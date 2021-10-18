Medina football routs Akron to clinch Class C North title

Medina took advantage a flurry of Akron mistakes in the first half to build a 46-point lead and routed the Tigers 54-0 in their Section VI football federation battle for first place in Class C North on Monday night in Medina. The game was postponed from Sept. 24.

The Mustangs struck for six touchdowns – each after an Akron turnover – in the opening half. An interception by Greg Thompson on Akron's first offensive play started it. Medina recovered squib kickoffs in Akron territory to start its next two drives, and intercepted two more passes and blocked a punt to set up its other scores.

Senior quarterback Xander Payne scored on an 8-yard pass and a 5-yard run for the first two TDs. Robert Arnold scored on a 21-yard run. Payne passed 10 yards to Jarin Rhim, and Noah Skinner scored on runs of 8 and 10 yards. All came in the first half. Medina led 30-0 after the first quarter.

Payne finished 7 of 8 passing for 85 yards and his two passing touchdowns surpasssed the school single-season record for touchdown passes (18) set in 2008 by Levi Pace. He has 19 on the season. Iverson Poole ran for 95 yards on 10 carries with a rushing TD and an interception.