Maritime/Health Sciences works double overtime to secure Class B football championship repeat

The Chiefs faithful got loud after that and louder when Iroquois got the ball with 3:10 left at the Falcons' 35. The Chiefs needed just 52 seconds to strike as Blake Nolan scored on a 1-yard run. He also punched in the 2-point conversion to make it 20-20.

The Falcons got within the Iroquois 5 before time ran out on its last possession of regulation.

Iroquois won the coin toss and opted to let the Falcons have the first shot from 20 yards away. The Chiefs held them to nothing, giving themselves a chance at winning their first sectional title since 2004.

Iroquois’ offense quickly got to the Falcons’ 2 with three downs to get either a TD or field goal for the win. Blitzing senior linebacker Mekhi Bridgers (nine tackles) led a defensive push that resulted in Nolan being tackled for a loss on second down and then limited him to 2 yards on his next rushing attempt, forcing Chiefs coach Rob Pitzonka to either go for it from the 1 or attempt a short field goal. He opted for the latter and it missed low as it appeared to hit a lineman.

Iroquois had possession to start the second overtime but came up empty.

"We came up just short, I put it on my shoulders with the play call there," Pitzonka said. "I've got the greatest group of kids I can coach."