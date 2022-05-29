Maxx Yehl pitches Portville past Gowanda to win Section VI Class C baseball title

West Virginia signee Maxx Yehl took a no-hitter into the sixth inning and finished with a two-hit shutout as Portville beat Gowanda, 9-0, to win the Class C championship Sunday at Diethrick Park in Jamestown.

Yehl recorded the first six outs of the game by strikeouts and 13 of the first 15 outs through five innings.

Blake Herman and John Ondus got Gowanda’s first two hits of the game in the sixth, but Yehl responded with a strikeout and a pop-up to shortstop to end the inning.

A two-run single by Luke Petruzzi and an RBI single by Mario Pascucci helped Portville to a 4-0 lead through three innings. A two-run double by Ryan Stillman in the fifth pushed the lead to 7-0. Yehl then helped himself with a two-run double in the sixth for a 9-0 advantage.

The game was a rematch of last spring’s Class C final in which Gowanda’s 4-2 victory ended Portville’s bid for a perfect season.

Portville, 20-1 this season and 36-2 in the last two seasons, heads to the Far West Regionals on Saturday at Monroe Community College for a 5 p.m. game against the Section V winner.