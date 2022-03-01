Mathews has winning touch for Tapestry in B-2 semi

You never know where and when a spark for a winning team might arrive. Lamar Mathews’ timing was absolutely perfect for his Tapestry basketball team.
Mathews hit a three-pointer with 2:44 left in the third quarter. It gave him 1,000 points for his excellent career. It also gave the Thunderhawks a 46-42 lead – their biggest margin since the first quarter, and set off a celebration. Mathews posed for a photo in the timeout immediately following the milestone. Then he went back to the business of leading Tapestry to a victory.
Mathews finished with a game-high 28 points as his team took a 72-61 win over Southwestern in a B-2 semifinal matchup at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday night.
“We definitely need him to get going, and he was more focused on the 1,000 points for a while,” Tapestry coach Mike Ester said. “The whole team just picked up after that. We started playing better defense.”
It wasn’t an easy night for Tapestry (14-8), despite the spirits lifted by Mathews’ magic number. Southwestern came in with a 10-12 record and was the eighth seed in the bracket. But the Trojans gave the Thunderhawks all they could handle.
“I know they were good, but I didn’t know they were that physical,” Ester said. “That was a good game for us. That’s what I tried to tell the guys – don’t take anyone for granted. No matter what seed you are, you’re good at this point.”
Aidan Kennedy led Southwestern with 15 points, while Matthew Pannes added 15. Ricky Washington scored 15 points for Tapestry.
Southwestern had some early problems generating offense. The Thunderhawks jumped out to an 8-0 lead after a little more than three and a half minutes. But the Trojans fought back to cut the lead to 15-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Then, Southwestern turned on its three-point shooting crew. Paul Hayes had a pair of them and Aidan Kennedy added one to put the Trojans ahead 22-21. Southwestern moved the lead up to six at one point in the second quarter, but Tapestry closed with an 8-2 run to tie the game 36-36 at the half. The third quarter continued to see the lead trade hands. The Trojans took a 40-39 lead on a second straight circus-like scoop shot by Pannes. However, Tapestry responded by slowly taking charge of the game.
“I was hoping to wear them down,” Ester said. “If I’m not mistaken, we go through 10 or 11 guys in our rotation. I think they used seven. It worked, because their legs got heavy and they missed open shots.”
Tapestry won the Class C-1 title last year. Now, the team will play for the B-2 title on Saturday afternoon at Buffalo State. Newfane and Allegany-Limestone will square off in the other semifinal Wednesday at Buffalo State.