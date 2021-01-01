Meet the 2020 Coaches All-Western New York girls soccer team

Selected by area coaches.
Player of the Year
Shae O’Rourke, St. Mary’s, 11, F: After sharing Player of the Year honors last year, O’Rourke captured the distinction outright. Led Western New York in goals with 39, even though she only played 10 games. A three-time first-team pick, she increased her school-record total for career goals to 115. Monsignor Martin co-Player of the Year surpassed 100 goals by netting hat trick Oct. 28 against Nardin. South Carolina commit also holds the program record for goals in a season (44), which she set as a freshman. State Player of the Year in Class C is a three-time all-state first-team pick.
First team
Kailey O'Brien, Clarence, 10, F: Second-team all-state. Led Class AA champions with nine goals and 27 points and tied for team lead with nine assists. Scored four goals and notched an assist in regular-season finale against West Seneca West. Scored Red Devils’ last goal of the season in 2-0 win in Class AA final.
Anna Bean, East Aurora, 10, F: First-team all-state in Class B. Set program records for goals (35), assists (23) and points (93) in a season for Class B-1 champion Blue Devils. Said setting the assists mark and making All-WNY first-team as accomplishments she’s most proud of achieving, feats she said she wouldn’t have been able to attain without her teammates.
Emma Scalione, Williamsville East, 11, F: Third-team all-state in Class A, the four-year starter tallied 14 goals and 12 assists. Said most memorable game was a victory against Amherst. "We always tie or lose to them, and it felt amazing to finally get the win," she said.
Avery Mondoux, Grand Island, 11, F: Two-year starter deposited 22 goals – four more than her sophomore season, and added nine assists for the Vikings. Named third-team all-state. Her most memorable game was the league championship clash against Niagara Wheatfield because it was a good, competitive game. Mondoux plays for Empire United Girls Elite during the spring/summer travel season.
Ella Rudney, Grand Island, 10, M: Earns her second consecutive first-team selection. Dangerous one-on-one player with a strong shot, Rudney recorded 15 goals and five assists and was named second-team all-state in Class A. Favorite memory was the team’s senior night because there was uncertainty whether there would be fall sports season due to the pandemic.
Emma Klein, Amherst, 12, M: Three-time first-team selection and four-time All-WNY pick is taking her talents to Syracuse after notching 14 goals and seven assists in her fifth and final season with the Tigers. First-team all-state honors in Class A. Accomplishment she’s most proud of is helping team reach state quarterfinals in 2018. She’s also a 1,000-point scorer in basketball.
Abby Bishara, Clarence, 11, M: A team captain and first-team all-state pick in Class AA achieved her goal of chipping in with more offense from the defensive center-mid spot. Two of her seven goals in a 2-0 road win at Lancaster. Said she’s most proud of the team’s work and dedication toward having such a memorable season that ended in another sectional title.
Sarah Woods, Lewiston-Porter, 11, M: Three-year starter recorded 19 goals and 10 assists for the Lancers. Second-team all-state choice in Class A scored twice in sectional final, including game-winning goal. Notched 100th career point during season. Three-sport athlete also plays basketball and runs track. Woods’ twin brother Robert plays soccer and also earned All-WNY first-team honors on the boys team.
Brigid Molloy, Nardin, 12, M: Repeat first-team selection, Monsignor Martin co-Player of the Year led the Gators to their first playoff championship in four years. Villanova signee recorded team-high 24 goals and 11 assists. State Class A Player of the Year delivered in her team’s biggest games of the season, including a four-goal game in a 6-5 comeback win in overtime over St. Mary’s.
Erin Weir, Niagara Wheatfield, 12, M: Canisius College signee scored team’s final goal of the season during the Falcons’ Class A-1 championship-game victory. That highlighted a senior campaign in which she recorded 19 goals and 18 assists for 56 points. Five-year starter and past NFL Player of the Year selection carries a 4.0 grade-point average. Third-team all-state in Class A.
Linda Ullmark, Nichols, 9, M: First-team all-state in Class A. Set school records for goals (19) and assists (14) by a freshman. All-Catholic first-team selection considers Vikings’ semifinal win in overtime over St. Mary’s as her most memorable game of the year. She also earned MaxPreps Player of the Week honors.
Mirann Gacioch, Nichols, 11, D: First-team all-state in Class A. Three-year starter and Ohio State commit recorded 11 goals and 11 assists for the Msgr. Martin playoff runner-up. Gacioch takes honors/AP classes and maintains a 4.0 grade-point average. Will play for a United States team this summer in Sweden in the Gothia Cup.
Jada Ghee, Williamsville North, 11, D: Two-sport athlete who also plays basketball, Ghee was rock of Spartans' defense. Three-year starter said playing sports in high school has allowed her to develop leadership skills and maintain focus on her academic goals.
Shealyn Vanderbosch, Lancaster, 11, G: Last year’s co-Player of the Year followed up with another sensational season for the Class AA runner-up Legends. Vanderbosch stopped 90% of the shots she faced and posted a 0.67 goals-against average in earning first-team all-state honors. Four-year starter considers her most memorable game a 25-save effort in a 0-0 tie against Clarence.
Coach of the Year
Norman Forney, Lewiston-Porter. Guided the Lancers to their second Section VI Class A-2 championship in three years. The Lancers posted 12-2-1 record, losing just one of their final 13 games.
Season recap
In a condensed Section VI Tournament that was limited to teams with a winning percentage of .500 or better, longtime power Clarence completed its first unbeaten season by downing Lancaster in the Class AA final, 2-0. Samantha Payne and O’Brien scored as the Red Devils finished 12-0-1 under first-year coach Matt Andrews. Emily McLouth earned the shutout.
In Class A-1, Niagara Wheatfield completed a 13-1 campaign by defeating underdog Hamburg, 2-0. Marisa Rickard and Weir scored for the Falcons.
In Class A-2, Lew-Port beat Williamsville South, 3-2. Bella Krecisz had two assists, and Lucia Sanchez also scored.
In Class B-1, Bean recorded two goals and an assist to lead unbeaten East Aurora to a 4-0 win over Albion. The Blue Devils finished 14-0. Craig Polston was named the state Coach of the Year in Class B.
In Class B-2, Southwestern (12-4) won its first sectional crown in program history by beating Wilson, 2-0. Allison Lundmar and Brynne Conley scored, while Reece Beaver earned the shutout.
In Class C, it was a family affair for Frewsburg, which completed the perfect 16-0 season by beating Chautauqua Lake, 3-0. Sisters Alexandra and Ava Hultburg each scored a goal, as did their cousin Ashlyn Samuelson. Scott Stone was named state Coach of the Year in Class C.
In the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association’s Division A (large schools) Tournament, Nardin won its first playoff title since 2016 by defeating Nichols, 2-0. Molloy and Maran Kingsley scored for the Gators and Reilly Lenahan pitched the shutout. … In Division B, Cardinal O’Hara (7-0-1) repeated as champion by defeating Mount Mercy, 1-0. Kyrstin Gundell scored for the Hawks, while Sydney Mountain picked up the shutout.