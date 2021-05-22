Marissa Calloway, Kaitlyn Schmitz bring balance to Eden softball

During a Far West regional game in June 2019 at Brockport, Kaitlyn Schmitz noticed the Eden softball team didn’t have its usual swagger on the bench.
Something wasn’t right, and the Eden pitcher needed to say something. She thought of what a former teammate would do, something that would ignite her team to life in a pivotal game. Then, she jumped to action in the dugout.
“I basically told them, ‘We’re acting like we’re losing, instead of acting like we’re about to win this game,’ ” said Schmitz, who is also an outfielder. “And that sparked something. It was me, being so young on the team at the time, and I looked up to so many athletes, like Molly Brier, our starting shortstop when I was in the eighth grade. She was the loudest, most positive person, and I try to be like those people, that role model for the younger players we have now.”
Schmitz’s teammate, Marissa Calloway, diligently threw pitch after pitch in the playoff game, and as Calloway steered the Raiders, Schmitz provided the jump that helped her team break a 1-1 tie. Calloway struck out 10 batters, and Eden scored seven runs on eight hits in the top sixth inning of an 8-1 win against Waterloo of Section V.
“She pulled the girls together, and there was nothing that I could have said to make them come together,” said Eden coach Alexis Nasca, whose team advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class B Final Four in 2019. “It had to come from one of them. Kaitlyn stood up, took the leadership initiative and made the difference.”
After a season canceled by Covid, seniors Schmitz and Calloway are two of the leaders at Eden who aim to usher the Raiders to the Section VI Class B title. They are two of the four Coaches All-Western New York first-team selections who return from 2019, joining Williamsville East senior pitcher Summer Clark and sophomore catcher Ella Wesolowski.
“It’s one of the most important aspects, to have pitching,” said Calloway, who is part of Eden’s pitching trio, with Schmitz and Jordan Lauer. “The whole game, it revolves around pitching, and to have me and Kaitlyn, who’ve been here, and to have the experience of knowing who we play against and how far we go in the playoffs, the pitching keeps getting better and better. Having this kind of pitching, it helps, a lot.”
Schmitz is the vocal leader who puts spin and speed into her pitches, while Calloway is the quiet, self-motivated worker.
“There are a ton of different personalities on this team, but they mesh really, really well,” Nasca said of Calloway and Schmitz. “Having those different personalities, it hits all parts of the spectrum. If one girl doesn’t identify with a certain style of leadership, another one will identify with another type. It’s a great balance.”
Calloway and Schmitz have played on the Raiders’ varsity program since middle school – Calloway joined in eighth grade and Schmitz in seventh.
As a ninth grader, Calloway was called for illegal pitches during a crossover game, and was pulled from a game by her coaches, a decision that could have been overwhelming for a young athlete. Not for Calloway, who looked at it as a learning experience. She made a breakdown into a breakthrough.
“That happened a few years before that, too, and I was really hard on myself about that,” Calloway said. “It put me in a little bit of a slump and I had no belief in myself. But that game, when I got called for the illegal pitch, I knew I couldn’t react the same way, because in the end, it wouldn’t do anything to benefit me, in any way.”
“I knew I had to help my team out, and it showed me resilience and how, even in hard times, where I do make a mistake or something happens, my team will have my back.”
The following year, Calloway faced the same team, and the same umpires, whom Nasca said watched her pitches “like a hawk.”
“She came and killed it,” Nasca said. “I think she got called for one illegal pitch. She cleaned it up and threw an amazing game. She bounces back and she’s just tough and driven and she knows that if there is something to work on, she is going to work on it until it’s perfect.
While Schmitz learned and absorbed from her older teammates, Calloway looked within, in order to grow as a pitcher. Instead of taking that instance and dwelling on it, she built herself into a better pitcher, not just mechanically but also psychologically.
“That showed me how to be a strong and tough competitor,” Calloway said. “It helped me so much, mentally. As I got older, and more and more happened, I just learned, I’ve got to get over this, get stronger and get better.”
Now, Calloway and Schmitz are leaders who will play college softball – Calloway at the University at Buffalo and Schmitz at Geneseo – and they’ve helped the Raiders open at 4-0.
Schmitz struck out 17 batters Tuesday in an 8-7 win against Springville. Calloway, who struck out 149 batters as a sophomore in 2019, struck out 14 and allowed one hit in a win Thursday at Lackawanna.
“We’re just happy we can be together and we can be playing and we can be competing again,” Nasca said. “The biggest goal is to win sectionals and be able to show everybody, even though we had to take a year off, we’re still that tough team. We’re still those hard workers and talented players that we have been consistently been. It’s so exciting to be able to compete again.”
L-P's Lash back in the game, again
A name familiar to softball in Western New York is back as a head coach. Larry Lash is the new head coach at Lewiston-Porter, but he’s one of the most accomplished softball coaches in the region.
Lash coached for 33 years at Wilson, which won nine Niagara-Orleans championships, six section VI championships, three Far West Regional championships and the Class C state championship in 1986.
Lash was inducted into the New York State High School Softball Hall of Fame in 2012.
Lash completed his coaching tenure at Wilson in 2008, but has also coached at Newfane, at North Tonawanda at Roy-Hart and as an assistant at Lewiston-Porter.
Sectional playoff schedule
The Section VI softball playoffs are scheduled to begin June 21, with the quarterfinals.
The semifinals are scheduled for June 22 and the championships are scheduled for June 24. All games will be played at the site of the higher-seeded team.