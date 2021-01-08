Meet the 2020 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete winners for fall

The 2020 All-Western New York Scholar Athlete fall sports team consists of 100 winners and 753 honorable mentions.

To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and been a starter or significant player in their winter sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools and the selections are made by the committee.

Here are the winners listed in alphabetical order by school. More information is available at www.section6.e1b.org.

Note: Because of the restrictions cause by the coronavirus pandemic, the News is unable to take photographs of all the fall winners.

Akron: Kayla Murray, cross-country.

Alden: Katherine Sentz, cross-country.

Allegany-Limestone: Ryan Wisniewski, cross-country.

Amherst: Connor Gill, golf; Emma Klein, soccer; Jack Lenz, cross-country; Natalie Merrill, field hockey.

Barker: Lena Fazzolari, field hockey; Carla Stoloski, cross-country.