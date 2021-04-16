Meet the 2021 All-Western New York girls basketball second team

Here is the All-Western New York girls basketball second team as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.

Gretchen Dolan

Williamsville South: 5-11 sophomore guard

PPG: 27.3 Ast.: 5.8 Steals: 5.3

Third-year starter moves up from All-WNY third team. In a learning-on-the-fly year for the young Billies, Dolan scored 30 or more points four times, including a season-high 35 against Hamburg. Has offer from West Virginia.

Mia McCarthy

Cardinal O’Hara: 5-8 senior guard

PPG: 14.9 Reb.: 3.9 Ast.: 3.5 Steals: 2.9

McCarthy is the reason teams couldn’t sit back and play zone versus O’Hara. She is a lethal outside shooter who earned full-ride to Division II West Alabama. She shot 46% from 3-point range, tops in the area and third in the state.

Amelia Strong

Cardinal O’Hara: 6-2 senior forward