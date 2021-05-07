Meet the 2020-21 Coaches All-Federation boys hockey teams

Connor Cwiklinski, D, St. Mary's Lancaster, 12: A defenseman, this blueliner was at his best against toughest opponents, registering assists against Williamsville North and in Private School playoff semifinal loss to Canisius. Had three points in 11 games. He stood out for St. Mary's defense that posted two shutouts and held opposition to three goals or less in all but four games, including playoffs. Started as sophomore and was team captain in junior season when he won school's Hobie Baker Award for leadership and academics.

Connor Schwartz, D, Williamsville North, 12: Honest defenseman was a big reason Spartans' defense was hard to crack. North had three shutouts and held eight of 12 regular-season opponents to three goals or less. He had five points, all assists, in 14 games. One came on a goal for a late 3-2 lead over Orchard Park in Fed semifinal. He calls that his most memorable game of the past season. "Orchard Park tied the game up late in the third period," he remembers. "The game went into overtime and we ended up scoring and beating our rivals who we beat last year to win the section championship. It was a great feeling and I was so happy to get a chance to play for another section championship."