Matchups set for Western New York Hockey Showcase event in boys hockey

The matchups have been set for the Western New York Hockey Showcase, featuring games between Section V and Section VI.

Eight games are scheduled on Dec. 2 and eight on Dec. 3 at venues around the Buffalo and Rochester areas.

The Section VI teams involved are defending Division II champion Starpoint, West Seneca West, West Seneca East, Williamsville East, Williamsville South, Kenmore West, Lewiston-Porter and Hamburg.

Starpoint will open the schedule against Batavia United at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at Northtown Center in Amherst. Starpoint will play Penfield on the second day at Webster Ice Arena. Penfield and Victor played to a 2-2 tie in the Section V Division I final with Victor advancing to regionals in the ninth round of the shootout.

In the final game of the first day, Hamburg will face defending Section V Division II champion Webster Thomas at 8 p.m. at Northtown Center. Webster Thomas will face West Seneca West on the second day at Webster Ice Arena.

Friday, Dec. 2

Starpoint vs. Batavia United, 5 p.m., Northtown Center

West Seneca West vs. Hilton, 6 p.m., West Seneca Town Rink

Williamsville East vs. Penfield, 6 p.m., Northtown Center

Williamsville South vs. Canandaigua Academy, 7 p.m., Canandaigua CC

Kenmore West vs. Greece-Avon-Livonia, 7 p.m., Wilson Ice Arena

Lewiston-Porter vs. Brighton-HFL, 7:15 p.m., Dwyer Arena

West Seneca East vs. Gates-Chili, 8 p.m., West Seneca Town Rink

Hamburg vs. Webster Thomas, 8 p.m., Northtown Center

Saturday, Dec. 3

Williamsville East vs. Brighton-HFL, noon, Genesee Valley

Lew-Port vs. Gates-Chili, 2 p.m., Genesee Valley

Hamburg vs. Batavia United, 3 p.m., McCarthy Ice Arena

West Seneca East vs. Hilton, 4:30 p.m., Lake Shore Arena

Williamsville South vs. Geneseo-Avon-Livonia, 4:45 p.m., Northtown Center

Kenmore West vs. Canandaigua Academy, 6:30 p.m., North Buffalo Ice Rink

West Seneca West vs. Webster Thomas, TBA, Webster Ice Arena

Starpoint vs. Penfield, TBA, Webster Ice Arena.