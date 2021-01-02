Meet the 2020 Coaches All-Western New York girls cross-country team

Selected by area coaches

Runner of the year

Kayla Schmidt, Williamsville South, 12: Saved her career best for last, turning in a personal-best 18:40.48 at Bemus Point to win the sectional Class B-1 championship after finishing second in Division II in the ECIC meet. A fourth-place finisher in the Class B sectional the season before, she left no doubt in her championship run, winning by more than a minute. "My favorite performance by far ... " said Schmidt, who will run at Siena College. Climbed from All-WNY second team as a sophomore to first team as a junior to runner of the year as a senior. Named first-team all-state in Class B.

First team

Acacia Barber, Frewsburg, 12. Started running for the Bears as a seventh grader in 2015 and worked her way up to becoming a sectional champion, capturing the Class D run in 20:08.14 after a fourth-place finish in 2019. Said she's most proud of her ability to "get fast times, even though I was running on my own in most races this season." After running in virtual races all season, she was happy to finally compete in the Chautauqua All-County meet "where I actually got to race the fast people in CCAA." Named first-team all-state in Class D.