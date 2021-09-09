Medina's Zach Fike, All-WNY first-team pitcher, heading to NCCC

Medina pitcher Zach Fike, a Coaches All-Western New York first-teamer last spring, will continue his playing career at Niagara County Community College.

Fike dominated with a 0.82 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 51 innings en route to amassing an 8-1 mark with four shutouts for the Section VI Class C champions.

Fike batted .467 with 31 RBIs.

Thank you to everyone that has helped me along my journey! https://t.co/RgpJcOEvys — Zach Fike (@zachfike3) September 8, 2021

Also a soccer goaltender, he was named Coaches All-WNY small schools first team, helping Medinae earn a share of the section title last fall.