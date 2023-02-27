Trailing by 12 points in the second half, the McKinley boys basketball team saved its best for last Monday night at Buffalo State University.

Senior Jordan David-Lewis led the charge, scoring 12 of top-seeded McKinley's 27 fourth-quarter points, helping the Macks to a 76-74 victory over No. 4 seed Williamsville East in the Section VI Class A1 semifinals.

“The game plan was to not help off the shooters, and we did a little bit too much,” McKinley coach Zaire Dorsey said. “When we get in transition, that’s when we’re at our best.”

Down five with 3:31 left in the fourth, McKinley went on a 9-4 run to tie the game at 68 with 1:42 left.

The run was highlighted with a David-Lewis dunk, an and-one and junior Sajon Beasley hitting a 3-pointer. With the game tied, Beasley caught a pass from senior Mekhi Williams and rose up for a deep left-wing 3-pointer.

After holding his left-handed follow through for an extra second or two, he flexed as he got back on defense. McKinley had regained the lead and had all of the momentum to close out.

“We just had to execute coach’s game plan,” Beasley said. “Everybody had great confidence at the end. Clutch free throws, clutch shots, everybody was hitting. We just had to not be scared living up to the big moment to hit shots. We knew we needed them and pulled through when we needed to.”

Beasley had 20 points and five assists on 6 of 18 shooting and went 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. During the game, Williamsville East coach R.J. Killinger told his team, “He’s the best shooter in the gym, don’t leave him.”

He was right, as Beasley went 5 of 13 on 3-pointers.

David-Lewis and Williams scored 22 points each, with Williams going 7 of 15 from the field, 3 of 7 from three, and 5 of 6 from the stripe. McKinley's bigs, seniors Shamonti Griffin (15 rebounds, two steals) and Kevin Borden (12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals), were active presences for the Macks.

“I think we played a great game, all around, as a team,” David-Lewis said. “We played team basketball and pitched the ball to each other and running our sets and playing hard.”

Not only did McKinley have to overcome trailing most of the game, but it also had to withstand hot shooting from Williamsville East senior Dorian Facen Jr., who scored 17 of his 27 points in the first half, including five three-pointers.

In his final career game, Facen Jr. made 10 of 27 shots, 6 of 15 3-point attempts and hit a free throw. He dished out seven assists.

“It had to be tough guarding him,” Dorsey said. “He’s athletic, a great football player, and we just wanted to put pressure on him.”

Facen Jr. scored the game’s final points on a 3-pointer with about eight seconds left. McKinley cleverly didn’t touch the ball and let the clock run out to end the game to advance to the finals and face No. 2 Niagara Wheatfield.

“It means the world,” Williams said. “We’re ready, we’re hungry and have been waiting for this.”

McKinley last won a sectional title in 2014, and the team is excited to try and end the nearly 10-year drought.

“We’ve been talking about this the whole season,” Beasley said. “It means everything to us and our coaches.”

Niagara Wheatfield dominated No. 3 International Prep, winning 68-39. The No. 2-seeded Falcons were up four after the opening quarter and used a 25-5 second quarter to effectively end the game, as the Presidents' offense was nonexistent in the final three quarters.

“I thought that if we defended and rebounded, we’d be in good shape,” Niagara Wheatfield coach Erik O’Bryan said. “I’m always nervous like crazy, but I thought if we could defend and rebound, we could get out and run. We’ve seen them play a lot.”

Senior Xander Fletcher scored a game-high 29 points on 11 of 21 shooting, 3 of 8 on 3-pointers and 4 of 6 from the line. The game looked too easy for him, as he scored 13 of the team’s 25 second-quarter points.

“I feel like they gave up a little bit,” Fletcher said. “Also, though, at the same time, we kept it on the gas the whole game and kept it going.”

Through the team’s first two playoff games, Fletcher is averaging 35 points per game.

“We have one of the best guards in Western New York,” O’Bryan said. “He does what he does and he’s starting to get some urgency where he’s a total team player. I think sometimes I hold him down and stop him from scoring because he moves the basketball so well, he’s starting to take his shots when they’re there and he’s going to make us tough when he continues to do that.”

Junior Shawn Watson was the only other player in double figures, finishing with 11 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

“It’s a huge win,” Watson said. “It gives us a lot of momentum heading to the finals. Winning back like that against a pretty good team is huge.”

McKinley and Niagara Wheatfield will meet Saturday at 8:30 p.m. at Buffalo State. The Falcons are the reigning Class A1 champions.