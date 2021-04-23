 Skip to main content
Meet the 2021 All-Western New York boys basketball second team
Iroquois basketball Trey Kleitz

Iroquois basketball player Trey Kleitz during practice on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Trey Kleitz

Iroquois: 6-1 junior guard

PPG: 26.5 Ast.: 7.3 Steals: 6.3 Reb.: 6.0

The ECIC Player of the Year led the Chiefs to the ECIC III Division title. He scored 30 or more points five times. He recorded double digits in steals in a game twice. Flirted with a quadruple-double in win over Depew.

Park School basketball 2021 (copy)

Park's Keonjay Carter hit 19 free throws en route to scoring a game-high 24 points in a win over Health Sciences.

Keonjay Carter

Park School: 6-2 senior guard

PPG: 22.9 Reb.: 7.6 Ast.: 2.2

Solid two-way player, Carter’s a fierce competitor who’s willing to attack the basket without fear. He made 131 free throws on 151 attempts for a Pioneers’ crew that went 11-3 playing an independent schedule.

Park School basketball 2021

Caleb Hutchins (52) during the basketball game where Park School hosted St. Joseph's Colligate Institute on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.

Caleb Hutchins

Park School: 6-4 senior guard

PPG: 14.8 Reb.: 10.5 Ast.: 3.0 Steals: 1.9

Team-first player and third-year starter embraced more of a scoring role, shooting 47% from the field. He grabbed 10 or more rebounds in 10 games. Capped career with 24 points, 12 boards, four assists, three steals and three blocks in win over Tapestry.

Peyton Consigli

St. Francis: 6-4 senior guard

PPG: 19.9 Reb.: 7.3 Ast.: 3.1

Three-sport standout who will play baseball at Canisius College earned first-team All-Catholic honors for a Red Raiders crew that reached Manhattan Cup semifinals. Consigli, who posted four double-doubles, led Red Raiders in points, rebounds and assists. Increased scoring average by 5.3 PPG.

Glover dribbles down the court

Justin Glover (5) of St. Joe's dribbles as Timon's Jamyier Patton (3) covers him during the Manhattan Cup championship game at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.

Justin Glover

St. Joe’s: 5-9 junior guard

PPG: 14.1 Ast.: 7.2 Reb.: 4.6 Steals: 2.1

Glover ran an offense that averaged 76 points per game, finishing with a 5 to 1 assist-to-turnover ratio. First-team All-Catholic selection scored 28 points in win at Canisius that clinched regular-season title. Scored 15 second-half points in Manhattan Cup final to help Marauders pull away.

