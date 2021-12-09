Max Voyer, Alex Kompson named first team all-state for boys soccer

Williamsville South forward Max Voyer has been named first-team all-state among players for large schools, and Alex Kompson of Nichols School was named to the first team by the United Soccer Coaches Association.

They were among 11 Western New York players named to the all-state teams by the organization.

Voyer, who also was named All-East Region by the organization last week, was among the most prolific scorers in the area with 33 goals and 21 assists for a Billies team that reached the state final four for the first time in program history. Voyer set the school record for goals and points in a season.

Kompson had a goal and three assists, but his role was to help anchor the Nichols defense. Nichols repeated as Monsignor Martin champion and advanced to the state Catholic semifinals.

Among the large schools, Williamsville North’s Ryan Bailey was named to the second team. He also had been selected to the All-East Region team. He had seven goals and 12 assists for Williamsville North, which won the Class AA sectional championship. He also was named the ECIC 1 Player of the Year.