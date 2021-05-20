Matt Bradshaw takes over as basketball coach at Nichols

Matt Bradshaw will still be on the sideline for a team that wears green and white and plays in one of the toughest leagues in Western New York. It just won’t be for Lewiston-Porter.

But he has a shorter drive home from practices and games.

Nichols announced Thursday that Bradshaw has been hired as its boys basketball coach.

With the move to the Vikings, Bradshaw leaves a program where he coached for 22 years, leading Lew-Port to Niagara Frontier League and Section VI Class A championships in 2019. Those titles ended long droughts for the team, although Bradshaw was part of those past title-winners, too. He was a ball boy on the 1978 sectional winner and a player on the 1985 team that won the NFL championship.

Bradshaw takes over for Joe Mihalics, who stepped down after three seasons.

“There’s only one school I’d leave Lew-Port for and that’s Nichols,” Bradshaw said. “It’s a great academic institution and they're looking to get this basketball program back on track.”

The Vikings went 4-12 last season, 3-9 in the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association – the league that boasts the “no nights off” moniker due to its competitiveness top to bottom.