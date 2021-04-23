Meet the 2021 All-Western New York boys basketball first team

Schneider led Western New York in points (517) and ranked second in assists (123). He broke the Williamsville East single-game points record twice – the final time a 46-point effort in a double overtime win over Olean despite sitting first quarter due to East’s Senior Night. Also scored 44 and 40 in wins over Williamsville South. Surpassed 1,000 career points. Scored 25 or more points in 14 of team’s 17 games. Scored 30 or more eight times.