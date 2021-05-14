Medina captures first sectional football title since 1988

Medina star Brian Fry took a bow after he scored his second touchdown of the first half, and that was before he added to his heroics after halftime, and that led to another bow.

Fry recovered a Southwestern fumble inside the Medina 10-yard line in the final minute to end the Trojans’ attempt to keep the game alive as the Mustangs earned a 21-13 win in the Section VI, Class C title Friday. It was their first Section VI title since 1988.

No. 4 seed Southwestern, making its fifth consecutive Class C final, committed five turnovers in the loss.

Fry, who will play baseball at Toledo, opened the scoring with a 2-yard TD run up the middle for a 7-0 lead. Southwestern answered but then it was Fry again, for a 1-yard TD run. The two-point conversion gave Medina (6-0) a 15-6 edge.