Meet the 2021 All-Western New York boys basketball first team
Going for three

Niagara Falls basketball star Jalen Bradberry went over 2,000 career points with a long three-pointer against WNY Maritime in the first quarter at Niagara Falls High school in Niagara Falls on Saturday.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

Jalen Bradberry

Niagara Falls: 6-3 senior guard

PPG: 24.2 Reb.: 6.7 Ast.: 6.0 Steals: 2.3

Bradberry led Niagara Falls to a 19-1 record, the Class AA title and capped his scholastic career as the eighth all-time leading scorer in Western New York history with 2,265 points. The repeat first-team selection became the first Falls native to surpass 2,000 points during a win over Maritime. Scored 30 points or more six times. Posted season highs of 39 points and 15 rebounds in 66-60 win over Niagara-Wheatfield.

Patton drives to the net

Timon's Jamyier Patton (3) drives in for a layup while covered by St. Joe's defenders during the Manhattan Cup championship game at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.

Jamyier Patton

Bishop Timon-St. Jude: 5-9 senior guard

PPG: 24.5 Reb.: 4.5 Ast.: 2.4

Fearless scorer and game-changing talent moves up a spot after earning second-team All-WNY last year. The Monsignor Martin Player of the Year led the Tigers to the Manhattan Cup final after scoring season-high 36 points in semifinal win over 2020 champion Canisius. He recorded 32 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 68-66 regular-season win over eventual playoff champion St. Joe’s. Scored more than 1,000 points in his career.

JaVaughn Jones

JaVaughn Jones from Health Sciences during a game  against Cardinal O'Hara at Cardinal O'Hara High School in Tonawanda.

JaVaughn Jones

Health Sciences: 5-9 senior guard

PPG: 23.8 Reb.: 8.1 Ast.: 6.8 Steals: 4.9 Blocks: 2.6

A strong defender with quick hands and leaping ability, the 2020 Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year was the only returning starter from last year’s Section VI Class A champion. Gritty floor general increased his points per game average by 3.2. He battled through a late-season ailment to help Falcons earn two key road wins to clinch playoff spot in Class AA. Surpassed 1,000 career points during 41-point effort versus rival Tapestry.

Slaughter breaks to the basket

Jaden Slaughter (24) of St. Joe's breaks around Timon's Kevin Thompson (24) in the first half of the Manhattan Cup championship game at St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute.

Jaden Slaughter

St. Joe’s: 6-5 senior forward

PPG: 20.5 Reb.: 6.1 Ast.: 4.8 Steals: 2.5

The Manhattan Cup MVP helped St. Joe’s win its first playoff championship since 2008 when he recorded 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in the victory over Timon. He led Marauders in scoring, rebounding and blocks. Tough inside scorer shot 61% from the floor. He also guarded other team’s top offensive threat to help St. Joe’s post an 18-1 record.

Cheektowaga defeats Williamsville East

Williamsville East's Max Schneider flies under the basket as Cheektowaga's Jacob Humphrey comes late to the play.

Max Schneider

Williamsville East: 5-9 junior guard

PPG: 30.4 Ast.: 7.2 Steals: 2.7

Schneider led Western New York in points (517) and ranked second in assists (123). He broke the Williamsville East single-game points record twice – the final time a 46-point effort in a double overtime win over Olean despite sitting first quarter due to East’s Senior Night. Also scored 44 and 40 in wins over Williamsville South. Surpassed 1,000 career points. Scored 25 or more points in 14 of team’s 17 games. Scored 30 or more eight times.

