Meet the 2020 Coaches All-Western New York boys cross-country team

Selected by area coaches

Runner of the year

Kyle Urban, Alden, 11: Only 2019 Section VI champion to repeat in 2020. Defending Class C champion won the Class C-1 title in November at Bemus Point in the meet's fastest time of 16 minutes, 30.45 seconds. His 2019 title was at Knox Farm State Park in East Aurora. He also won the ECIC Division IV run in 17:05.94 on the East Aurora course after finishing second overall to Brody Jones of Holland-Pioneer in the 2019 ECIC meet. Named first-team all-state in Class C after making second team last year. Urban and Jones are the lone repeat selections to the All-WNY first team.

First team

Drew Carlson, Jamestown, 12: The St. Bonaventure-bound runner says his most memorable race is one he didn't win. Carlson was apparently on his way to a personal record with 1,600 meters to go in the sectional Class A run. Then the sky suddenly darkened and the runners encountered 60 mph wind and hail the rest of the way. Carlson finished second. "It was the most insane and intense weather I had ever raced in," said Carlson, who was philosophical about the outcome. "It's cross-country, after all, and Mother Nature isn't always kind during a race." CCAA Large Schools Runner of the Year.