Max Voyer, Alex Kompson named first team all-state for boys soccer

Williamsville South forward Max Voyer has been named first-team all-state among players for large schools, and Alex Kompson of Nichols School was named to the first team by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
They were among 11 Western New York players named to the all-state teams by the organization.
Voyer, who also was named All-East Region by the organization last week, was among the most prolific scorers in the area with 33 goals and 21 assists for a Billies team that reached the state final four for the first time in program history. Voyer set the school record for goals and points in a season.
Kompson had a goal and three assists, but his role was to help anchor the Nichols defense. Nichols repeated as Monsignor Martin champion and advanced to the state Catholic semifinals.
Among the large schools, Williamsville North’s Ryan Bailey was named to the second team. He also had been selected to the All-East Region team. He had seven goals and 12 assists for Williamsville North, which won the Class AA sectional championship. He also was named the ECIC 1 Player of the Year.
Hamburg forward Brady Reinagel was named to the fourth team. He is the school recordholder with 58 career goals and 104 points, including 23 goals and 11 assists this season as a senior.
Williamsville East goaltender Jack Root was named to the fifth team. He recorded 13 shutouts this season and finished with 35 in his career, which rank fifth all-time in WNY and first among large schools. He had an .860 save percentage.
Midfielders Kevin Sugg of Williamsville North and Billy Freeburg of Williamsville South were named to the sixth team. Sugg had six goals and 10 assists. Freeburg had 15 goals and a school-record 24 assists.
Among the small school selection, East Aurora’s Euan Reynolds was named to the second team. He had 11 goals and 11 assists for the overall Class B champions.
Robert Woods, a senior from Lewiston-Porter, was named to the third team. He had 20 goals and nine assists this season and finished his career second in school history with 71 goals.
Maple Grove’s Eli Moore and Nichols’ Michael McHale were selected to the fifth team. Moore, a junior forward, had 29 goals and 13 assists for the Class C champions who reached the state final four. McHale had eight goals and nine assists.