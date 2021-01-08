Meet the 2020 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete winners for fall

The 2020 All-Western New York Scholar Athlete fall sports team consists of 100 winners and 753 honorable mentions.
To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and been a starter or significant player in their winter sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools and the selections are made by the committee.
Here are the winners listed in alphabetical order by school. More information is available at www.section6.e1b.org.
Note: Because of the restrictions cause by the coronavirus pandemic, the News is unable to take photographs of all the fall winners.
Akron: Kayla Murray, cross-country.
Alden: Katherine Sentz, cross-country.
Allegany-Limestone: Ryan Wisniewski, cross-country.
Amherst: Connor Gill, golf; Emma Klein, soccer; Jack Lenz, cross-country; Natalie Merrill, field hockey.
Barker: Lena Fazzolari, field hockey; Carla Stoloski, cross-country.
Canisius: Owen Jerge, soccer.
Cassadaga Valley: Sarah Meder, soccer.
Chautauqua Lake: Amelia Brown, swimming; Jackson Janicki, soccer.
Cheektowaga: Lily Williams, soccer.
City Honors: Natalie Milne, soccer.
Clarence: Madeleine Eiss, tennis; Ryan Rajapakse, cross-country; Luke Webster, soccer.
Dunkirk: Mia Piede, soccer.
East Aurora: Madeline Wasner, field hockey; Brennan Weppner, soccer; Bridget Zagrobelny, swimming.
Eden: Brooke Woodard, cross-country.
Ellicottville: Bryce Butler, soccer.
Falconer: Nicole Youngberg, tennis.
Fredonia: Amelia Harper, swimming.
Frewsburg: Acacia Barber, cross-country.
Frontier: Madeline Peters, soccer; Joshua Peron, cross-country.
Grand Island: Camille Burruano, soccer; Haley Coombs, tennis; Zachary Cramer, golf.
Hamburg: Zach Eisenmann, golf; Jaden Troiano, cross-country.
Holland: Donald Schmidt, soccer.
Jamestown: Drew Carlson, cross-country.
Kenmore East: Emma Newman, gymnastics; Justice Ramsey, cross-country; Lauren Reinhart, soccer.
Lake Shore: Sierra Danieu, cross-country.
Lancaster: John George, cross-country; Maya Lasker, cross-country; Nicholas Loewer, soccer; Aubrey Monk, field hockey.
Lewiston-Porter: Niccola Boyer, soccer; Justin Pavan, cross-country.
Lockport: Abigail Alex, tennis; Reilly Boyer, soccer; Sydney Nowicki, cross-country.
Maple Grove: Ava Crist, cross-country; Tristan Spillane, soccer.
Maryvale: Sienna Fell, soccer; Raegen Willard, gymnastics.
Medina: Alwyn Cayea, cross-country; Faithann Vanderwalker, field hockey.
Mt. Mercy: Gianna Lauciello, soccer.
Mt. St. Mary’s: Grace Sweeney, golf.
Nardin: Bridgid Molloy, soccer.
Newfane: Trevor Heschke, soccer.
Niagara Wheatfield: Anthony Delisanti, golf; Katie Kujawa, tennis; Sara Mueller, soccer; Marisa Zarcone, soccer.
Nichols: Holly Arrison, cross-country; Carson Kania, golf; Mackenzie Sucher, field hockey.
North Collins: Alexander Teijeira, soccer.
North Tonawanda: Nolan Anson, soccer; John Paul Barone, cross-country; Jessica Hanes, soccer; Casey O’Bryan, golf.
Olean: Caroline DeRose, tennis; Nathan Gabler, soccer; Olivia Marshall, swimming; Paxton Retchless, soccer; Alexa Steighner, swimming.
Orchard Park: William Chow, soccer; Paige Salmon, swimming.
Panama: Isabel Bailey, swimming.
Park School: Caleb Hutchins, soccer.
Pioneer: Allison Kopinski, soccer.
Portville: Jackie Daley, soccer.
Roy-Hart: Carter Green, golf.
Sacred Heart: Brigid Christ, cross-country; Eliza Podlas, golf.
St. Joe’s: Donald Tiburzi III, golf; Andrew Watz, soccer.
Starpoint: Elizabeth Dallas, swimming.
Sweet Home: Maya Flash, swimming; Danuta Kurtyko, cross-country; Abigail Udy, field hockey.
West Seneca East: Hunter Jurek, cross-country.
West Seneca West: Brandon Makowski, soccer.
Williamsville North: Nolan Miller, soccer; Joshua Rioux, cross-country; Eileen Wang, tennis.
Williamsville South: Ashley Krzyzanowski, soccer; Riley Zuber, tennis.
Wilson: Kylee Healy, cross-country; Olivia Mocarski, field hockey.