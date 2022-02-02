Maryvale's Kevin Jobity Jr. bet on faith to land at Syracuse

There’s so much about the Orange that made Jobity Jr. think he was meant to play at the Carrier Dome. The first college football game he attended was at Syracuse. Coupled with proximity to home, playing in a major conference such as the ACC also made an impression. Lastly, the school already had retired No. 44, Jobity’s high school number, in tribute to Ron Konrad, which made it seem as though all of the stars were aligned.

While he had all of those thoughts as to why he should be part of the Syracuse family, he had to bet on himself during the process. Jobity let the Dec. 15 early signing date pass, and maintained his faith and patience that he would get a call.

The ‘Jeopardy’ theme could’ve been playing in Jobity’s head, with the number of days and weeks he had to wait. He was losing hope, but knew deep down that his faith was too strong.

His patience paid off.

Around mid-to-late January, Todaro was talking to Tony White, Syracuse’s defensive coordinator.

“Hey, I want to talk to you about this Kevin kid, who is he?” White said. “I came across his highlights on Twitter, the kid looks unbelievable, give me some background.’”