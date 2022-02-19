Max Schneider looking to cement legacy for Williamsville East basketball as he prepares for one last run

It was a week before Williamsville East’s season opener against Nichols, and its top player, senior Max Schneider, was battling the flu. He didn’t feel right and missed multiple school days and practices.
Having never missed a game, Schneider didn’t want to start his final season with a DNP.
He found a way to suit up in a losing effort and finished with 14 points, one of his lowest-scoring outings this season.
“I think, today, that’s rare,” said R.J. Killinger, Williamsville East’s boys basketball coach. “Most kids now, they get those bumps and bruises, they’re more likely to sit out or even sit out for a quarter. That’s just not him. He plays no matter what.”
In Killinger’s words, Schneider has an “indomitable spirit” and a “refuse to lose attitude.” Positive descriptors for the three-time All-WNY selectee, who is third in Section VI in scoring at 26.8 points per game.
The Flames finished the regular season at 16-4 and won their first ECIC II title since 2012. They’re on a four-game winning-streak as they enter the Section VI Class A-1 tournament as the No. 2 seed. Williamsville East opens Feb. 26 against the winner of Wednesday's game between No. 7 Hamburg (12-8) and No. 10 North Tonawanda (8-12).
“It’s been pretty good,” Schneider said. “We made our schedule super tough this year so we could be ready for the playoffs. Our team is clicking, and everyone is playing well.”
Among the highlights are handing Amherst one of its two losses and beating Sweet Home in a packed Williamsville East gym.
Having the gym at capacity has become somewhat commonplace as Schneider has helped lead the Flames' revival.
“It means everything to me being able to play for such a great school,” Schneider said. “Williamsville East wasn’t really known as a basketball school, and now the last few years we’ve made it to Buff State when the program hadn’t been there in 20 years, so that’s been a big accomplishment.
"Putting Williamsville East on the map for Western New York hoops has been awesome and a blessing.”
What Schneider has been able to do for the program isn’t what Killinger anticipated when he met his 5-foot-9 point guard as a seventh-grader. He knew he was a good basketball player and capable of being a four-year starter, but everything else has been a bonus.
“I must be honest. I didn’t think he would bring our program to the level it’s at,” Killinger said. “I think we’re one of the better programs in Western New York, and Max certainly deserves a lot of credit for that.”
Schneider’s success has changed the expectations. He’s a small guard whose hair color matches the school logo and doesn’t look intimidating on the court besides his muscular upper body.
Then the ball starts bouncing, and Schneider is either punishing teams with his jumper and extended range or speeding into the lane for an acrobatic finish. He forces opposing coaches to adjust to neutralize his scoring and then shows off his passing skills with plenty of assists.
“I love the sport so much, and I want to inspire others who are not genetically huge and massive like most basketball players, letting them know they can do it also,” Schneider said.
His passion for the game is why he aspires to play collegiately. He said he will evaluate his options once the season ends. He could pursue a post-grad year, which hasn’t been ruled out, but seems unlikely.
Until then, he’s focused on a sectional title and advancing as far in the state tournament as possible.
“We have kind of gotten to the point where we expect to win,” Killinger said. “Whereas my first few years here, we were hoping to win. Hoping and expecting are two different things. He’s had the greatest impact on the program over the last four years than anyone else, and that includes the coach.”