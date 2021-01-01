Meet the 2020 Coaches All-Western New York girls soccer team

Norman Forney, Lewiston-Porter. Guided the Lancers to their second Section VI Class A-2 championship in three years. The Lancers posted 12-2-1 record, losing just one of their final 13 games.

Season recap

In a condensed Section VI Tournament that was limited to teams with a winning percentage of .500 or better, longtime power Clarence completed its first unbeaten season by downing Lancaster in the Class AA final, 2-0. Samantha Payne and O’Brien scored as the Red Devils finished 12-0-1 under first-year coach Matt Andrews. Emily McLouth earned the shutout.

In Class A-1, Niagara Wheatfield completed a 13-1 campaign by defeating underdog Hamburg, 2-0. Marisa Rickard and Weir scored for the Falcons.

In Class A-2, Lew-Port beat Williamsville South, 3-2. Bella Krecisz had two assists, and Lucia Sanchez also scored.

In Class B-1, Bean recorded two goals and an assist to lead unbeaten East Aurora to a 4-0 win over Albion. The Blue Devils finished 14-0. Craig Polston was named the state Coach of the Year in Class B.

In Class B-2, Southwestern (12-4) won its first sectional crown in program history by beating Wilson, 2-0. Allison Lundmar and Brynne Conley scored, while Reece Beaver earned the shutout.