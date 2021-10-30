Maple Grove takes the Class C boys soccer title, Ellicottville wins in Class D

You could call it a seeding upset, but it was probably more a championship team re-establishing its superiority.
Maple Grove (15-2), the No. 3 seed, captured its third consecutive Section VI Class C boys soccer championship with a 3-1 victory against No. 1 Lafayette International (14-4) on Saturday in Eden.
A core group of seniors carried coach Cara Abbey's team to the title.
Junior Eli Moore and senior Andrew MacCallum scored first-half goals for the Red Dragons, and sophomore Keegan Rishel scored in the second to defeat a talented Lafayette team.
Because several of the Lafayette players first learned the game in other countries, the Mighty Violets present a different challenge than the teams Maple Grove is used to facing in the CCAA.
"They play aggressive, fast soccer. They are great athletes with speed and great ball control," Abbey said, "but we've got fast guys, too."
Often the Lafayette players was a little too fast for their own good. Abbey estimates it was into the double digits that Lafayette was called for offside. One call erased a Lafayette goal near the end of the first half.
"Trailing by two goals, that had to be an emotion killer right before the half," Abbey conceded.
Moore scored the first goal of the game on a good-looking passing play from senior R.J. Helt. It was Moore's 26th of the season. MacCallum made it 2-0, scoring on a free kick from outside the box.
"The early advantage was huge for us," Abbey said.
Rishel's goal in the second half came from outside the box when the Lafayette goalie came out to challenge.
Maple Grove got a strong performance in goal from Andrew Auer.
"He made numerous saves, tipping balls over the crossbar when it looked as if they would come under it," Abbey said.
"My defense was spectacular," Abbey added, speaking of the all-senior back line of Sam Eimiller, Paxton Faulk and Trent Moore.
They, along with Auer, Helt and MacCallum, make up the senior core who were part of three championship seasons at Maple Grove.
"Sam Eimiller played a great game, keeping the defense organized and patient," Abbey said.
Maple Grove next heads to Williamsville South at 5 p.m. Friday for a Far West Regional game against the Section V champion.
Class D
In the boys Class D final at Eden, No. 1 seed Ellicottville (5-10-2) edged defending champion North Collins (6-10), 2-1.
Aiden Privitera and Sam Edwards scored the goals for Ellicottville. Derek Ebersole scored for North Collins.
Evan Bauer made 12 saves in the victory and played the final 30 minutes with a broken hand, coach Matt Finn said.
"Heroic effort," Finn said.
Under Finn, Ellicottville has faced North Collins on 11 occasions in the sectional final, and this was only the third victory.
"We are a young team, but they play together and have fun doing it," he said. "I'm super proud of their effort today."
Ellicottville will play the Section V champion on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Williamsville South.