Maryvale's DL Kevin Jobity Jr. commits to Syracuse; North Collins' Rice sisters sign with Hilbert

Maryvale senior defensive tackle Kevin Jobity Jr. announced his verbal commitment to Syracuse on Monday.

He plans to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, which is National Signing Day.

Jobity, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, wasted no time committing to the Orange, as he went on an official visit last weekend, after announcing his offer on Jan. 25.

Having only played football for less than a year, he quickly made an impression, collecting 21 Division I offers, including from Harvard, Columbia, Villanova, Princeton, Penn and Yale.

He ended the 2021 season with 68 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in nine appearances.