Meet the 2020-21 Coaches All-Federation boys hockey teams

Not only was there a changing of the guard in the Section VI Boys Hockey Federation with three new champions, the Coaches All-Federation team has almost a totally new look.
Lancaster succeeded Williamsville North at the top of the heap for large public schools and Kenmore West returned to the top, unseating Starpoint among small schools. St. Francis replaced St. Joe's as the playoff champion of the Fed's Private (Catholic) Schools division. Besides strong opposition, the champion skaters had to overcome uncertainties, late start and some interruptions because of Covid-19.
A turnover among the Coaches All-Federation selections was expected because there were only two juniors, one in large schools and one among small schools, on the 2020 team.
Both of the returnees – goalie Joshua Ruffner of Lancaster and center Peter Spameni of Lewiston-Porter – made it again, along with 10 other standouts.
Six-player teams for each division were selected by Federation coaches.
The 20-2021 All-Federation boys hockey selections:
Large schools
Joshua Ruffner, G, Lancaster 12: Only first-team Fed All-WNY selection returning from last season. Posted 8-2-1 record to help Legends win their first Fed Large Schools championship. He was 2-0 in playoffs. In 2-1 triumph over defending champion Williamsville North, he stopped 35 of 36 shots and was named Most Valuable Player. Was at his best, too, in midseason stretch against North, Orchard Park and Clarence, stopping 80 of 83 shots. "The most memorable moment of this past season was when we beat Williamsville North in the Section VI Large Schools Championship Game," he said. Will graduate fifth in his class from Lancaster and is committed to Rochester Institute of Technology.
Connor Cwiklinski, D, St. Mary's Lancaster, 12: A defenseman, this blueliner was at his best against toughest opponents, registering assists against Williamsville North and in Private School playoff semifinal loss to Canisius. Had three points in 11 games. He stood out for St. Mary's defense that posted two shutouts and held opposition to three goals or less in all but four games, including playoffs. Started as sophomore and was team captain in junior season when he won school's Hobie Baker Award for leadership and academics.
Connor Schwartz, D, Williamsville North, 12: Honest defenseman was a big reason Spartans' defense was hard to crack. North had three shutouts and held eight of 12 regular-season opponents to three goals or less. He had five points, all assists, in 14 games. One came on a goal for a late 3-2 lead over Orchard Park in Fed semifinal. He calls that his most memorable game of the past season. "Orchard Park tied the game up late in the third period," he remembers. "The game went into overtime and we ended up scoring and beating our rivals who we beat last year to win the section championship. It was a great feeling and I was so happy to get a chance to play for another section championship."
Sean Deakin, LW, St. Joe's, 12: Reliable and consistent team leader who led Marauders' rebound from an 0-4 start to 8-6 record, including seven-game win streak after a Covid-19 pause. He made the score sheet in all but one of St. Joe's games (13-17-30), including hat trick against Bishop Timon-St. Jude and two goals, including game-winner, over St. Francis. Assisted on all six goals in win over Timon. Although Marauders didn't win title, the season had its highlights for Deakin. One was "Coming from behind against Williamsville North to beat them, 3-2," he says. Headed for John Carroll University in Cleveland.
Owen Hughes, C, Orchard Park, 12: Leading scorer for Quakers with 13-10-23 in 13 games including playoffs. Had five power-play goals. Scored hat trick with an assist in each of OP's wins over Frontier and had overtime goal with 3 seconds left to beat rival Williamsville North, 2-1. Headed for St. Bonaventure, which does not have a varsity hockey team. Also plays soccer and lacrosse and is proud "that every varsity team sport that I played on made it or won Section VI championship." As a sophomore, was a key player on Quakers' Fed hockey large public school championship team.
Ryan Peterson, C, St. Francis, 12: Top scorer with 15-14-29 in 12 games for Fed Private School playoff champions and regular-season co-champions. In a span of three days, had hat tricks against Canisius and St. Mary's and had a five-point game (1-4) in late-season win over Timon. One of his goals came in playoff win over St. Joe's and two more in the championship game against Canisius. "When I scored my second goal of the game which made it 4-0, I waited and gave Aidan Roberts, who had been one of my best friends since childhood, a huge hug knowing that was the last game that we were gonna play together," he said.
Small schools
Mike Foglia, G, Grand Island, 11: Posted two shutouts, one of which required 29 saves against Hamburg, and the other in which only seven were needed in playoffs against West Seneca East. Registered 27 saves in tense 5-4 overtime win over Hamburg in playoffs, which he says is his most memorable moment of his 2020-21 season. Credited with 6-1-2 won-lost-tied record for season with 2.63 goals-against and .904 save percentage.
Bryan Hummel, D, Kenmore West, 12: Top defender on Bulldogs team that closed championship season with nine wins in a row, including four overtime wins in section small public schools playoffs. He had a goal and three assists in postseason games and was 3-12-15 overall. That included a three-assist game against Sweet Home. For his career, Hummel had 30 points and was plus-25 overall. Carries a 95 grade-point average and will study engineering at the University at Buffalo.
Christian Williams, D, Williamsville South, 12: Only D-man in Fed to score a hat trick this season when he had three goals and added an assist in 8-0 win over Depew. Says that was his most memorable game. In 14 games, had six goals and eight assists for 14 points. A member of the Billies' varsity for four seasons. Undecided about college. Considering playing junior hockey if the opportunity arises.
Liam Snyder, LW, Grand Island, 11: Explosive forward on Vikings team that reached Fed small schools semifinals before losing heartbreaker in overtime to eventual champion Kenmore West. He ended season with a six-game goals-scoring streak. Had six-point game (4-2) in 11-1 win over Sweet Home and had five points (2-3) in win over North Tonawanda. In 15 games, he turned in a 18-18-36 stat sheet. Played on a line with senior Cam Davis and sophomore Eddie Kwarciak that produced 38 goals in Grand Island's 9-4-2 season. A defensive back in football and will play lacrosse this spring.
Peter Spameni, C, Lewiston-Porter, 12: Scored goals in 10 of 14 games and made the scoresheet 12 times for the high-flying Lancers, who scored six or more times in half of their games. Had four four-point games, including a hat trick with an assist in win over Kenmore East in a season when his totals were 15-21-36, pushing him well past the career 100-point mark. As a junior, led the Federation with 29 goals, 18 assists for 47 points when Lancers were able to play a full pre-Covid 19 schedule.
Max Ciepiela, RW, Starpoint, 12: Leading scorer in the Fed (19-19-38) and holder of school records for points in a season and career (106). He scored goals in 11 of 15 games and had at least one point in all 15. Hat trick with an assist in 11-2 rout of Depew and had five-point game (2-3) in win over North Tonawanda. In playoffs, had three goals and four assists as defending section small school champions lost final game to Kenmore West in OT, 2-1. His most memorable moment was scoring his 100th career point on a goal against Lew-Port in playoffs. "I never thought I would have been able to say that, but I ended up finishing it in about two and a half years due to the shortened Covid season." Intends to play in UB club hockey team.