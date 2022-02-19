Max Schneider looking to cement legacy for Williamsville East basketball as he prepares for one last run

Schneider’s success has changed the expectations. He’s a small guard whose hair color matches the school logo and doesn’t look intimidating on the court besides his muscular upper body.

Then the ball starts bouncing, and Schneider is either punishing teams with his jumper and extended range or speeding into the lane for an acrobatic finish. He forces opposing coaches to adjust to neutralize his scoring and then shows off his passing skills with plenty of assists.

“I love the sport so much, and I want to inspire others who are not genetically huge and massive like most basketball players, letting them know they can do it also,” Schneider said.

His passion for the game is why he aspires to play collegiately. He said he will evaluate his options once the season ends. He could pursue a post-grad year, which hasn’t been ruled out, but seems unlikely.

Until then, he’s focused on a sectional title and advancing as far in the state tournament as possible.