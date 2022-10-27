Maryvale blows out Burgard/Performing Arts 50-8

Through the years, the Maryvale football program has had its up and downs.

This season, the Flyers are simply head and shoulders above any team in program history.

In the school's first home playoff game since 2017, the second-seeded Flyers (9-0) reached cruising altitude in a dominant 50-8 victory over No. 7 seed Burgard/Performing Arts in a Section VI Class B quarterfinal game.

“It was a good win,” Maryvale coach Nick Todaro said. “Our first playoff experience last year wasn’t a good one, so we wanted to get that taste out of our mouth for sure. We knew Burgard is capable and has kids that play hard and are physical, we knew they were going to come out thinking they could win because it’s the playoffs. They came out and played really hard early.”

Burgard, which dropped two of three to end the regular season, gave the impression they felt they could end Maryvale’s season.

After Flyers senior captain Justus Hill scored a 39-yard touchdown midway through the first quarter, the Bulldogs ended the period with junior Na’Jai Starks finding an opening to outrun multiple Maryvale defenders for a 78-yard touchdown.

Following his score, Burgard converted a two-point conversion and was up 8-7 at the conclusion of the quarter.

That marked the first time Maryvale trailed all season. As Todaro alluded to, every team in the postseason will think they can win, and Burgard’s start was unfamiliar to the Flyers.

“I was really mad they [Burgard] scored on a long touchdown run,” Todaro said. “After getting over the emotion of that, it was just settling everybody down. These kids work really hard and love each other and play for each other and we don’t point the finger here. The kids came back to the sideline, got over it, and focused on what was next. We responded immediately.”

Maryvale responded by intensifying its defense.

Two plays into Burgard’s first drive of the second quarter, the Flyers forced Starks to fumble on their own 49-yard line. The Bulldogs were rattled after that, as Maryvale would go right down the field. The Flyers drive was capped by sophomore Brayden Tryon running in for a one-yard touchdown, and following the extra point, the Flyers were up 15-8.

The next play Maryvale executed an onside kick and went the length of the field before fumbling on the Burgard one-yard line. Both teams made mistakes, but Burgard just made too many.

When they attempted a punt, it was blocked giving Maryvale prime field position on the Bulldogs’ five-yard line. On the first play of that drive, senior Dalton Harper rushed in for a score, and to end the quarter, senior Hunter Murphy caught a 29-yard reception. The rout was on.

“Those two guys are studs,” Todaro said. “Harper has done nothing but performed at a high level in multiple sports and is a tremendous leader. Murph is our best receiver, and we don’t throw it enough but always comes up big when we do.”

At halftime, Maryvale was up 30-8. Hill finished with 157 rushing yards on seven carries and is ecstatic to know his team is advancing after multiple years of struggling.

“This win is overwhelming,” Hill said. “We really went undefeated after our last few seasons, and I’m happy my brothers and sisters are with me. It really helps going undefeated. This bond on the team is different and we know among each other and the coaches we’re all there for each other.”

Maryvale will play the winner of No. 3 Pioneer or No. 6 Albion in the semifinals.