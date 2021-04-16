Meet the 2021 All-Western New York girls basketball fourth team

Here is the All-Western New York girls basketball fourth team as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.
Haley Potenza
East Aurora: 5-6 junior guard
PPG: 18.1 Ast.: 4.6 Steals: 3.8
Potenza powered through knee pain after a collision in the paint to pour in 24 points in a comeback win over City Honors in the Class B-1 semifinals. Scored 20 or more points seven times. Has 826 career points.
Jessica Zittel
Eden: 5-6 junior guard
PPG: 17.5 Ast.: 3.5 Steals: 2.3
Model student-athlete. Zittel has third-highest grade-point average in her class. On the court, she scored season-high 34 points in playoff win over Allegany-Limestone, one of seven games in which she scored 20 or more points. Has 217 career 3-pointers.
Jayda Smith
Emerson: 5-2 senior guard
PPG: 25.6 Reb.: 6.1 Steals: 6.0
Coach Lenny Dowell describes Smith as a lively personality off the court but fierce competitor on it. Ranked fourth in Section VI in points per game. Smith recorded 32 points, nine rebounds and five steals in 52-50 win over Hutch-Tech. Plans to major in criminal justice at Medaille College.
Cortinea Smith
Hutch-Tech: 5-7 senior guard
PPG: 21.1 Reb.: 5.3 Ast.: 4.5
Villa Maria commit capped her time at Hutch-Tech as the program’s all-time leader in points with 1,217. Scored season-high 34 points in win over McKinley. One of four games in which she scored at least 30 points. Fifth in Section VI in scoring average.
Sofia Genareo
Southwestern: 5-9 senior guard
PPG: 16.2 Reb.: 12.0 Ast.: 3.0
CCAA West I Player of the Year and 1,000 career points scorer capped career with another sectional title. Blocked 16 shots over 17 games. Posted 12 double-doubles with her final one coming in B-2 championship game (10 points, 13 rebounds).