Massimo Moretti of St. Mary's signs to play basketball for D'Youville

Massimo Moretti got off a plane from Italy in Buffalo in September with two goal in mind: get the best education possible and play college basketball.

Eight months later, the St. Mary’s senior has signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his basketball career at Division II D’Youville University.

The decision for the 6-foot-9, 220-pound center came four days after he made it public the Saints had extended an offer.

“It’s a good place where I can continue my academic career and also my basketball career,” Moretti said. “During this year, I really enjoyed Buffalo, so having the opportunity to live in the city was something I also considered and was positive about.”

In his lone season playing basketball in America, Moretti averaged 21.1 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks, along with leading the Lancers to a Catholic High School Athletic Association Class B title and being an All-Western New York small school first-team selection.

Moretti said he was contacted by prep schools and other Division II school, but his priority was to remain in Buffalo because of his affinity for the city.

Moretti will join an incoming D’Youville freshman class featuring Tonawanda’s Trevin Boling, Bishop Timon-St. Jude’s Kevin Thompson, City Honors’ Caleb Chapman, and Charter School for Applied Technologies’ Greg Sanders. Including Moretti, four of the five players joining the Saints were All-WNY selections for the 2021-’22 season.

“I think we could bring a lot of energy,” Moretti said. “As freshmen, we are all excited to start this new chapter. Of course we’ll be excited and very pumped up for this very new chapter.”

The program is currently in flux following longtime coach Earl Schunk's retirement after 11 seasons and the team's 2-26 record last season.

Moretii plans to bring positivity as the Saints work to accumulate victories.

“I always bring a lot of positive attitudes,” Moretti said. “For me, attitude is the most important thing. I also want to be positive when I step on the court. Playing basketball to me is what makes me the happiest. I do something that I love and always step on the court with a smile.”

He also has his sights set on playing professional basketball, whether that’s in the United States or in Europe.

“I don’t deny to myself a possibility to get into the league,” Moretti said. “A lot of Italian players have been recruited by the NBA and a lot of NBA teams. I also don’t deny to myself I come back to Europe and play pro ball over there with the EuroLeague and EuroCup.”

