 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Meet the 2021 All-Western New York girls basketball second team
0 comments

Meet the 2021 All-Western New York girls basketball second team

Support this work for $1 a month
Williamsville South girls basketball at Amherst

Williamsville South's Gretchen Dolan.

 Robert Kirkham / Buffalo News

Here is the All-Western New York girls basketball second team as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators. 

Gretchen Dolan

Williamsville South: 5-11 sophomore guard

PPG: 27.3 Ast.: 5.8 Steals: 5.3

Third-year starter moves up from All-WNY third team. In a learning-on-the-fly year for the young Billies, Dolan scored 30 or more points four times, including a season-high 35 against Hamburg. Has offer from West Virginia.

Cardinal O'Hara 64, St. Mary's 48

Cardinal O'Hara's Mia McCarthy steals the ball away from St. Mary's Mackenzie Owens in the second half.

Mia McCarthy

Cardinal O’Hara: 5-8 senior guard

PPG: 14.9 Reb.: 3.9 Ast.: 3.5 Steals: 2.9

McCarthy is the reason teams couldn’t sit back and play zone versus O’Hara. She is a lethal outside shooter who earned full-ride to Division II West Alabama. She shot 46% from 3-point range, tops in the area and third in the state.

Fighting off defenders

Cardinal O'Hara's Amelia Strong shoots.

Amelia Strong

Cardinal O’Hara: 6-2 senior forward

PPG: 14.6 Reb.: 7.6

Strong is a formidable inside presence at both ends of the floor for the Monsignor Martin champion Hawks. She scored in double figures in all but one game, including a double-double with 15 points in the Monsignor Martin final.

Williamsville South girls basketball at Amherst

Amherst's Emma Klein gets around Williamsville South's Precious Mitchell.

Emma Klein

Amherst: 5-8 senior guard

PPG: 16.1 Reb.: 9.9 Steals: 8.7 Ast.: 6.0

Future Division I soccer player is a talented basketball player, too. Klein led the state with 130 steals, which ranked fourth in the country. Holds school records for career steals (655) and assists (454). Finished with 1,301 points.

2019-20 All-WNY Girls Basketball (copy)

Holland's Claire Pikett moves from the third team last season to second team this season.

Claire Pikett

Holland: 6-0 junior guard

PPG: 20.5 Reb.: 15.0 Steals: 6.7 Blocks: 5.2 Ast.: 5.0

To borrow a line from coach Sam Arnold, Pikett was a true stat stuffer as she finished with four triple doubles, moving from center to point guard. Surpassed 1,000 career points and 1,000 career rebounds during the season.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News