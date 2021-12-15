Maritime's Addison Copeland III wastes little time signing letter of intent to Pitt

Addison Copeland III has been preparing for National Signing Day seemingly all his life.
So, of course, the Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences senior wasted little time eagerly signing his letter of intent Wednesday morning. Copeland made it official as he inked his full ride to attend the University of Pittsburgh during a ceremony at Maritime Charter.
Football programs can sign recruits early over a 72-hour period beginning Wednesday. The traditional national signing period is in February.
In Copeland, the Panthers receive a 6-foot-2, 180-pound, fast, strong and versatile athlete who shined during his four seasons as a returner, receiver and cornerback.
Copeland has enough credits to graduate high school early and plans to enroll in classes at Pitt next month.
“I’m over whatever the highest level of excited is,” Copeland said. “It was a tough battle getting this far.”
Copeland thanked his parents and older brother for devoting the time and resources necessary to help him reach this point in his life.
Copeland has been on the Division I radar since attending the Nike Ultimate Camp as a seventh-grader. He received his first offer as a freshman at the NFL Hall of Fame Camp in Syracuse from BYU after recording the second-fastest 40-yard dash among receivers. He left camp knowing he’s the fastest as he later beat the one receiver with a better individual time in a head-to-head race.
Copeland initially accepted an offer from Rutgers last summer because he was uncertain how Covid-19 would impact his recruiting. During the winter, he reopened his recruiting, resulting in his list of offers growing from six to more than 10, including several from Power Five conferences.
Copeland committed to Pitt a day after St. Francis star Jimmy Scott committed to the school in June.
Scott won’t be the only familiar face at Pitt for Copeland. His older brother, Rafeek, enrolled in dental school in the fall. Addison considers Rafeek as the family’s “brainiac,” because whenever he had trouble with his studies, Rafeek helped him work through the problem.
“It’s crazy,” Addison said. “It’ll be cool because a lot of people tell me college is a lonely experience. To have my backbone down there is definitely going to lighten the load.”
Falcons coach Tyree Parker said: “It’s always great to have a family member or friend go to school (with you) because it makes you feel comfortable. It’ll take time to adjust to the college environment.”
Copeland, a multitime All-Western New York selection, had a slow start to his senior season as he suffered a shoulder injury in a season-opening loss to Bennett, and then unsuccessfully tried to play through it. When he returned after missing a few games, he did a little bit of everything in helping his team win its third consecutive Section VI Class B title.