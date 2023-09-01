The first day of September at All-High Stadium felt special. The packed stands and the presence of cheerleaders signaled the return of Friday Night Lights football.

McKinley looked like a team ready to pick up right where it left off last year, when it finished 7-2. The Macks scored a 32-22 victory over visiting Hamburg in a Class A season opener.

“I think we played pretty well in the first-half, and then we kind of eased up in the second-half, which isn’t good,” McKinley coach Brian Davis said. “I think we got a lot of things to work on, but overall I’m pleased with the win and happy for these guys, especially with them to get their first in. I’m OK, but not satisfied.”

McKinley’s offense started slow, but its defensive made crucial plays, highlighted by sophomore Cardel Staples. With 1:18 left in a scoreless first quarter, he intercepted a pass from Hamburg junior quarterback Bryce Terry, and that would ignite the Macks.

Almost two minutes into the second quarter, McKinley senior quarterback Brandon Liggans rushed for a 1-yard touchdown, and senior fullback Tamone McNamee scored his first of three two-point conversions. McNamee also had a touchdown in the game.

As effective as he was on the night, McNamee shared the bright spotlight with senior running back Nigel McDuffie. Hamburg had zero answer for McDuffie, as he carved up its defense en route to a two-touchdown, 195-yard rushing evening on 20 carries.

“It was a really good win,” McDuffie said. “Our defense was really good and our blocking was really good. I like what we did tonight. My offensive line was eating allowing me to make plays. Coach told me he was going to feed me, and I let him know that I would be ready. Every time I got the ball I knew it couldn’t be any negative yards.”

McKinley’s defense made life difficult for Terry in his varsity debut. He had a couple of scoring plays but was sacked five times.

“That was the game plan,” Davis said. “We wanted to put pressure on him. We know that we have a pretty good defensive line and knew they had a young team.”

McKinley’s offense looked flawless despite saying goodbye to junior running back Tyrone Hughes, who transferred to Health Sciences. He’ll join the Health Sciences/Global Concepts/Buffalo Academy of Science football team, and according to Falcons coach Ty Parker, Hughes, is expected to make his debut in Week 3 against Amherst on Sept. 14. Hughes was sixth in the section in rushing yards last year with 1,325 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Hughes practiced with the team for the first time on Friday.

“He’s a big addition to what we’re trying to do,” Parker said. “He’ll take a load off Antwan Caesar in our backfield. He’s a heck of a pickup offensively and defensively. We got to get him right to learn the same system, and I think he’ll learn that quickly. He’s a big addition for us and I’m happy to have him.”

Football scores around WNY:

Health Sciences/Global Concepts 58, Starpoint 43. Shamere Banks threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Brandon Carroll had three catches for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

Bishop Timon 56, Greece Olympia 0.

Depew 34, Tonawanda 12.

Orchard Park 28, Williamsville North 13

Lake Shore 36, Dunkirk 32.

Alden 47, JFK 13.

Grand Island 35, Lewiston-Porter 0.

Springville 30, East Aurora/Holland 8.

Iroquois 51, Albion 6.

Falconer/CV/MG 28, Olean 6.

Williamsville South 35, Amherst 7.