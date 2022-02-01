Maryvale's DL Kevin Jobity Jr. commits to Syracuse; North Collins' Rice sisters sign with Hilbert

Maryvale senior defensive tackle Kevin Jobity Jr. announced his verbal commitment to Syracuse on Monday.
He plans to sign his National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, which is National Signing Day.
Jobity, 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, wasted no time committing to the Orange, as he went on an official visit last weekend, after announcing his offer on Jan. 25.
🍊100% Committed.🍊 pic.twitter.com/g2k44vsIwz— Kevin Jobity Jr.✝️ (@JobityKevin) January 31, 2022
Having only played football for less than a year, he quickly made an impression, collecting 21 Division I offers, including from Harvard, Columbia, Villanova, Princeton, Penn and Yale.
He ended the 2021 season with 68 tackles, seven sacks and three forced fumbles in nine appearances.
“Thank you coach [Nick] Todaro, for seeing a potential in me that I didn't see in myself,” Jobity said in a statement posted on Twitter. “If you hadn't pulled me aside in the hallway, I might've had to pay for college. I asked you in the beginning if you thought I could play Division I football, and without hesitation you said yes, if I worked hard and stayed focused and here I am.”
Along with a statement expressing his gratitude to Todaro, Jobity also thanked his family and other coaches.
A hallway conversation changed the trajectory of his life, from an educational, athletic and financial perspective.
"It's incredible," Todaro said. "I never foreseen this moment. I knew he was extremely talented. I knew he had a ton of potential, but for him to basically play less than a calendar year of football and end up playing ACC football at Syracuse is surreal."
Volleyball commitments
North Collins seniors McKenna and Michaela Rice signed to play volleyball at Hilbert College. McKenna will study biology with a premedical track. Michaela will study criminal justice.
Both were named to the CCAA East first team last fall.
Other football commitment
Clarence senior LB Scott Raymond announced on Twitter his commitment to Division I St. Francis University to continue his football career.
Raymond was named to All-WNY second team at the conclusion of the 2021 season.