Maritime/Health Sciences work double overtime to secure Class B football championship repeat

One yard.
Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences prevented Iroquois from gaining that necessary distance in overtime to keep hope alive for a championship moment.
One yard.
That’s what the Falcons later gained, on fourth down no less, to seize the top prize in Section VI once again.
The third-year Falcons are the cream of the crop in Class B, as they proved last season’s championship moment wasn’t a fluke. They did it by securing their second straight Section VI crown by defeating Iroquois, 26-20, in double overtime Saturday afternoon.
In the final football game of the season, the Falcons and Iroquois put on a dandy show at Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion.
In a game filled with big hits and determination, the championship was not settled until senior Maurice Vaughn’s 1-yard touchdown run on the final play of the second overtime session.
The score set off a massive celebration as sunny skies and warm temperatures drew a big friends and family crowd at the site of the Old Rockpile.
“This feels great. I’m happy we came here and did it again and showed people it wasn’t a fluke,” said Vaughn, who rushed 11 times for 60 yards and also had two sacks. “It was a dog fight. … We told the line to keep blocking and good blocking we just came out on top."
The TD proved to be the ultimate reward for a Falcons defensive unit that on multiple occasions made sure the Chiefs came away with no points despite having possessions that started well inside Falcons’ territory.
Iroquois recovered two muffed punts and a blocked punt in the first half in Maritime/Health Sciences country, but each time came away empty-handed as the teams went into the intermission tied 0-0.
“Even though we have an explosive offense … I always tell them defense wins championships," Falcons coach Tyree Parker said. "And today was a description of it. In the overtime on the goal line we got the stops that we needed.”
The offenses got rolling in the second half with the Falcons surging to a 14-0 lead after receiving third-quarter touchdowns from Addison Copeland III, a 16-yard catch early in the quarter and a 5-yard run by Reuben Hampton, who rushed 6 times for 85 yards and two TDs.
Iroquois (4-1), whose only three losses the past two seasons have been to the Falcons (5-1), rallied behind the arm of junior quarterback Trey Kleitz and big-play ability of Ryan Current. The two hooked up for a 21-yard touchdown late in the quarter to make it 14-6. Trailing 20-6, Kleitz threw a fourth-down prayer from 40 yards away that found only the hands of Current even though there were defenders around him with 4:50 left.
The Chiefs faithful got loud after that and louder when Iroquois got the ball with 3:10 left at the Falcons' 35. The Chiefs needed just 52 seconds to strike as Blake Nolan scored on a 1-yard run. He also punched in the 2-point conversion to make it 20-20.
The Falcons got within the Iroquois 5 before time ran out on its last possession of regulation.
Iroquois won the coin toss and opted to let the Falcons have the first shot from 20 yards away. The Chiefs held them to nothing, giving themselves a chance at winning their first sectional title since 2004.
Iroquois’ offense quickly got to the Falcons’ 2 with three downs to get either a TD or field goal for the win. Blitzing senior linebacker Mekhi Bridgers (nine tackles) led a defensive push that resulted in Nolan being tackled for a loss on second down and then limited him to 2 yards on his next rushing attempt, forcing Chiefs coach Rob Pitzonka to either go for it from the 1 or attempt a short field goal. He opted for the latter and it missed low as it appeared to hit a lineman.
Iroquois had possession to start the second overtime but came up empty.
"We came up just short, I put it on my shoulders with the play call there," Pitzonka said. "I've got the greatest group of kids I can coach."
The Falcons did not when it had their chance to score the walkoff, with seniors Darnell Gray and Isaiah Jean-Pierre clearing the way for Vaughn.