Meet the 2021 All-Western New York boys basketball second team

Trey Kleitz
Iroquois: 6-1 junior guard
PPG: 26.5 Ast.: 7.3 Steals: 6.3 Reb.: 6.0
The ECIC Player of the Year led the Chiefs to the ECIC III Division title. He scored 30 or more points five times. He recorded double digits in steals in a game twice. Flirted with a quadruple-double in win over Depew.
Keonjay Carter
Park School: 6-2 senior guard
PPG: 22.9 Reb.: 7.6 Ast.: 2.2
Solid two-way player, Carter’s a fierce competitor who’s willing to attack the basket without fear. He made 131 free throws on 151 attempts for a Pioneers’ crew that went 11-3 playing an independent schedule.
Caleb Hutchins
Park School: 6-4 senior guard
PPG: 14.8 Reb.: 10.5 Ast.: 3.0 Steals: 1.9
Team-first player and third-year starter embraced more of a scoring role, shooting 47% from the field. He grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 10 games. Capped career with 24 points, 12 boards, four assists, three steals and three blocks in win over Tapestry.
Peyton Consigli
St. Francis: 6-4 senior guard
PPG: 19.9 Reb.: 7.3 Ast.: 3.1
Three-sport standout who will play baseball at Canisius College earned first-team All-Catholic honors for a Red Raiders crew that reached Manhattan Cup semifinals. Consigli, who posted four double-doubles, led Red Raiders in points, rebounds and assists. Increased scoring average by 5.3 PPG.
Justin Glover
St. Joe’s: 5-9 junior guard
PPG: 14.1 Ast.: 7.2 Reb.: 4.6 Steals: 2.1
Glover ran an offense that averaged 76 points per game, finishing with a 5 to 1 assist-to-turnover ratio. First-team All-Catholic selection scored 28 points in win at Canisius that clinched regular-season title. Scored 15 second-half points in Manhattan Cup final to help Marauders pull away.