In a thriller, Mara Beiter scored unassisted at 1:33 of the third overtime to give Niagara County a 2-1 victory over HHEWS in the Section VI girls hockey semifinals at Northtown Center on Thursday.

It was the longest game in girls Fed history.

Earlier in the third overtime, HHEWS goaltender Ella Buczynski stopped Niagara County’s Abby Zimmerman on a penalty shot.

Riley Andzel scored on the power play at 6:35 of the first period for a 1-0 lead for HHEWS.

It remained that way until Madison Mallone scored at 13:47 of the third period to tie the score.

The teams were scoreless through the first two overtimes until Beiter connected to earn Niagara County a spot in Monday’s final against defending champion KenGI-Port. The game is scheduled for 8 p.m. at Cornerstone Arena in Lockport.

KenGI-Port advanced with a 4-1 victory against Williamsville in the first game at Northtown.

Madison Flory scored two goals and Carolyn Bourgeault stopped 17 of 18 shots in the victory.

KenGI-Port also got goals from Megan Pinzel and Kiley Turnbull.

Williamsville’s lone score game from Molly Martin on the power play. Anna Meyer stopped 32 of 36 shots she faced.

Middaugh to Providence

St. Mary’s junior Kristin Middaugh, who was the most valuable player of the Monsignor Martin Division A girls soccer final last fall, has given a verbal commitment to Providence College.

She announced her decision Wednesday on social media, with a photo from her visit to the school and holding a scarf that read, “This is Friartown.”

“I am beyond excited and can’t wait to see what the future holds,” she wrote, while thanking friends, family, coaches and trainers for “pushing me to become a better person and athlete each and every day.”

In her first season at St. Mary’s, Middaugh, who named all-state first team in Class C, had nine goals and 10 assists as the Lancers won its second league title and third in four years.

Three of those goals came in a 4-3 victory against Nichols in the final, including the game-winner with 1:45 remaining in the first overtime period. Normally a wing or attacking midfielder, Middaugh was asked to swap positions through the game in order to help the Lancers get more scoring opportunities.

“I think it was a big moment to step up for me, especially against this team,” Middaugh said afterward. “So I think in my mind, I was like, ‘I got to score, I got to get this win for us.’ ”

Middaugh was named to the ECIC I first team as a sophomore at Lancaster when she had 13 goals and eight assists.

Swimming and diving

The Section VI swimming and diving class finals are scheduled for Friday and Saturday.

Diving begins at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Maryvale.

Swimming at Clarence begins with Class A at 10 a.m., Class B at 2 p.m. and Class C at 6 p.m.

Showcase resumes

Global Concepts in Lackawanna will host Day 2 of the annual Mary Walker Holiday Showcase in boys basketball on Saturday. The tournament was postponed from Dec. 29-30.

With Buffalo Public Schools unable to participate because of the weather, the schedule for Day 1 was reorganized and Tapestry beat Global Concepts.

With all four teams available Saturday, Tapestry will face Burgard at 5:30 p.m. with Global Concepts against Performing Arts at 7 p.m.

Clarence signings

Clarence announced these signings after a ceremony at the school: Football players James Cimato to PennWest Edinboro; Dylan Rifenburg to Brockport; Jalen Myers, Zach Campana, and Kayden Hensley to Edinboro; Zachary Walline to St. John Fisher; and Anthony Magera to Kenyon College. Girls soccer players Makayla Stainbrook and Gabby Irwin to Fredonia; basketball player Hannah Farley to Houghton; boys soccer player Daniel Steuer to Houghton; volleyball player Maddy O’Brien to D’Youville and tennis player Ava Casell-Lapetina to Ithaca.