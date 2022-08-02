Matchups set for Western New York Hockey Showcase event in boys hockey

The matchups have been set for the Western New York Hockey Showcase, featuring games between Section V and Section VI.
Eight games are scheduled on Dec. 2 and eight on Dec. 3 at venues around the Buffalo and Rochester areas.
The Section VI teams involved are defending Division II champion Starpoint, West Seneca West, West Seneca East, Williamsville East, Williamsville South, Kenmore West, Lewiston-Porter and Hamburg.
Starpoint will open the schedule against Batavia United at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Northtown Center in Amherst. Starpoint will play Penfield on the second day at Webster Ice Arena. Penfield and Victor played to a 2-2 tie in the Section V Division I final with Victor advancing to regionals in the ninth round of the shootout.
In the final game of the first day, Hamburg will face defending Section V Division II champion Webster Thomas at 8 p.m. at Northtown Center. Webster Thomas will face West Seneca West on the second day at Webster Ice Arena.
Friday, Dec. 2
Starpoint vs. Batavia United, 5 p.m., Northtown Center
West Seneca West vs. Hilton, 6 p.m., West Seneca Town Rink
Williamsville East vs. Penfield, 6 p.m., Northtown Center
Williamsville South vs. Canandaigua Academy, 7 p.m., Canandaigua CC
Kenmore West vs. Greece-Avon-Livonia, 7 p.m., Wilson Ice Arena
Lewiston-Porter vs. Brighton-HFL, 7:15 p.m., Dwyer Arena
West Seneca East vs. Gates-Chili, 8 p.m., West Seneca Town Rink
Hamburg vs. Webster Thomas, 8 p.m., Northtown Center
Saturday, Dec. 3
Williamsville East vs. Brighton-HFL, noon, Genesee Valley
Lew-Port vs. Gates-Chili, 2 p.m., Genesee Valley
Hamburg vs. Batavia United, 3 p.m., McCarthy Ice Arena
West Seneca East vs. Hilton, 4:30 p.m., Lake Shore Arena
Williamsville South vs. Geneseo-Avon-Livonia, 4:45 p.m., Northtown Center
Kenmore West vs. Canandaigua Academy, 6:30 p.m., North Buffalo Ice Rink
West Seneca West vs. Webster Thomas, TBA, Webster Ice Arena
Starpoint vs. Penfield, TBA, Webster Ice Arena.