Meet the 2020 Coaches All-Western New York boys cross-country team

Selected by area coaches
Runner of the year
Kyle Urban, Alden, 11: Only 2019 Section VI champion to repeat in 2020. Defending Class C champion won the Class C-1 title in November at Bemus Point in the meet's fastest time of 16 minutes, 30.45 seconds. His 2019 title was at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. He also won the ECIC Division IV run in 17:05.94 on the East Aurora course after finishing second overall to Brody Jones of Holland-Pioneer in the 2019 ECIC meet. Named first-team all-state in Class C after making second team last year. Urban and Jones are the lone repeat selections to the All-WNY first team.
First team
Drew Carlson, Jamestown, 12: The St. Bonaventure-bound runner says his most memorable race is one he didn't win. Carlson was apparently on his way to a personal record with 1,600 meters to go in the sectional Class A run. Then the sky suddenly darkened and the runners encountered 60 mph wind and hail the rest of the way. Carlson finished second. "It was the most insane and intense weather I had ever raced in," said Carlson, who was philosophical about the outcome. "It's cross-country, after all, and Mother Nature isn't always kind during a race." CCAA Large Schools Runner of the Year.
Finnian Cosgrove, East Aurora, 12: Perhaps no runner in Western New York made the improvement he made between his junior and senior seasons. Finished 26th and was the seventh man on East Aurora's Class B sectional championship team in 2019. This fall, he was third in the B-2 final, breaking 17 minutes (16:52.59) in the fastest race of the two-day meet. Named third-team all-state in Class B.
Brody Jones, Pioneer, 11: Jones, who attends Holland Central but runs for the combined Holland-Pioneer team, finished second in his class for the second year in a row in the sectionals. He was runner-up in 2019 in Class B and second in that fast Class B-2 race in November in which the top three finishers broke 17 minutes. Named second-team all-state in Class B.
Jack Lenz, Amherst, 12: The sectional Class B-1 individual champion in 16:35.47, he led Amherst to an undefeated season in ECIC. His most memorable competition, he said, was a tri-meet at East Aurora when he ran 15:28 over the 3-mile course, and finished in front of Alden's Kyle Urban. Named first-team all-state in Class B. Also swims and competes in indoor track for Amherst during a normal winter sports season.
Justin Pavan, Lewiston-Porter, 12: Niagara Frontier League champion was the first to cross the line in a fast Class B-2 sectional run, winning in 16:35.19. Although he said he didn't expect it to be a big deal, his Senior Night race against Kenmore West was "a moment that I will never forget. ... cross-country is a sport like no other. The sense of camaraderie among athletes extends beyond just your team." Named first-team all-state in Class B.
Zach Winnicki, Lancaster, 11: The Legends' leader won the Section VI Class A run that ended in a wind and hail storm in 17:22.90. He said the conditions that "were like nothing I had experienced before." Winnicki finished fifth in the sectional Class A meet in 2019, leading the Legends to their first sectional title in the sport. Named second-team all-state in Class A.
Ryan Wisniewski, Allegany-Limestone, 12: The Gators' star made a huge jump in the sectional ranks. After finishing 26th overall in the Class C race as a junior, Wisniewski won the C-2 event in 17:09.92 as a senior in November. Named second-team all-state in Class C.
Coach of the year
Walt McLaughlin, East Aurora: He's won the honor so many times the award should be named for him. If McLaughlin doesn't win, he's in the conversation. Despite graduating the top four finishers from his 2019 sectional champions, the Blue Devils won their 16th sectional title since 2000, adding to the numerous league and state championships and the countless individual champions produced by his program.
Season in review
Class A: Clarence unseated Lancaster as the sectional team champion despite Winnicki taking the individual title. Noah Holden (fourth) and Jeff Zhang (eighth) were top-10 finishers for the Red Devils in the sectionals.
Class B-1: Amherst, led by individual champion Lenz, won the first boys sectional cross-country title in school history. Max Baker-Terhaar (5) and Max Whitton (6) also finished in the top 10 for the Tigers.
Class B-2: East Aurora won its 16th boys sectional title in the last 20 years. Blue Devils won with 30 points as Cosgrove, Jacob Sigeti, Nolan Axford, Evan Owens and Hunter Jurek finished in the top nine, all breaking 18 minutes in sectional run.
Class C-1: Besides Urban's winning run, Alden had top-10 finishes from Mark Stoldt, Matt Sentz and Matt Cole in its first sectional title since 2016.
Class C-2: Allegany-Limestone, led by Wisniewski, also top 10 finishes from Daniel Casey, Jacob Brink and Kohl Carpenter in gaining first sectional title since 1999.
Class D: Led by Robert Mason and Dawson Donovan, Barker returned to the top of the heap for first time since capturing eight consecutive sectional titles (2007-14).
Monsignor Martin: St. Francis swept both the regular season championship and the All-Catholic meet although Henry Smith of Cardinal O'Hara was the individual winner in the All-Catholic meet.