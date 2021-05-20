Matt Bradshaw takes over as basketball coach at Nichols

Matt Bradshaw will still be on the sideline for a team that wears green and white and plays in one of the toughest leagues in Western New York. It just won’t be for Lewiston-Porter.
But he has a shorter drive home from practices and games.
Nichols announced Thursday that Bradshaw has been hired as its boys basketball coach.
With the move to the Vikings, Bradshaw leaves a program where he coached for 22 years, leading Lew-Port to Niagara Frontier League and Section VI Class A championships in 2019. Those titles ended long droughts for the team, although Bradshaw was part of those past title-winners, too. He was a ball boy on the 1978 sectional winner and a player on the 1985 team that won the NFL championship.
Bradshaw takes over for Joe Mihalics, who stepped down after three seasons.
“There’s only one school I’d leave Lew-Port for and that’s Nichols,” Bradshaw said. “It’s a great academic institution and they're looking to get this basketball program back on track.”
The Vikings went 4-12 last season, 3-9 in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association – the league that boasts the “no nights off” moniker due to its competitiveness top to bottom.
Nichols has made it to the championship game of the Manhattan Cup playoffs in Class A or B five times over the past seven years, including a stretch of final appearances from 2014-17. The Vikings won the title in 2016.
“We are very excited to have Matt leading the Nichols boys basketball program,” athletic director Rob Stewart said. “He is a well-respected coach in the local community and brings a championship pedigree to Nichols School. We look forward to the impact Matt will make for our team and our school community.”
Bradshaw said he applied for the job three years ago, but had a good reason for backing out of consideration. Future Ohio State commit Roddy Gayle was transferring to Lew-Port from Niagara Falls.
Who wouldn't want to coach Gayle?
With Gayle in the fold, a mix of a young and experienced Lancers made a run to the state quarterfinals in 2019.
The Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on basketball in New York State, and uncertainly whether there would be a season in the winter, led to Gayle leaving Lew-Port to go to a prep school.
When Mihalics stepped down, Bradshaw had another reason for pursuing the Nichols job.
“I got married in December, and I live a mile from Nichols now,” Bradshaw said. “It’s just easier being a mile away from where I’m the coach as opposed to 35-40 minutes. I’m still teaching at Lew-Port.”