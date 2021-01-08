 Skip to main content
Meet the 2020 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete winners for fall
Meet the 2020 All-Western New York Scholar-Athlete winners for fall

The 2020 All-Western New York Scholar Athlete fall sports team consists of 100 winners and 753 honorable mentions.

To be nominated for the team, students must have carried a 90-plus average for the previous six semesters and been a starter or significant player in their winter sport. The scholar-athlete team is open to seniors from Western New York's 100-plus public and private schools and the selections are made by the committee.

Here are the winners listed in alphabetical order by school. More information is available at www.section6.e1b.org.

Note: Because of the restrictions cause by the coronavirus pandemic, the News is unable to take photographs of all the fall winners.

Akron: Kayla Murray, cross-country.

Alden: Katherine Sentz, cross-country.

Allegany-Limestone: Ryan Wisniewski, cross-country.

ECIC Division 2 cross-country championships

Jack Lenz of Amherst finished first in the boys race at the ECIC Division 2 cross-country championships.

Amherst: Connor Gill, golf; Emma Klein, soccer; Jack Lenz, cross-country; Natalie Merrill, field hockey.

Barker: Lena Fazzolari, field hockey; Carla Stoloski, cross-country.

Canisius: Owen Jerge, soccer.

Cassadaga Valley: Sarah Meder, soccer.

Chautauqua Lake: Amelia Brown, swimming; Jackson Janicki, soccer.

Cheektowaga: Lily Williams, soccer.

City Honors soccer

City Honors player Natalie Milne and Alden's Ava Eichensehr battle for a ball during the Section VI Class B1 semifinal at Williamsville North High School on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.

City Honors: Natalie Milne, soccer.

Section VI Girls Tennis

Madeleine Eiss of Clarence returns a shot in a loss to Eileen Wang of Williamsville North in the Sec. VI girls tennis singles final.

Clarence: Madeleine Eiss, tennis; Ryan Rajapakse, cross-country; Luke Webster, soccer.

Dunkirk: Mia Piede, soccer.

East Aurora: Madeline Wasner, field hockey; Brennan Weppner, soccer; Bridget Zagrobelny, swimming.

Eden: Brooke Woodard, cross-country.

Ellicottville: Bryce Butler, soccer.

Falconer: Nicole Youngberg, tennis.

Fredonia: Amelia Harper, swimming.

Frewsburg: Acacia Barber, cross-country.

Section VI Indoor Track & Field State Qualifier

Joshua Peron from Frontier High School wins the boys 500-meter run.

Frontier: Madeline Peters, soccer; Joshua Peron, cross-country.

Grand Island: Camille Burruano, soccer; Haley Coombs, tennis; Zachary Cramer, golf.

Hamburg: Zach Eisenmann, golf; Jaden Troiano, cross-country.

Holland: Donald Schmidt, soccer.

Jamestown: Drew Carlson, cross-country.

Boys & girls soccer: Kenmore West vs. Kenmore East

Kenmore East's Lauren Reinhart, right, and Kenmore West's Gracie Maciszewski battle for a loose ball during second-half action.

Kenmore East: Emma Newman, gymnastics; Justice Ramsey, cross-country; Lauren Reinhart, soccer.

Lake Shore: Sierra Danieu, cross-country.

Soccer

Canisius player Rehn Pielechowski, right, battles with Lancaster's Nicholas Loewer.

Lancaster: John George, cross-country; Maya Lasker, cross-country; Nicholas Loewer, soccer; Aubrey Monk, field hockey.

Section VI Cross-Country

Justin Pavan of Lewiston Porter wins the Boys B2 race in the Section VI Cross-Country Championship at Bemus Point Golf Club.

Lewiston-Porter: Niccola Boyer, soccer; Justin Pavan, cross-country.

Lockport: Abigail Alex, tennis; Reilly Boyer, soccer; Sydney Nowicki, cross-country.

Maple Grove: Ava Crist, cross-country; Tristan Spillane, soccer.

Maryvale: Sienna Fell, soccer; Raegen Willard, gymnastics.

Medina: Alwyn Cayea, cross-country; Faithann Vanderwalker, field hockey.

Mt. Mercy: Gianna Lauciello, soccer.

Mt. St. Mary’s: Grace Sweeney, golf.

Brigid Molloy

Nardin soccer player Brigid Molloy on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Nardin: Bridgid Molloy, soccer.

Newfane: Trevor Heschke, soccer.

BDGA Match Play Championship

Niagara-Wheatfield's Anthony Delisanti waits to hit a tee shot.

Niagara Wheatfield: Anthony Delisanti, golf; Katie Kujawa, tennis; Sara Mueller, soccer; Marisa Zarcone, soccer.

Nichols: Holly Arrison, cross-country; Carson Kania, golf; Mackenzie Sucher, field hockey.

North Collins: Alexander Teijeira, soccer.

North Tonawanda at Williamsville East boys semi playoff soccer game

East's Jeremiah Crofford handles the ball in front of NT's Nolan Anson.

North Tonawanda: Nolan Anson, soccer; John Paul Barone, cross-country; Jessica Hanes, soccer; Casey O’Bryan, golf.

Olean: Caroline DeRose, tennis; Nathan Gabler, soccer; Olivia Marshall, swimming; Paxton Retchless, soccer; Alexa Steighner, swimming.

Paige Salmon

Paige Salmon was on a medley relay that set a pool record at Frontier. 

Orchard Park: William Chow, soccer; Paige Salmon, swimming.

Panama: Isabel Bailey, swimming.

Park School: Caleb Hutchins, soccer.

Pioneer: Allison Kopinski, soccer.

Portville: Jackie Daley, soccer.

Roy-Hart: Carter Green, golf.

Sacred Heart: Brigid Christ, cross-country; Eliza Podlas, golf.

St. Joe’s: Donald Tiburzi III, golf; Andrew Watz, soccer.

Starpoint: Elizabeth Dallas, swimming.

Sweet Home: Maya Flash, swimming; Danuta Kurtyko, cross-country; Abigail Udy, field hockey.

West Seneca East: Hunter Jurek, cross-country.

West Seneca West: Brandon Makowski, soccer.

Section VI Girls Tennis

Eileen Wang of Williamsville North returns a shot as she defeats Madeleine Eiss of Clarence in the Section VI girls tennis singles final action at the Miller Tennis Center on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020.

Williamsville North: Nolan Miller, soccer; Joshua Rioux, cross-country; Eileen Wang, tennis.

Williamsville South: Ashley Krzyzanowski, soccer; Riley Zuber, tennis.

Wilson: Kylee Healy, cross-country; Olivia Mocarski, field hockey.

