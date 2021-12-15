Maritime's Addison Copeland III wastes little time signing letter of intent to Pitt

Copeland initially accepted an offer from Rutgers last summer because he was uncertain how Covid-19 would impact his recruiting. During the winter, he reopened his recruiting, resulting in his list of offers growing from six to more than 10, including several from Power Five conferences.

Copeland committed to Pitt a day after St. Francis star Jimmy Scott committed to the school in June.

Scott won’t be the only familiar face at Pitt for Copeland. His older brother, Rafeek, enrolled in dental school in the fall. Addison considers Rafeek as the family’s “brainiac,” because whenever he had trouble with his studies, Rafeek helped him work through the problem.

“It’s crazy,” Addison said. “It’ll be cool because a lot of people tell me college is a lonely experience. To have my backbone down there is definitely going to lighten the load.”

Falcons coach Tyree Parker said: “It’s always great to have a family member or friend go to school (with you) because it makes you feel comfortable. It’ll take time to adjust to the college environment.”