A few weeks ago, Maryvale senior Dalton Harper talked to coach Ryan Mohr about a quandary he was in.

One of the questions on his senior profile was, “What was your most memorable or favorite moment?”

A varsity baseball player since the seventh grade, Harper had too many favorites to narrow his answer to just one.

“It’s going to be hard to pick one memory because it’s been such a great career,” Mohr says Harper told him.

In the weeks since, Harper would add to list of top moments, as he would set the program record for career hits with 111, passing Anthony Hernandez, Class of 2017. The milestone came on his second triple of the game in the fifth inning Wednesday against Cheektowaga.

“I was happy,” Harper said. “It’s one of those milestones that hard work pays off and it meant a lot.

"It shows that I’ve been consistent over the years and I’ve continued to try and support my team. My team was there to support me to this point and also if I was never given the chance to be on the team by coach Mohr in the seventh grade, I would’ve never had the ability to get 111 hits. This is the feeling of fulfilling coach Mohr’s belief in me, and it felt amazing.”

Harper has more than lived up to that belief. He is ranked as the No. 1 catcher in New York State in his class by Perfect Game. He twice has been named to the All-Western New York first team and seems poised for a third. Entering the weekend, Harper is batting .444 with two home runs, 11 RBI's, 13 runs, and seven stolen bases.

He also holds program records in home runs (10), runs batted in (87) and triples (12).

Maryvale is 8-2 and on a season-high four-game winning streak, and with this season being the swansong for Harper, Mohr has been reflecting on the type of talent he’s been able to coach.

He's coached him for six years and concedes he was nervous that he was prematurely promoting him to the varsity team.

It wasn’t until a spring trip to Florida when Harper performed too well for Mohr not to keep him. Harper ended up the starting catcher on the Section VI Class A championship team in 2018.

“Right away, as a seventh-grader he was extremely strong for his age,” Mohr said. “For a second, I was thinking, ‘This kid probably play with us.’ You want to make the right decision with a seventh-grader and you always want to make the right decision with a veteran team. He went to Florida with us and was performing and there was no way I could keep him out the lineup, despite his age.”

Mohr, Class of 2001, concluded on his reflection by saying, “the rest is history,” and he’s right.

Harper has an argument as the best player in program history.

“When it’s all said and done, we have a long tradition of great teams and players, and Dalton will rank right at the top, if not No. 1,” Mohr said. “Dalton will go down as one of the best that we’ve seen.

“The way the ball comes off his bat, you could see it really young. From his sophomore year, he’s gotten so much stronger. He works so hard. I’ve never coached or played with a kid that works as hard as he does. That’s what makes a program great when your best player is your hardest worker. Older guys would look up to him because of how hard he worked.”

During his sophomore season, Harper batted .435 along with 26 RBIs, five homers to set the single-season program record.

As a junior, he had a batting average of .478 and had 32 hits, 29 runs, 21 RBIs, eight doubles, four triples and a home run. When the Flyers needed him to pitch, he even did that well, going 5-2 in 47 innings with a 1.33 ERA and had 78 strikeouts. Opposing hitters had a .185 average against him.

Harper announced his commitment to Division I Georgia Southern in late July after two months in Georgia in order to get seen by recruiters.

He has evolved so much as a player to not just become one of the best in Maryvale history and a Division I prospect, but he’s also attracting the attention of a few Major League Baseball teams as the draft approaches. Harper told The News the Oakland Athletics, Cleveland Guardians, and New York Yankees have watched him play, while the Milwaukee Brewers watched him last spring in Alabama.

In January, he had a workout with the Brewers and said he expected the Brewers and Philadelphia Phillies to watch him play before the season ends.

“It means a lot because it’s a dream coming to reality,” Harper said. “It’s putting in perspective that it’s possible.

"At the end of the day, it’s just baseball but it’s a pretty cool experience. Everyone’s really excited and I’m excited. I just have to keep doing what I’m doing. There’s a reason why I’m at this point because I’ve worked hard and I just got to keep on that grind and trust the process.”

Another milestone

Harper wasn't the only to set a program record in that 10-2 victory against Cheektowaga. Senior Hunter Murphy set the program single-game record for home runs in a game with three. Seeing Murphy join him in making history was a special moment for Harper, as he couldn’t have been more excited.

“That was amazing,” Harper said. “Just seeing the hard work Hunter puts in and the passion he has for the game, he always wants to make an impact as a team player. To see his hard work pay off and make that huge impact was really awesome.”