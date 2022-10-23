Medina football looking to restart win streak; Section VI playoff brackets released

For the third consecutive season, Medina will face Eden/North Collins in the Section VI Class C playoffs.

And while the programs have become accustomed to meeting in the postseason, the advantage has definitely gone to the Mustangs. Medina has won those games by an average of 32 points.

The two programs will start their road to a sectional championship Friday at Medina. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. No. 8 seed Eden (4-4) enters the playoffs having lost three of its last four games, but there is plenty of respect coming from top-seeded Medina.

“Eden has been very scrappy,” Mustangs coach Eric Valley said. “They run the double-wing offense and try to ground-and-pound things and chew up clock. We've got to be really physical with them up front and try and slow that down and create some opportunities for our offense to get on the field and do what they’ve been doing all year.”

Medina’s offense has been difficult for opponents to contain. The Mustangs have lived up to their name as they have galloped to 40.4 points per game during the regular season.

When it comes to the Mustangs’ offense, there’s not much mystery as to who is getting the ball. The difficulty comes in stopping the ground game, led by senior Noah Skinner.

Skinner is currently third in the section in touchdowns (22), sixth in the section in rushing yards (1,224), and 10th in carries (128).

Skinner is averaging 153 yards on 16 carries and 2.8 touchdowns per game.

“He gives us the opportunity to give him the ball and move the sticks in a lot of instances,” Valley said. “He allowed us to get our other skill kids up to pace on some things and we’ve had a lot more kids stepping up since then. He’s just a reliable kid and a tough kid to bring down. It makes my job easy to keep feeding him the ball.”

On defense, Medina (7-1) also relies heavily on Skinner. He leads the team with 42 tackles, including 32 solos.

“Noah’s just a fantastic kid,” Valley said. “He’s a pretty quiet kid too, but he comes to work everyday. Even when he’s hurt is banged up, he doesn’t want to come out of practice and wants every rep. He leads by example for our younger kids. He’s a one-of-a-kind kid.”

With Skinner leading the charge, Medina will look to add to its 24-game winning streak against Section VI Class C foes that began when the Mustangs moved down a class. The team ended the regular-season with a 26-20 non-league loss to Albion, ending the Mustangs’ right to say they are undefeated in Section VI.

“We were a little banged up in the game,” Valley said. “Albion’s got a phenomenal set of skill kids and it was a very physical game and they’ve been playing great football. It didn’t affect us at all because we’re still the No. 1 seed. Obviously, we want to win against our rival, but we have bigger aspirations moving forward.”

Section VI Playoffs

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

Class AA

Semifinals

Friday, Nov. 4

3-Bennett at 2-Orchard Park

4-Niagara Falls at 1-Lancaster

Final

Friday, Nov. 11

Semifinal winners at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 28

8-Clarence at 1-South Park

5-WNY Maritime/Health Sciences at Williamsville North

7-West Seneca West at 2-Jamestown

6-Kenmore West at 3-McKinley

Semifinals

Nov. 4 and Nov. 5

Jamestown/West Seneca West winner vs. McKinley/Kenmore West winner

Clarence/South Park winner vs. Williamsville North-WNY Maritime/Health Sciences winner

Final

Thursday, Nov. 10

Semifinal winners at Highmark Stadium, 9 p.m.

Class B

Quarterfinals

Oct. 27

4-Burgard (B1) at 1-Maryvale (B2), 6 p.m.

Oct. 28

4-Olean (B2) at 1-Iroquois (B1)

3-West Seneca West (B1) at 2-Falconer/CV/MG (B2)

3-Albion (B2) at 2-Pioneer (B1)

Semifinals

Nov. 4 and Nov. 5

Burgard/Maryvale winner vs. Pioneer/Albion winner

Olean/Iroquois winner vs. West Seneca East-Falconer/CV/MF winner

Final

Friday, Nov. 11

Semifinal winners at Highmark Stadium, 5 p.m.

Class C

Quarterfinals

Friday, Oct. 28

8-Eden at 1-Medina

5-Fredonia at 4-Depew

6-Cleveland Hill at 3-Salamanca

Saturday, Oct. 29

7-Southwestern at 2-Lackawanna, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Nov. 4 and Nov. 5

Eden/Medina winner vs. Fredonia/Depew winner.

Southwestern/Lackawanna winner vs. Cleveland Hill/Salamanca winner.

Final

Thursday, Nov. 10

Semifinal winners at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Class D

Quarterfinals

Oct. 28

7-Gowanda at 2-Franklinville/Ellicottville at Ellicottville

6-Frewsburg at 3-Portville

Oct. 29

5-Wilson at 4-CSP at 1:30 p.m. 29

Semifinals

Nov. 4 and Nov. 5

Wilson/CSP winner at 1-Randolph

Franklinville-Ellicottville winner vs. Portville/Frewsburg winner

Final

Thursday, Nov. 10

Semifinal winners at Highmark Stadium, 3 p.m.

Chuck Funke Classic Bracket

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday, Oct. 26

11-Starpoint at 10-Williasmville East

Thursday, Oct. 27

12-Frontier at 9-Amherst

Final

Thursday, Nov. 3

Semifinal winners at higher seed

Class B

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 27

6-East Aurora (B2) at 5-Lewiston Porter (B1)

6-Lake Shore (B1) at B2 5-Cheektowga

Final

Thursday, Nov. 3

Semifinal winners at higher seed.

Class C

Semifinals

Thursday, Oct. 27

12-RBL at 9-Akron

11-Alden at 10-Allegany-Limestone

Final

Thursday, Nov. 3

Semifinal winners at higher seed.

Class D

Final

Thursday, Nov. 3

Highest losing seed of Randolph/Panama/Wilson vs. second highest losing seed of Franklinville/Ellicottville-Gowanda/Portville/Frewsburg