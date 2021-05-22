Marissa Calloway, Kaitlyn Schmitz bring balance to Eden softball

As a ninth grader, Calloway was called for illegal pitches during a crossover game, and was pulled from a game by her coaches, a decision that could have been overwhelming for a young athlete. Not for Calloway, who looked at it as a learning experience. She made a breakdown into a breakthrough.

“That happened a few years before that, too, and I was really hard on myself about that,” Calloway said. “It put me in a little bit of a slump and I had no belief in myself. But that game, when I got called for the illegal pitch, I knew I couldn’t react the same way, because in the end, it wouldn’t do anything to benefit me, in any way.”

“I knew I had to help my team out, and it showed me resilience and how, even in hard times, where I do make a mistake or something happens, my team will have my back.”

The following year, Calloway faced the same team, and the same umpires, whom Nasca said watched her pitches “like a hawk.”

“She came and killed it,” Nasca said. “I think she got called for one illegal pitch. She cleaned it up and threw an amazing game. She bounces back and she’s just tough and driven and she knows that if there is something to work on, she is going to work on it until it’s perfect.