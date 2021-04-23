Meet the 2021 All-Western New York boys basketball second team

Trey Kleitz

Iroquois: 6-1 junior guard

PPG: 26.5 Ast.: 7.3 Steals: 6.3 Reb.: 6.0

The ECIC Player of the Year led the Chiefs to the ECIC III Division title. He scored 30 or more points five times. He recorded double digits in steals in a game twice. Flirted with a quadruple-double in win over Depew.

Keonjay Carter

Park School: 6-2 senior guard

PPG: 22.9 Reb.: 7.6 Ast.: 2.2

Solid two-way player, Carter’s a fierce competitor who’s willing to attack the basket without fear. He made 131 free throws on 151 attempts for a Pioneers’ crew that went 11-3 playing an independent schedule.

Caleb Hutchins

Park School: 6-4 senior guard

PPG: 14.8 Reb.: 10.5 Ast.: 3.0 Steals: 1.9