guard Kaylee Krystztof dribbles against East Aurora during the Section VI Class B-1 girls basketball final at Depew High School on Friday, March 26, 2021

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Here is the All-Western New York girls basketball third team as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators. 

Kaylee Krysztof

Depew: 5-8 sophomore guard

PPG: 18.3 Reb.: 3.4 Asts.: 3.2 Steals: 3.2

Krysztof has scored well since joining the team as a seventh-grader. Krysztof recorded 16 points, five rebounds and two assists for the Wildcats during their Section VI Class B-1 championship win over East Aurora. Has scored more than 1,300 points in her career.

Williamsville South beats Hamburg 64-51 to win the Class A Crossover Championship (copy)

Hamburg's Clara Strack is a strong defender.

Clara Strack

Hamburg: 6-3 sophomore forward

PPG: 19.5 Reb.: 14.3 Blocks: 4.0 Steals: 3.3

She was a huge contributor to Hamburg’s run to the Class A-1 championship. Delivered 17 points and 28 rebounds in season-opening win over Williamsville South. Has received interest from a host of schools, including UB, Miami (Ohio), VCU and Siena.

Emily McLaughlin

Iroquois: 5-4 senior guard

PPG: 20.2 Steals: 5.4 Ast.: 5.1

Third-year starter drained 55 3-pointers and shot 52% from floor. Set school record for career 3-pointers (181). Had two 30-point games, as she finished with 1,141 for her career, good for fourth in program history. Her 102 steals were second in Section VI.

Lew-Port sophomore Sophie Auer

Sophie Auer works through drills at practice at Lewiston-Porter High School.

Sophie Auer

Lewiston-Porter: 5-8 sophomore forward

PPG: 20.1 Reb.: 8.2 Steals: 4.0

Auer captained the Lancers to their first NFL title since 1996. She scored a career-high 32 points in a win over CSAT. Finished with five double-doubles. A three-sport athlete, she helped the girls soccer team win the Section VI Class A-2 title in the fall.

Sydney Hvizdzak

Randolph: 5-9 senior guard

PPG: 26.9 Reb.: 9.6 Ast.: 4.5 Steals: 4.0

Hvizdzak capped her scholastic career by helping unbeaten Randolph earn a championship and she reached a milestone in her final game. The Daemen College commit delivered a 34-point, 10-rebound effort in the Class C championship game win over Frewsburg. In the same game, she became the third girl this season and just 15th total to surpass 2,000 career points. She finishes with 2,029 points, good for 14th on the all-time WNY list.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News