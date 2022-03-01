Mathews has winning touch for Tapestry in B-2 semi

You never know where and when a spark for a winning team might arrive. Lamar Mathews’ timing was absolutely perfect for his Tapestry basketball team.

Mathews hit a three-pointer with 2:44 left in the third quarter. It gave him 1,000 points for his excellent career. It also gave the Thunderhawks a 46-42 lead – their biggest margin since the first quarter, and set off a celebration. Mathews posed for a photo in the timeout immediately following the milestone. Then he went back to the business of leading Tapestry to a victory.

Mathews finished with a game-high 28 points as his team took a 72-61 win over Southwestern in a B-2 semifinal matchup at the Buffalo State Sports Arena on Tuesday night.

“We definitely need him to get going, and he was more focused on the 1,000 points for a while,” Tapestry coach Mike Ester said. “The whole team just picked up after that. We started playing better defense.”

It wasn’t an easy night for Tapestry (14-8), despite the spirits lifted by Mathews’ magic number. Southwestern came in with a 10-12 record and was the eighth seed in the bracket. But the Trojans gave the Thunderhawks all they could handle.