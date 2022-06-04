Medina's baseball season comes to an end; Portville moves to state semifinals

ROCHESTER – Medina baseball coach Jon Sherman summed up Saturday’s Class B Far West Regional game against Palmyra-Macedon succinctly.

“We didn’t have an answer for the meat of their lineup,” Sherman said after the Mustangs’ season came to an end with an 11-1 loss in five innings at Monroe Community College.

Chris Finocchario, Ian Goodness and Christian Morrison – the Nos. 4, 5 and 6 hitters in Pal-Mac’s batting order – each drove in three runs and the trio combined for seven hits as the Red Raiders (24-0) advanced to the state semifinals for the first time.

Finocchario, who allowed only three hits and one run on the mound, ended the game with a two-run single in Pal-Mac’s four-run fifth inning.

Aiden Paul led off the fourth inning with a triple and scored the only run for the Mustangs (21-4) on a groundout by Julien Woodworth.

Hayden Woodroe and Tyler Kroening registered Medina’s only other hits. The Mustangs, who had won 12 straight, loaded the bases with one out in the third, but a strikeout and pop-out ended the rally.

Medina, which entered the Section VI Class B2 Tournament as the sixth seed, also reached the regionals in 2003 and 2019. Starting pitcher Zach Fike, shortstop Joe Cecchini, catcher Xander Payne and first baseman Paul were all on the 2019 team that reached the state semifinals before falling to Schuylerville of Section II.

After losing the 2020 season to the Covid-19 pandemic and having no state playoffs in 2021, Sherman was happy his seniors – including six-year varsity player Fike and five-year player Cecchini – had the opportunity to play things out on the diamond this spring.

“I’m glad they got a chance to get back here,” Sherman said. “We hoped to get two steps further, but it didn’t work out that way.”

Pal-Mac will play either 2019 state champ Center Moriches of Section XI or Spackenkill of Section IX in the state semifinals at 5 p.m. Friday at Union Endicott High School.

Portville advances

Portville is heading to the state semifinals in Class C after a 3-2 victory against Oakfield-Alabama in the final game of the day at MCC.

West Virginia signee Maxx Yehl did not allow an earned run and struck out 14 in 6.2 innings. He gave up two hits and walked two.

Luke Petryszak came in and recorded the final out of the game with the potential tying run on first base.

The Panthers added what at the time seemed like an insurance run in the top of the seventh. Yehl walked and stole second, moving to third on an errant throw. Luke Petruzzi singled up the middle to give Portville a 3-2 lead.

The teams were scoreless through four innings. Portville took a 2-0 lead on consecutive singles from Dakota Mascho and Mario Pascucci. Mascho scored Petruzzi, who had walked and stole second.

Portville (21-1) will face Section IX champion Chester at 7 p.m. Friday at Union Endicott High School.