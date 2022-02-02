Maryvale's Kevin Jobity Jr. bet on faith to land at Syracuse

Being a lightly recruited prospect from Western New York is nothing new. High school student-athletes from the area typically commit to programs in lower divisions, as talent evaluators don’t view the talent here the same way as in other areas.
Unless you’re Maryvale senior defensive lineman Kevin Jobity Jr., who finished this past season with 69 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in nine appearances. He was named second-team All-WNY.
The 6-foot-5, 255-pound lineman played high school football for one calendar year and ended up earning 21 Division I offers.
A rarity for a Western New Yorker.
Despite numerous offers, Jobity only wanted one from Syracuse University.
Jobity, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, wasted no time committing to the Orange, as he went on an official visit last weekend, after announcing his offer on Jan. 25.
“He had mentioned Syracuse early in the process,” Maryvale head coach Nick Todaro said. “He was like ‘Coach, you think that could ever happen?’ I was like ‘Kev, that’s really shooting for the stars. You’re very lucky to have what you have, but there’s a chance.’ ”
Jobity already was pulling off the impossible, given his lack of experience. Why not channel the shot of his father and former Niagara University basketball center Kevin Jobity Sr., and keep shooting for the stars? He had nothing to lose. If all else fails, he had a plethora of fallback options.
There’s so much about the Orange that made Jobity Jr. think he was meant to play at the Carrier Dome. The first college football game he attended was at Syracuse. Coupled with proximity to home, playing in a major conference such as the ACC also made an impression. Lastly, the school already had retired No. 44, Jobity’s high school number, in tribute to Ron Konrad, which made it seem as though all of the stars were aligned.
While he had all of those thoughts as to why he should be part of the Syracuse family, he had to bet on himself during the process. Jobity let the Dec. 15 early signing date pass, and maintained his faith and patience that he would get a call.
The ‘Jeopardy’ theme could’ve been playing in Jobity’s head, with the number of days and weeks he had to wait. He was losing hope, but knew deep down that his faith was too strong.
Jobity finished with 10 tackles, a sack and batted down four passes in Maryvale's 45-20 rout of rival Cheektowaga on Saturday.
His patience paid off.
Around mid-to-late January, Todaro was talking to Tony White, Syracuse’s defensive coordinator.
“Hey, I want to talk to you about this Kevin kid, who is he?” White said. “I came across his highlights on Twitter, the kid looks unbelievable, give me some background.’”
Todaro stayed composed, but was in disbelief. White was in Florida, a breeding ground for Division I and NFL players, but was asking about a student-athlete at Maryvale.
With communication starting between Todaro and White, Jobity soon began messaging Chris Achuff, Syracuse’s defensive line coach. Achuff appreciated the prospect's rawness and was impressed with his Hudl film, which has amassed more than 1,300 views.
Film and pleasantries could only go so far. Both coaches wanted to see Jobity in person to find out whether there was more to the mystery prospect.
When practice ended, the coaches headed back to campus without extending an offer to Jobity.
The senior was dejected.
Did he mess up his opportunity to attend his dream school?
Thoughts lingered that night and into the next school day.
The following day, while in his bedroom with his father, Jobity got a call. It was Achuff, informing him of the program’s decision.
Within seconds, Achuff was either going to make the teenager's dream come true or break his heart with his father by his side.
Achuff chose the former.
“When I got it, I was freaking out,” Jobity exclaimed. “I was jumping up and down and pushing my dad around and trying not to scream on the phone with coach Achuff on the other side.”
Jobity announced the offer on Jan. 25, and three days later, he was on Syracuse's campus for an official visit. His commitment was a mere formality, but he still wanted a clear sign that he’d made the right decision.
During his visit, there was a stop at a bowling alley inside of a mall. During a moment when it wasn’t his turn to bowl, Jobity struck up a conversation with Dino Babers, the Orange’s head football coach.
“Why did you make the long trip from Hawaii to Syracuse?” he asked.
“God,” Babers said in response.
Babers’ answer shocked the prospect.
“That’s something I didn’t get from any other school or any other coach,” Jobity said. “Just straight up openness about his faith, and that was really appealing to me.”
Jobity’s faith propelled him to the current moment. Just a year ago, he was a soccer and basketball player and wanted to hoop collegiately like his dad, despite his waning interest in both sports.
Now, he’s an FBS football player because football was played in the spring last year and he bought into Todaro’s elevator pitch.
“To just grab a Division I football player out of a hallway, who wasn’t playing football, is just so surreal,” Todaro said. “I don’t know what to say. It’s like a movie. It’s a bad Disney movie. It’s like ‘The Blind Side.’ ”
Similarly, to Michael Oher of ‘The Blind Side,’ Jobity wants to make it to the NFL. It's a goal he set when he decided to revive his football career after a decade-long absence.
Making it professionally is why he turned down Ivy League offers. He knows his best chance at someday watching Roger Goodell or a special presenter walk to the podium and say “… select Kevin Jobity Jr. from Syracuse University,” is by attending an ACC school.
“As soon as I started playing, that was the goal,” he said. “I was watching guys like Aaron Donald and Chase Young ball out at the next, next level. I always wanted to be that, it’s just getting to a good college was the first stepping stone. Now that I’m almost here, I can focus on that next step.”
To obtain a goal only 1.6% of college football athletes ever experience, a ton of work over the next three or four years must be done, and it's something Jobity already is familiar with, given his one-year journey. With his faith, he knows he can shoot past the stars.
His rawness makes him a fascinating prospect, and Syracuse’s experiment. Time will tell if he’ll again join an exclusive group of Western New Yorkers.