Medina pitching masters Roy-Hart a third time for Class B-2 baseball title
Medina pitching masters Roy-Hart a third time for Class B-2 baseball title

15 HS boys athletes we missed seeing this spring (copy)

Brian Fry of Medina.

 Harry Scull Jr.

Medina pitching continued its mastery over Roy-Hart on Saturday and defeated the Rams, 7-0, to win the Mustangs’ second straight Section VI Class B-2 baseball championship.

Junior Zach Fike, who shut out Roy-Hart, 9-0, on a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts earlier this month, was nearly as sharp this time. Fike went the seven-inning distance allowing only two hits and striking out 10.

It was Medina’s third win in three games against Roy-Hart this season. The other regular season game was a five hitter by Xander Payne in a 9-1 victory.

Seniors Brian Fry and A.J. Seefeldt each had a triple in the Medina victory. Fry, the Niagara-Orleans player of the year, had two hits. Seefeldt drove in three runs. Fike also drove in a run with a double.

Under coach Jon Sherman, Medina won the last sectional Class B-2 championship held two years ago, also defeating Roy-Hart in the championship game. Their only loss in a 16-1 season was to Class AA Clarence, which essentially was scheduled to get Medina prepared for the sectional playoffs.

Sherman should have an experienced team next season. Besides Fry and Seefeldt, the only other seniors in the usual lineup are catcher Austin Mosher, Jacob Velesko, Alex Doval and Corey Saj.

Roy-Hart has a young team, as well, with three freshmen in the lineup.

The Rams finished their season with a 13-4 record, three of the losses to Medina. The fourth to large school West Seneca West.

