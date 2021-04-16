Meet the 2021 All-Western New York girls basketball fourth team

Coach Lenny Dowell describes Smith as a lively personality off the court but fierce competitor on it. Ranked fourth in Section VI in points per game. Smith recorded 32 points, nine rebounds and five steals in 52-50 win over Hutch-Tech. Plans to major in criminal justice at Medaille College.

Cortinea Smith

Hutch-Tech: 5-7 senior guard

PPG: 21.1 Reb.: 5.3 Ast.: 4.5

Villa Maria commit capped her time at Hutch-Tech as the program’s all-time leader in points with 1,217. Scored season-high 34 points in win over McKinley. One of four games in which she scored at least 30 points. Fifth in Section VI in scoring average.

Sofia Genareo

Southwestern: 5-9 senior guard

PPG: 16.2 Reb.: 12.0 Ast.: 3.0

CCAA West I Player of the Year and 1,000 career points scorer capped career with another sectional title. Blocked 16 shots over 17 games. Posted 12 double-doubles with her final one coming in B-2 championship game (10 points, 13 rebounds).

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.