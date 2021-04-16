Meet the 2021 All-Western New York girls basketball first team

Here is the All-Western New York girls basketball first team as selected by The Buffalo News with input from area coaches and talent evaluators.

Aaliyah Parker

Cardinal O’Hara: 5-11 senior guard

PPG: 18.2 Reb.: 8.1 Ast.: 4.5 Steals: 4.6

Repeat first-team selection played big in clutch situations and dominated at both ends of the floor in helping the Hawks run the table en route to winning their eighth straight Monsignor Martin championship. MVP of Monsignor Martin final. She led O’Hara in points, assists, rebounds and steals. She ranked third in the area and fifth in the state in steals.

Ella Wanzer

Amherst: 5-10 senior guard

PPG: 20.9 Reb.: 6.0 Ast.: 3.6