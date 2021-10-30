Maple Grove takes the Class C boys soccer title, Ellicottville wins in Class D

You could call it a seeding upset, but it was probably more a championship team re-establishing its superiority.

Maple Grove (15-2), the No. 3 seed, captured its third consecutive Section VI Class C boys soccer championship with a 3-1 victory against No. 1 Lafayette International (14-4) on Saturday in Eden.

A core group of seniors carried coach Cara Abbey's team to the title.

Junior Eli Moore and senior Andrew MacCallum scored first-half goals for the Red Dragons, and sophomore Keegan Rishel scored in the second to defeat a talented Lafayette team.

Because several of the Lafayette players first learned the game in other countries, the Mighty Violets present a different challenge than the teams Maple Grove is used to facing in the CCAA.

"They play aggressive, fast soccer. They are great athletes with speed and great ball control," Abbey said, "but we've got fast guys, too."

Often the Lafayette players was a little too fast for their own good. Abbey estimates it was into the double digits that Lafayette was called for offside. One call erased a Lafayette goal near the end of the first half.

"Trailing by two goals, that had to be an emotion killer right before the half," Abbey conceded.