Meet the 2021 All-Western New York boys basketball first team

Jalen Bradberry
Niagara Falls: 6-3 senior guard
PPG: 24.2 Reb.: 6.7 Ast.: 6.0 Steals: 2.3
Bradberry led Niagara Falls to a 19-1 record, the Class AA title and capped his scholastic career as the eighth all-time leading scorer in Western New York history with 2,265 points. The repeat first-team selection became the first Falls native to surpass 2,000 points during a win over Maritime. Scored 30 points or more six times. Posted season highs of 39 points and 15 rebounds in 66-60 win over Niagara-Wheatfield.
Jamyier Patton
Bishop Timon-St. Jude: 5-9 senior guard
PPG: 24.5 Reb.: 4.5 Ast.: 2.4
Fearless scorer and game-changing talent moves up a spot after earning second-team All-WNY last year. The Monsignor Martin Player of the Year led the Tigers to the Manhattan Cup final after scoring season-high 36 points in semifinal win over 2020 champion Canisius. He recorded 32 points, six rebounds and four assists in a 68-66 regular-season win over eventual playoff champion St. Joe’s. Scored more than 1,000 points in his career.
JaVaughn Jones
Health Sciences: 5-9 senior guard
PPG: 23.8 Reb.: 8.1 Ast.: 6.8 Steals: 4.9 Blocks: 2.6
A strong defender with quick hands and leaping ability, the 2020 Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year was the only returning starter from last year’s Section VI Class A champion. Gritty floor general increased his points per game average by 3.2. He battled through a late-season ailment to help Falcons earn two key road wins to clinch playoff spot in Class AA. Surpassed 1,000 career points during 41-point effort versus rival Tapestry.
Jaden Slaughter
St. Joe’s: 6-5 senior forward
PPG: 20.5 Reb.: 6.1 Ast.: 4.8 Steals: 2.5
The Manhattan Cup MVP helped St. Joe’s win its first playoff championship since 2008 when he recorded 25 points, seven assists, five rebounds and four steals in the victory over Timon. He led Marauders in scoring, rebounding and blocks. Tough inside scorer shot 61% from the floor. He also guarded other team’s top offensive threat to help St. Joe’s post an 18-1 record.
Max Schneider
Williamsville East: 5-9 junior guard
PPG: 30.4 Ast.: 7.2 Steals: 2.7
Schneider led Western New York in points (517) and ranked second in assists (123). He broke the Williamsville East single-game points record twice – the final time a 46-point effort in a double overtime win over Olean despite sitting first quarter due to East’s Senior Night. Also scored 44 and 40 in wins over Williamsville South. Surpassed 1,000 career points. Scored 25 or more points in 14 of team’s 17 games. Scored 30 or more eight times.